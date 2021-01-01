« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK Written Constitution  (Read 104 times)

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,170
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
UK Written Constitution
« on: Today at 01:22:44 pm »
The UK doesn't have a written, codified constitution. It is said to an "unwritten" one, combining several different statutes such as

Bill of Rights 1689
Acts of Union 1707 and 1800
Act of Settlement 1701
Parliament Acts 1911 and 1949
Human Rights Act 1998
Scotland Act
Northern Ireland Act
Government of Wales Act 1998

But as we have seen for the past 12 years, the fuckers in charge seem to be able to make shit up as they go along, rewriting rules they don't agree with or flat out ignoring the checks and balances that are supposed to hold those in power to account. That we are supposed to accept, without question, that those in parliament will act in our collective interest and with integrity is pure outdated fantasy and blatantly untrue.

What would you want to see included should the UK ever compose a written constitution? What is the bedrock you want to see this country built on?

A few suggestions from me:

The right to strike protected

The right of free, non-violent protests protected

MPs lying in parliament a sackable offence

Private lobbying of MPs to be an prosecutable offence

(Gross) Misconduct of MPs a sackable offence

Standing down/Ousting of a sitting Prime minister to trigger an automatic general election

General elections to be based on proportional representation

House of Lords to be replaced with an elected House of Representatives

Overseas donations to individual MPs/political parties outlawed

Overseas ownership of press/news outlets to be outlawed
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,694
Re: UK Written Constitution
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:08:58 pm »
Become a republic.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,909
Re: UK Written Constitution
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:13:58 pm »
Everything you've said could be achieved through legislation through the current system. It's just a wishlist not a constitution.

I can see no real way a constitution drafted now achieves anything. It basically codifies whatever the party in power wants, and then there'd have to be a way in which it could be amended (consensus across the nations? super majority etc) - but it's a blunt instrument.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,728
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK Written Constitution
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:16:15 pm »
Shitty foreign dictatorships banned from buying football clubs to use as sportwashing projects.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 