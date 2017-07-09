He's not far wrong there as if you like watching 12 minutes of VAR. reviews in the first half then expect more of the same. Also refs and linesmen no longer make a decision as virtually rely on someone yelling into their earpiece if that was a foul, offside or red card. Can't even celebrate a goal these days as you know it's going to be reviewed. Imagine how many goals will be ruled out that would have been given ten years ago. It's really a load of tosh.



I don't necessarily disagree, but it's a fat fucking liberty for him to talk about "just wanting to get on with the football mate" given the amount of simulation his Spurs side engage in. I suspect there was also an element of "well I can't criticise the red card decisions, that were wrong but only in the sense that both players should have already been sent off, but I'll still spend my entire post-match moaning about the use of VAR to detract from a hearty loss". Of course, neither the Romero red card nor the penalty were awareded in real time, much like the Diaz goal was ruled out by the on-field officials, so no wonder Ange would like to just default to the on-field decision...