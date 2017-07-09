« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November

Tommy_W

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2160
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:57:42 pm
But it didn't pay off though. You also played a shite Chelsea side. Had you been down to 9 against us it would be a fuckin' massacre.

It didn't pay off, no. But there's a good chance sitting back probably wouldn't have either. After years of dire negative football under Mourinho, Conte and Nuno I think any Spurs fan would prefer to see us play like this. Sometimes it won't work but it'll be entertaining at least haha
newterp

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2161
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 11:00:48 pm
Where I'd agree is the amount of time taken. The Dier offside goal was ridiculous. It was immediately pretty clear as soon as we saw first high angle slow, that he was off. But they took what seemed like about five minutes to figure that out.

Overall though, the point stands that Spurs have zero to complain about, so acting like Ange is showing "class" Is overblown bollocks. Just wait and hear what he says when they actually get even 50% of the bad luck we've had.

they tried to "find" lines to make it onside.
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2162
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 10:59:32 pm
Why do they want to do this?

The under achievers coming good ? Its better than nothing and just City again. The media love a story

But tonight theyre definitely seeing things in Spurs that simply arent there. It was idiotic tactics
Logged
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2163
decosabute

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2164
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:56:01 pm
Don't see the problem with that. It very nearly paid off! We created 3 or 4 great chances with 9 men. Sod sitting back and hoping we can hang on for a point!  Chelsea looked very vulnerable

The only reason it nearly paid off in the end, is because Chelsea were absolutely unbelievably bad. A semi-competent top half team would've buried Spurs between 45-75. The tactics were absolutely suicidal and the game should've been well and truly over before Spurs had any late push. On most other days against most other good sides, it's at least 4-1 by 75 minutes if you play like that. Chelsea putting in probably the worst, stupidest, sloppiest, most wasteful showing you'll ever see against nine men is not a reason to praise anything.
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2165


Hey I know, lets play on the halfway line with 9 men mates!!
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2166
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:05:22 pm

are the Arsenal fans whinging yet that they should be in 3rd not us, coz it's supposed to be alphabetical?  :)
Avens

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2167
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:56:10 pm
Fat Anges accent annoys me. This isnt Aussie rules, mate.

Bit unnecessary. Criticise him for playing this faux-gracious persona, but probably not ideal to let casual xenophobia creep in.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2168
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:07:16 pm


Hey I know, lets play on the halfway line with 9 men mates!!

Lewis Donk.
johnybarnes

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2169
Nicolas Jackson scored 3 goals against Spurs, but still underperformed his xG (3.37).

https://twitter.com/xGPhilosophy/status/1721652850042761510
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2170
https://twitter.com/Dominos_UK/status/1721632155875377351

Quote
Things you can rely on

1. pizza
2. Spurs falling apart
Gerry83

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2171
Good one from Sturridge there- something along the lines of

Look at city they brought in Haaland and moved to more creating wingers rather than goal scoring wingers

Then you look at Utd they brought in Hojland and theyve got goal scoring wingers on one side and Antony
CHOPPER

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2172
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:05:22 pm


Were the highest scoring team in third place. Good going that.
decosabute

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2173
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:08:01 pm
Bit unnecessary. Criticise him for playing this faux-gracious persona, but probably not ideal to let casual xenophobia creep in.

I generally agree, but Ange uses the Australian "mate" shite (in Ireland, I'd call it "Blarney") to earn bullshit likeability points too. To at least some extent, it's calculated, so I understand it grating on people too.
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2174
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 10:56:01 pm
Don't see the problem with that. It very nearly paid off! We created 3 or 4 great chances with 9 men. Sod sitting back and hoping we can hang on for a point!  Chelsea looked very vulnerable

Tommy...

I know its your team but fuck me come off it. The major take away from that game is how absolutely abysmal Chelseas attack is.

If youd sat in and sent them wide like we did to you they wouldve been there all night and the following week and not scored. You literally had to spoon feed them the goals they scored with 9 and they shouldve been at 1-4 around 80th minute
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2175
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:07:51 pm
are the Arsenal fans whinging yet that they should be in 3rd not us, coz it's supposed to be alphabetical?  :)
goals scored so fuck em
So Howard Philips

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2176
Quote from: jDJ on Today at 10:59:32 pm
Why do they want to do this?

Spurs have always been the medias London pet team going back to the days of Kenneth Wolstenholme.

Despite not winning the League for sixty years.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2177
Love Sturridge. Comes across really well.
Dench57

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2178
Yeah, enjoying this
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2179
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:08:01 pm
Bit unnecessary. Criticise him for playing this faux-gracious persona, but probably not ideal to let casual xenophobia creep in.

Being annoyed by an accent is xenophobic?

Jesus Christ, Im Hitler then
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2180
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:15:48 pm
Love Sturridge. Comes across really well.
yeah he's brilliant, a breath of fresh air
S

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2181
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:13:30 pm
I know its your team but fuck me come off it. The major take away from that game is how absolutely abysmal Chelseas attack is.
Im guessing in Tommys opinion, Chelseas attack being useless factors in to the decision of trying to play as normal.

You wouldnt try and attack City with nine men. You would try and attack Sheffield United with nine men. Where do Chelsea fall on that scale? Given their season so far, its not that clear.
Haggis36

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2182
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:48:20 pm
He's not far wrong there as if you like watching 12 minutes of VAR. reviews in the first half then expect more of the same. Also refs and linesmen no longer make a decision as virtually rely on someone yelling into their earpiece if that was a foul, offside or red card. Can't even celebrate a goal these days as you know it's going to be reviewed. Imagine how many goals will be ruled out that would have been given ten years ago. It's really a load of tosh.

I don't necessarily disagree, but it's a fat fucking liberty for him to talk about "just wanting to get on with the football mate" given the amount of simulation his Spurs side engage in. I suspect there was also an element of "well I can't criticise the red card decisions, that were wrong but only in the sense that both players should have already been sent off, but I'll still spend my entire post-match moaning about the use of VAR to detract from a hearty loss". Of course, neither the Romero red card nor the penalty were awareded in real time, much like the Diaz goal was ruled out by the on-field officials, so no wonder Ange would like to just default to the on-field decision...
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2183
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 11:07:51 pm
are the Arsenal fans whinging yet that they should be in 3rd not us, coz it's supposed to be alphabetical?  :)

If they do they can fuck off. We literally have a point less than we should have and Spurs 2pts more than they should
Studgotelli

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2184
You guys sound incredibly bitter jeez
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2185
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:13:35 pm
goals scored so fuck em
I know, but won't stop them complaining  :)
Avens

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2186
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:16:57 pm
Being annoyed by an accent is xenophobic?

Jesus Christ, Im Hitler then

I think the implication that he shouldn't be involved in football because he's Australian is what's most off putting about the post. It feels like a very Keys and Gray perspective.

I also might be reacting a little sensitively because my wife is Australian to be fair  ;D and her accent regularly annoys me.
vivabobbygraham

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2187
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:36:44 pm
The narrative that Ange/Spurs fans should be proud of that performance is genuinely unhinged. Like completely divorced of reality. Spurs committed 4 red card offences and shipped four goals at home to honestly one of the worst teams in the league. No-one gave us our flowers for the most narrow of 2-1 defeats, away from home, with last minute OG having conceded next to no chances cos they were too busy wanking off Spurs but they concede a hatful of easy, easy goals and Chelsea miss 3-4 sitters and it's Ange's plucky boys? If Chelsea were not littered with braindead footballers, that would have been 6 or 7.

On the evidence of this game, Chelsea are in for a world of pain - City, Newcastle, Brighton, Utd, then Everton away could genuinely yield 1 or 2 points if they're lucky based on that performance. They are such a poorly coached side, with no identity and (unsurprisingly) no cohesion. A bunch of young lads with zero footballing intelligence and scarcely more talent.

Spurs are in such an undeserved position, but let's see how they cope with 3/4 of their back line missing at the weekend (they're incredibly lucky Udogie only has a one match ban and not 3, another farcical refereeing decision going their way). They've got a tricky run of 5 now too - missing their two CBs for three of them (and presumably longer for VDV). Wonder if Ange sticks with that high line without him. They ain't shit though, and now that the bullshit aura has been broken, I could see them dropping out of the top four over the coming weeks.

rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2188
Quote from: S on Today at 11:17:34 pm
Im guessing in Tommys opinion, Chelseas attack being useless factors in to the decision of trying to play as normal.

You wouldnt try and attack City with nine men. You would try and attack Sheffield United with nine men. Where do Chelsea fall on that scale? Given their season so far, its not that clear.

I mean..it was 1-4 you know :D

Its ok getting forward and trying to get free kicks

But I think you go all the way down to Torquay United defending on the halfway with 9 men.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2189
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:20:07 pm
I think the implication that he shouldn't be involved in football because he's Australian is what's most off putting about the post. It feels like a very Keys and Gray perspective.

I also might be reacting a little sensitively because my wife is Australian to be fair  ;D
Have you still got your wallet?



*Flight of the conchords gag* ;D
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2190
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:20:07 pm
I think the implication that he shouldn't be involved in football because he's Australian is what's most off putting about the post. It feels like a very Keys and Gray perspective.

I also might be reacting a little sensitively because my wife is Australian to be fair  ;D

No ones suggesting that I dont think

Hes defo spreading on the down to earth aussie shtick with a ladel
jDJ

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2191
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:36:44 pm
The narrative that Ange/Spurs fans should be proud of that performance is genuinely unhinged. Like completely divorced of reality. Spurs committed 4 red card offences and shipped four goals at home to honestly one of the worst teams in the league. No-one gave us our flowers for the most narrow of 2-1 defeats, away from home, with last minute OG having conceded next to no chances cos they were too busy wanking off Spurs but they concede a hatful of easy, easy goals and Chelsea miss 3-4 sitters and it's Ange's plucky boys? If Chelsea were not littered with braindead footballers, that would have been 6 or 7.

On the evidence of this game, Chelsea are in for a world of pain - City, Newcastle, Brighton, Utd, then Everton away could genuinely yield 1 or 2 points if they're lucky based on that performance. They are such a poorly coached side, with no identity and (unsurprisingly) no cohesion. A bunch of young lads with zero footballing intelligence and scarcely more talent.

Spurs are in such an undeserved position, but let's see how they cope with 3/4 of their back line missing at the weekend (they're incredibly lucky Udogie only has a one match ban and not 3, another farcical refereeing decision going their way). They've got a tricky run of 5 now too - missing their two CBs for three of them (and presumably longer for VDV). Wonder if Ange sticks with that high line without him. They ain't shit though, and now that the bullshit aura has been broken, I could see them dropping out of the top four over the coming weeks.

I think theyll be ok personally.
Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2192
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:16:57 pm
Being annoyed by an accent is xenophobic?

Jesus Christ, Im Hitler then
With your shit Australian accent
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2193
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:36:44 pm
The narrative that Ange/Spurs fans should be proud of that performance is genuinely unhinged. Like completely divorced of reality. Spurs committed 4 red card offences and shipped four goals at home to honestly one of the worst teams in the league. No-one gave us our flowers for the most narrow of 2-1 defeats, away from home, with last minute OG having conceded next to no chances cos they were too busy wanking off Spurs but they concede a hatful of easy, easy goals and Chelsea miss 3-4 sitters and it's Ange's plucky boys? If Chelsea were not littered with braindead footballers, that would have been 6 or 7.

On the evidence of this game, Chelsea are in for a world of pain - City, Newcastle, Brighton, Utd, then Everton away could genuinely yield 1 or 2 points if they're lucky based on that performance. They are such a poorly coached side, with no identity and (unsurprisingly) no cohesion. A bunch of young lads with zero footballing intelligence and scarcely more talent.

Spurs are in such an undeserved position, but let's see how they cope with 3/4 of their back line missing at the weekend (they're incredibly lucky Udogie only has a one match ban and not 3, another farcical refereeing decision going their way). They've got a tricky run of 5 now too - missing their two CBs for three of them (and presumably longer for VDV). Wonder if Ange sticks with that high line without him. They ain't shit though, and now that the bullshit aura has been broken, I could see them dropping out of the top four over the coming weeks.

Imagine how proud you would be if you were down to 9 men and say you scored a goal which was wrongly not given and conceded in the 96th minute to an own goal

But yeah, losing 1-4 playing playground tactics v the worst chelsea team in 20 years is also pride filling aswell. Definitely better
Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2194
Have to say this thead was a joy to read today :)

Didn't watch the game but lived it ball by ball and red card by red card via this thread. Now looking for extended highlights with all the juicy goodness in
Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2195
Quote from: S on Today at 11:17:34 pm
Im guessing in Tommys opinion, Chelseas attack being useless factors in to the decision of trying to play as normal.

You wouldnt try and attack City with nine men. You would try and attack Sheffield United with nine men. Where do Chelsea fall on that scale? Given their season so far, its not that clear.

Well according to his manager, mate, that's just the way they are, mate. At least while he's there, mate. Even if they're down to 5 men, mate.
Avens

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2196
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 11:23:42 pm
Have you still got your wallet?



*Flight of the conchords gag* ;D

 ;D blast from the past, that. Metaphorically speaking, no I do not  ;D
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2197
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:31:46 pm
With your shit Australian accent

:D
rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #2198
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:34:26 pm
Have to say this thead was a joy to read today :)

Didn't watch the game mate but lived it ball by ball and red card by red card via this thread. Now looking for extended highlights with all the juicy goodness in

You simply HAD to put a 'mate' on the end of that. Missed opprtunity I feel
