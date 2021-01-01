« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November  (Read 20309 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 10:11:04 pm »
Gary Neville is an absolute prick.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 10:11:14 pm »
Hope Jackson brings his family on to celebrate in front of the Chelsea faithful.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 10:11:18 pm »
That's the worst hattrick in the history of football
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 10:11:19 pm »
That was absolutely shocking tactics from Postecoglu. Chelsea took a while to do something, could have been about 8
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 10:11:22 pm »
Can see Wolves beating this Spurs side
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 10:11:24 pm »
This commentator is unbearable. Calling Spurs the invincibles.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 10:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 10:00:47 pm
Embarassing from Vicario - the snide of this Spurs team is actually off the scale, do they have a single likeable player?

Postewhatsit has obviously coached this into them. Always been a shower of divers but now with shithouse kicks and swipes. That goalie was embarrassing.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 10:11:33 pm »
Utterly shambolic all round today. Spurs playing extraordinary kamikaze football with 9 men, Chelsea trying their very hardest to fuck it up, and VAR refusing to advise straight reds for Romero and Udogie before they actually did get sent off.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 10:10:39 pm
Right. What the hell were Spurs tactics there?

Rely on the opposition being SHIT
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 10:12:00 pm »
Jackson should demand a 5 year extension on his 8 year contract
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 10:12:01 pm »
Sky actually think this is tremendous, one of the most embarrassing games I have seen neither side can take any credit really.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 10:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:08:31 pm
We conceded a 98th minute winner after hanging on with 9. Got no praise. Spurs have conceded 3 after the cards and will get blown.

Yep- Spurs were awfully setup but somehow Chelsea were even worse
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 10:12:10 pm »
People going on about South American football. That was as mad as anything they produce.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 10:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:08:31 pm
We conceded a 98th minute winner after hanging on with 9. Got no praise. Spurs have conceded 3 after the cards and will get blown.
Exactly away from home having been fucked over by var  kept our shape and hard work and unlucky with own goal while spurs played aimlessly
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 10:12:25 pm »
Lets see how the Aussie copes with injuries and suspensions. Bubble well and truly burst by one of the worst Chelsea teams I've ever seen. What a fucking mad, weird game.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 10:12:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:12:01 pm
Sky actually think this is tremendous, one of the most embarrassing games I have seen neither side can take any credit really.

Was a great watch though.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 10:13:00 pm »
Gallant Spuds. Heroic performance. Soft bastards booted their way to 9 men and would have had their arse handed to them by most decent sides.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 10:13:01 pm »
Chelsea were shite there - think Michael Jackson would have scored a hattrick tonight if he was wearing blue!

Good to see Spurs get a bit of bad luck for a change
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 10:13:16 pm »
The state of that Spurs team, nasty playacting, dirty fouling bastards

Delightful to see them destroyed. They could have shipped 6 or 7 given the chances
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 10:13:19 pm »
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 10:13:28 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:11:18 pm
That's the worst hattrick in the history of football

Julio Baptiste says hello
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 10:13:33 pm »
Got battered after all that. Ridiculously stupid tactics from Ange, only stayed in it due to the unique awfulness of Chelsea.

Chin up big fella, after all, you gotta suck it up and move on eh?
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 10:13:40 pm »
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 10:12:13 pm
Exactly away from home having been fucked over by var  kept our shape and hard work and unlucky with own goal while spurs played aimlessly

Yeah I forgot to add that it was an OG too, Matip basically booted it in our net under no pressure. So it's not even like Spurs actually did something to win the game. But it was as if they had won the Champions League.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 10:13:43 pm »
Sturridge thinks it was a great game  :o
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 10:13:46 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:12:33 pm
Was a great watch though.

Red cards are great fun when it's not your team that's true. But the quality of football was so poor, how the hell have Spurs been top?
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 10:13:54 pm »
Ha. Shame on them.

Fuck Spurs.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 10:13:55 pm »
Sturridge it was a joy to watch


No it wasnt it was a shit show

Everything that is wrong with the current game

Would Jurgen have liked watching that game?
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 10:14:07 pm »
Quote from: Gerry83 on Today at 10:13:01 pm
Chelsea were shite there - think Michael Jackson would have scored a hattrick tonight if he was wearing blue!

Good to see Spurs get a bit of bad luck for a change

There was no bad luck about it.

Two deserved red cards.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 10:14:08 pm »
Chelsea are woeful aren't they
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 10:14:10 pm »
Spurs can take a lot from this

Can they? A 4-1 defeat and several injuries and suspensions? Maybe by Spurs low standards that is some kind of victory.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 10:14:16 pm »
wow, Spurs are actually being praised!?!?!?? for what!?!?
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 10:13:16 pm
The state of that Spurs team, nasty playacting, dirty fouling bastards

Delightful to see them destroyed. They could have shipped 6 or 7 given the chances

That Pedro Porro looks a nasty c*nt.
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 10:14:31 pm »
Crazy game. But that high line spurs played was just suicide. Plus their shithouse football will mean that the Ange mask will start to slip soon

Romero will miss their game against city

Nice to finish the weekend picking up a point on the teams above us. Makes the draw a bit less painful
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 10:14:39 pm »
#AngeBall

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2034 on: Today at 10:14:41 pm »
Carragher

That was one of the most enjoyable games


NO NO NO

FUCK OFF
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2035 on: Today at 10:14:45 pm »
Oh shut up Carragher
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 10:14:49 pm »
Spurs can take from this that they lost 4-1 with 9 men.  When they only beat 9 man Liverpool thanks to an own goal with the last kick of the game.


Thats where they are.

And Chelsea? Appalling. Dreadful. Beyond dire.  Literally one of the worst teams ever put together
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2037 on: Today at 10:14:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:12:33 pm
Was a great watch though.

Felt like i was watching a second division South American Derby
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2038 on: Today at 10:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:14:07 pm
There was no bad luck about it.

Two deserved red cards.

No doubt - few injuries to key players though.

Their good luck ran out may be a better way of putting it!
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #2039 on: Today at 10:15:17 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 10:12:10 pm
People going on about South American football. That was as mad as anything they produce.

Hang on a minute, they didn't have a wrestling bout in the middle of the game.
