We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Embarassing from Vicario - the snide of this Spurs team is actually off the scale, do they have a single likeable player?
Right. What the hell were Spurs tactics there?
We conceded a 98th minute winner after hanging on with 9. Got no praise. Spurs have conceded 3 after the cards and will get blown.
Sky actually think this is tremendous, one of the most embarrassing games I have seen neither side can take any credit really.
That's the worst hattrick in the history of football
Exactly away from home having been fucked over by var kept our shape and hard work and unlucky with own goal while spurs played aimlessly
Was a great watch though.
Chelsea were shite there - think Michael Jackson would have scored a hattrick tonight if he was wearing blue!Good to see Spurs get a bit of bad luck for a change
The state of that Spurs team, nasty playacting, dirty fouling bastardsDelightful to see them destroyed. They could have shipped 6 or 7 given the chances
There was no bad luck about it. Two deserved red cards.
People going on about South American football. That was as mad as anything they produce.
