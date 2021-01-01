Looking forward to Carragher saying its not a red card at half time, just to be contrary and edgy.
Thats for VAR. You arent allowed to slow it down either.
Crosby Nick never fails.
That dingo fucking c*nt deserves this.
Cant stand Chelsea but I hope Spurs get pummeled now
Gonna be +11 of extra time this
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
I love Emre Can more than both of my children. Fact
Chelsea are the real c*nts here, don't forget that!
that looks like his Achilles has gone to me.
How is Son allowed to moan at the ref for 3 minutes? Thought that was a straight yellow these days?
He wasn't challenged. Looks serious.
