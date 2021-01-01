« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November  (Read 15893 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 08:40:30 pm »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 08:39:15 pm
Looking forward to Carragher saying its not a red card at half time, just to be contrary and edgy.

Hell read what script sly put in front of him
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 08:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 08:40:03 pm
Thats for VAR. You arent allowed to slow it down either.

This was VAR?
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 08:40:49 pm »
Just the 3 goals disallowed for Chelsea
That dingo fucking c*nt deserves this.
Playing a high line with 10 is suicidal, Sterling is gonna have a field day
Lets have a few more Spurs reds please
Cant stand Chelsea but I hope Spurs get pummeled now
Spurs showing the mental resolve that will serve them well in a 9 month slog to keep Man City at bay. Impressive.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:53 pm
That dingo fucking c*nt deserves this.

Ange Postecoglu ate my baby.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:41:14 pm
Cant stand Chelsea but I hope Spurs get pummeled now

100% would do their fanbase the world of good. I'm already seeing "They see what they want to see" posts lol
Chelsea are the real c*nts here, don't forget that! :wave
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:53 pm
That dingo fucking c*nt deserves this.

 ;D
Gallagher's ripped his tights.
Gonna be +11 of extra time this
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:42:16 pm
Gonna be +11 of extra time this

Not if its unfavourable to spurs it wont
Has Oliver actually made any decisions this half?
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:40:53 pm
That dingo fucking c*nt deserves this.

"Steady!"
What a splendid game.  No time for either side, can see this getting even tastier.
How many goals have been disallowed so far? About five?
Chelsea should win as Spurs are playing high line here

Big Ange got booking now
Maddison is such a diving prick
What the fuck is "Madders" on about?
Super high line with 10 men?

that looks like his Achilles has gone to me. maddison that is
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:42:01 pm
Chelsea are the real c*nts here, don't forget that! :wave

Naaaa the Aussie showed his hand in the post match against us and his team showed it in their lap of honour after robbing us 5 games into the season.

Double c*nts.
Quote from: Zaffarious on Today at 08:44:07 pm
that looks like his Achilles has gone to me.

Yeah there was no contact.
How is Son allowed to moan at the ref for 3 minutes? Thought that was a straight yellow these days?
Hell be fine the nobhed, hes picked up the Spurs way quite quickly has Madderz
Son is always in the ref's face.
He wasn't challenged. Looks serious.
I don't know why i used to like Son but he's proving to be an unbearable dickhead anytime ive seen him play lately.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:44:31 pm
How is Son allowed to moan at the ref for 3 minutes? Thought that was a straight yellow these days?

Captains can talk to the ref.
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:44:31 pm
How is Son allowed to moan at the ref for 3 minutes? Thought that was a straight yellow these days?

It's a Liverpool yellow card. Other players aren't punished for such Liverpool activities silly.
Son :lmao

I pray he gets asked about his thoughts on Jones red after the game
Uh oh.
Why didn't they put the major trophies Bale had won with Spurs on the caption then?

Ping- down goes another Spurs player
Van de Ven has pulled his hammy.
Dropping like flies..
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 08:45:00 pm
He wasn't challenged. Looks serious.

Maddison has been quite injury prone
Hamstring gone.
