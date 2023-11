ffs if you get pushed in the back as your'e jumping, how can that be terrible defending? jesus christ.



The ball is low. You're in front of the man. It's yours all day. So stand with feet apart, well balanced. Expect to be pushed. It always happens. But the advantage is yours if you remain even half-way strong. In fact the ball is so low you can afford to push back. Whatever you do don't let your feet leave the ground. Again, the ball is yours.This is basic stuff for a defender.FFS!