There was no offside given for Anthony Gordons goal against Arsenal as there was no available angle to see the point of contact from Joelinton for VAR. So they couldn't see if the ball was out or not and couldn't see if it was offside or not. Good process boys.
Funny, that. Arteta wasnt complaining last season when they scored one against us with the same error. They used up all their ref/VAR favouritism (and cheating) last season it seems.
That game was much worse than today, what with the no angle available, the handball by Gabriel not given and the penalty that Arsenal got. Today, it was more 50/50s went Newcastle's way. Guimares should have been off in the first half though. But then, you could argue so could Havertz.
Teams barely have a first XI anymore, your squad is better than Spurs for a full season.
Not sure if it has been answered before, but if you can have goal line technology, why can it not be extended right across the end line? The ref gets an alert through his watch if it goes out of play - corners, crosses etc.
no he doesn't, only if it crosses the goal line ie within the frame of the goal.anything else is him and the lino's eyesight.
I think he meant that if the technology was extended then the referee could get notification through his watch.
Surely if something is reckless, then by definition it's dangerous? If I drive recklessly, I'm putting people in danger.
Also find it very funny that Newcastle seem to be getting so many favourable decisions these days since the Saudi money came in, Im sure it wouldve been the same though when they were hovering over relegation or being relegated all those years.
Best keeper in the world? The award must have been for the best keeper in the world at making an ass out of himself.
Lucky call for Villa there turning the ball over in a dangerous position, didn't look much of a foul
soft as fuck that was
Lots of focus is always on forwards diving but so many defenders just fall over when in trouble now knowing a ref will take the easy decision and give the foul
