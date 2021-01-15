« previous next »
Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November

MH41

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
Not sure if it has been answered before, but if you can have goal line technology, why can it not be extended right across the end line?
The ref gets an alert through his watch if it goes out of play - corners, crosses etc.
Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 08:43:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:24:32 pm
There was no offside given for Anthony Gordons goal against Arsenal as there was no available angle to see the point of contact from Joelinton for VAR.

So they couldn't see if the ball was out or not and couldn't see if it was offside or not. Good process boys.

Funny, that. Arteta wasnt complaining last season when they scored one against us with the same error. They used up all their ref/VAR favouritism (and cheating) last season it seems.
Samie

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 08:44:56 pm
Watching Boca Juniors v Fluminense currently. These fuckers in the Premier League would not survive South American challenges.   ;D
Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 08:46:01 pm
Also find it very funny that Newcastle seem to be getting so many favourable decisions these days since the Saudi money came in, Im sure it wouldve been the same though when they were hovering over relegation or being relegated all those years.
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:43:08 pm
Funny, that. Arteta wasnt complaining last season when they scored one against us with the same error. They used up all their ref/VAR favouritism (and cheating) last season it seems.

That game was much worse than today, what with the no angle available, the handball by Gabriel not given and the penalty that Arsenal got. Today, it was more 50/50s went Newcastle's way. Guimares should have been off in the first half though. But then, you could argue so could Havertz.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Tonyh8su

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 08:55:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:46:26 pm
That game was much worse than today, what with the no angle available, the handball by Gabriel not given and the penalty that Arsenal got. Today, it was more 50/50s went Newcastle's way. Guimares should have been off in the first half though. But then, you could argue so could Havertz.

Correct. But listen to the dickheads cry as if they were robbed now. Short, short memories. It evens itself out mistakes happen. Fuck off.
PeterTheRed ...

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 08:59:40 pm
Anyway, Arsenal losing today is a good result.

We need to keep winning our games. November 25th is not that far away ...
ScottishGoon

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:19:27 pm
Teams barely have a first XI anymore, your squad is better than Spurs for a full season.

I know, but was just in answer to Tommys first XI comment. Id argue what I regard as our first XI with Partey, Rice Odegaard midfield and Saka, Martinelli Jesus forward line would be pretty balanced. We just havent seen it yet to assess.
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 09:00:17 pm
Quote from: MH41 on Yesterday at 08:42:37 pm
Not sure if it has been answered before, but if you can have goal line technology, why can it not be extended right across the end line?
The ref gets an alert through his watch if it goes out of play - corners, crosses etc.
no he doesn't, only if it crosses the goal line ie within the frame of the goal.

anything else is him and the lino's eyesight.
stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 09:09:06 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:00:17 pm
no he doesn't, only if it crosses the goal line ie within the frame of the goal.

anything else is him and the lino's eyesight.

I think he meant that if the technology was extended then the referee could get notification through his watch.
SamLad

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 09:09:51 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:09:06 pm
I think he meant that if the technology was extended then the referee could get notification through his watch.
I didn't read it that way, he used the present tense. oh well.
MH41

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 10:50:51 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 09:09:06 pm
I think he meant that if the technology was extended then the referee could get notification through his watch.

Yes. That's what I meant. Thanks.
MartinSkrtelsBasement

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 11:09:17 pm
Got MOTD on and that Sheff Utd penalty is ridiculous. These officials are a joke.
Ghost Town

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 11:22:19 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 06:24:59 pm
Surely if something is reckless, then by definition it's dangerous? If I drive recklessly, I'm putting people in danger.
Just on this point, the word 'reckless' has a specific meaning when applied to fouls in football so it's not really related to how the word might be used in another context, such as driving.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #894 on: Today at 12:48:37 am
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:46:01 pm
Also find it very funny that Newcastle seem to be getting so many favourable decisions these days since the Saudi money came in, Im sure it wouldve been the same though when they were hovering over relegation or being relegated all those years.
Interesting those decisions (not all favourable to Newcastle)
I could just hear the refs conversation around their goal, "£200k you say, OK, that'll do, ignore that push, goal given"
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #895 on: Today at 02:01:18 pm
But of a cock up with the Last Post!
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #896 on: Today at 02:05:55 pm
Nice one Forest.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #897 on: Today at 02:06:16 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:01:18 pm
But of a cock up with the Last Post!

Dont worry about it, happens to me all the time. Just make sure the next one is better.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #898 on: Today at 02:06:16 pm
Good goal by Forest, been a high tempo start
Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #899 on: Today at 02:06:42 pm
Beautiful strike that.
Phineus

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #900 on: Today at 02:07:03 pm
Lovely finish that. Forest started with their tails up.
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #901 on: Today at 02:07:07 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:06:16 pm
Dont worry about it, happens to me all the time. Just make sure the next one is better.
🤔🤣🤣🤣
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #902 on: Today at 02:07:23 pm
Not even the best keeper in the world could keep that one out.
Nick110581

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #903 on: Today at 02:09:36 pm
Forest have a decent home record
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #904 on: Today at 02:09:59 pm
Best keeper in the world? The award must have been for the best keeper in the world at making an ass out of himself.  ::)
Terry de Niro

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #905 on: Today at 02:15:34 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 02:09:59 pm
Best keeper in the world? The award must have been for the best keeper in the world at making an ass out of himself.  ::)
It was lost in translation.
What he really proclaimed was "biggest c*nt in the World"
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #906 on: Today at 02:15:54 pm
Lucky call for Villa there turning the ball over in a dangerous position, didn't look much of a foul
Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #907 on: Today at 02:16:37 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:15:54 pm
Lucky call for Villa there turning the ball over in a dangerous position, didn't look much of a foul
soft as fuck that was
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #908 on: Today at 02:17:00 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:15:54 pm
Lucky call for Villa there turning the ball over in a dangerous position, didn't look much of a foul

In a world where linesman keep their flags down for offsides, why the fuck would the ref not let it play out for a few seconds before pulling it back? Garbage refereeing.
cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #909 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:16:37 pm
soft as fuck that was

Lots of focus is always on forwards diving but so many defenders just fall over when in trouble now knowing a ref will take the easy decision and give the foul
Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
Reply #910 on: Today at 02:20:02 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 02:18:32 pm
Lots of focus is always on forwards diving but so many defenders just fall over when in trouble now knowing a ref will take the easy decision and give the foul
This is a huge gripe of mine and it's not talked about enough. Defenders under pressure with the ball facing their goal will always go down and always get a free kick for it.
