More thuggery than football at St James Park, quelle surprise. Horrible side. Arsenal scarcely more likeable.



The gamesmanship in football is getting out of hand and genuinely ruining it as a sport. Expect to see Saudi get every decision in the second half to make up for the Havertz decision. Not that I think it was a red (an orange, I guess) but because the referee has obviously misread the instructions in his brown envelope. Think Arsenal will possible nick it though. Shame they cant both lose really.