« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November  (Read 7244 times)

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,956
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #560 on: Today at 06:28:32 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:27:28 pm
HAHAHAHAHAAH Carragher saying Guimaraes is a yellow, fucking hell. This lady is dreadful as well.
Hes as daft as Neville
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #561 on: Today at 06:29:34 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:27:28 pm
HAHAHAHAHAAH Carragher saying Guimaraes is a yellow, fucking hell. This lady is dreadful as well.

Carragher loves the sportswashing clubs.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,627
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #562 on: Today at 06:30:49 pm »
Everything is fine unless it involves Liverpool where some new interpretation is suddenly the right one.  :D
Logged

Offline medley

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,649
  • Garrincha
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #563 on: Today at 06:30:51 pm »
I love the fact you can run up to a player and lob your arm into the back of his head in the modern age of 25 cameras and still not get booked for it

Logged
Quote from: Bucke on January  7, 2008, 10:03:47 pm
My mate is Sarah Harding's cousin from girls aloud, he looks a fair but like her which is a bit weird when i'm cracking one off over MTV like

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #564 on: Today at 06:31:24 pm »
More thuggery than football at St James Park, quelle surprise. Horrible side. Arsenal scarcely more likeable.

The gamesmanship in football is getting out of hand and genuinely ruining it as a sport. Expect to see Saudi get every decision in the second half to make up for the Havertz decision. Not that I think it was a red (an orange, I guess) but because the referee has obviously misread the instructions in his brown envelope. Think Arsenal will possible nick it though. Shame they cant both lose really.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #565 on: Today at 06:31:49 pm »
Seeing that bellend Southgate at St. James annoys me more than it should.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,215
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #566 on: Today at 06:32:00 pm »
Carragher 😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's not a red on Guimares

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online StL-Dono

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • American Red since 1986
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #567 on: Today at 06:32:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 06:20:56 pm
Hmm thought it was on the floor but that looks worse. That feels more like a red

Edit thats not right it was the trailing foot. Thats what theyd have put on the monitor if it was Curtis :)

Exactly right!  That's what I thought immediately.  With that frame frozen it looks like he's putting his studs right into his shin. 
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,075
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #568 on: Today at 06:32:58 pm »
It was only a forearm rather than an elbow. So thats not a red card.

So forearm smashes to the back of the head arent deemed violent conduct then?  This sport is ridiculous. The rules are genuinely made up on the spot.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,469
Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #569 on: Today at 06:34:31 pm »
Havertz and Bruno are clear as day reds. VAR only care about the team playing and not consistency. We would get at least one red for them, probably both.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 