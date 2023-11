I knows it’s sacrilege to say so on here, but I actually have sympathy for the on-field refs in games like this. Imagine trying to referee 22 absolute pricks who are diving, playacting, trying to deceive you, trying to do anything to get their opponents booked, aggressively shouting vile obscenities 2 inches away from your face, all in front of 50,000 dickheads.



It’s their job, I get it. But I can’t imagine isn’t pleasant or easy.



The idiots in the VAR van, however…