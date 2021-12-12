It was weird that he basically didn't get injured last season.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Dyche's Burnley were as bad though with their record against City and they've beat Bournemouth and Watford every time they've played them. Watford have had a range of managers style wise (usually direct) and still got thrashed every single time.All 3 have beat us under Klopp at least twice and most of the other top sides.
Brighton are as toothless as Fulham were earlier - loads of possession, loads of good passing and movement, zero end product. (Its worth a try🤫)
Yeah Brighton are pretty shite here
Everton might get more decisions if their fans didn't loudly appeal for literally everything.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Poor Wolves
Ever since Antonio declared West Ham are going to finish above us, they've been absolute dogshit in the league.Managed a draw against Newcastle and scraped a win at Luton, lost the rest.
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.89]