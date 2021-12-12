« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November  (Read 5873 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #400 on: Today at 04:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:20:16 pm
It was weird that he basically didn't get injured last season.

Keita and Thiago would be ever present for Abu Dhabi. They've got fantastic methods there.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Golyo

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #401 on: Today at 04:34:10 pm »
Brentford leads.
A good header from a right-wing cross after a set piece.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #402 on: Today at 04:34:11 pm »
Brentford turn it around, 3-2 up.

Bournemouth comeback is on as well.

And Sheff Utd lead.
Online Keita Success

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #403 on: Today at 04:35:23 pm »
Brentfords third is a proper fucking goal.

Lovely cross, great header.
Online Red Beret

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #404 on: Today at 04:38:39 pm »
If Brentford and Sheffield can hold on, then that's not too bad. Some of the teams down there need a bit of hope, and the chance to build some momentum.

Not Luton mind, obviously. ;D
Online oojason

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #405 on: Today at 04:40:54 pm »

Cheats 4 - [1] Bournemouth; Luis Sinistera 74' - https://dubz.link/c/0e53ba
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #406 on: Today at 04:42:32 pm »
Brighton are as toothless as Fulham were earlier - loads of possession, loads of good passing and movement, zero end product. (Its worth a try🤫)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #407 on: Today at 04:43:05 pm »
Yeah Brighton are pretty shite here
Online lobsterboy

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #408 on: Today at 04:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:53:15 pm
Dyche's Burnley were as bad though with their record against City and they've beat Bournemouth and Watford every time they've played them. Watford have had a range of managers style wise (usually direct) and still got thrashed every single time.

All 3 have beat us under Klopp at least twice and most of the other top sides.

Always tougher for us though as we are usually playing against PGMOL at the same time.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #409 on: Today at 04:46:10 pm »
Get in!
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #410 on: Today at 04:46:19 pm »
ARF!
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #411 on: Today at 04:46:29 pm »
 :lmao :lmao
Online zero zero

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #412 on: Today at 04:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:42:32 pm
Brighton are as toothless as Fulham were earlier - loads of possession, loads of good passing and movement, zero end product. (Its worth a try🤫)
Well played
Online Wghennessy

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #413 on: Today at 04:47:35 pm »
ARF
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #414 on: Today at 04:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:43:05 pm
Yeah Brighton are pretty shite here

A joint effort, but it worked! (And couldnt have happened to a bigger shithouse)😂
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #415 on: Today at 04:49:09 pm »
Pickford rues the day he was born with tiny arms.
Online Redsnappa

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #416 on: Today at 04:49:44 pm »
Lovely example of the Pickford short-armed flap and fall back there.
Online Frenchie

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #417 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
T rex strikes again
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #418 on: Today at 04:51:03 pm »
Goodness. That was crazy looking.
Online Wghennessy

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #419 on: Today at 04:52:33 pm »
Lots of diving going on. Ref needs to book them
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #420 on: Today at 04:53:08 pm »
Tarkowski might be in trouble if VAR do their job - he elbowed a Brighton player.
Online StevoHimself

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #421 on: Today at 04:53:34 pm »
Everton might get more decisions if their fans didn't loudly appeal for literally everything.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #422 on: Today at 04:55:02 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 04:53:34 pm
Everton might get more decisions if their fans didn't loudly appeal for literally everything.

They might get more decisions if their players stopped kicking opponents.
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #423 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm »
One of Peps disciples really shining at Burnley here.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #424 on: Today at 04:59:40 pm »
Poor Wolves
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #425 on: Today at 05:01:53 pm »
Ever since Antonio declared West Ham are going to finish above us, they've been absolute dogshit in the league.

Managed a draw against Newcastle and scraped a win at Luton, lost the rest.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #426 on: Today at 05:02:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:59:40 pm
Poor Wolves

Referee gets demoted for giving a dodgy penalty against them, and the following week they basically get the exact same penalty given against them ;D
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #427 on: Today at 05:02:56 pm »
Brentford finally finding some form

Just in time to face us :)
Online duvva 💅

Re: Premier League fixtures 4th-6th November
« Reply #428 on: Today at 05:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 05:01:53 pm
Ever since Antonio declared West Ham are going to finish above us, they've been absolute dogshit in the league.

Managed a draw against Newcastle and scraped a win at Luton, lost the rest.
Just need Haaland to come out and say the Leagues done
