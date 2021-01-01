I actually expected a tougher game from West Ham than they gave us at Anfield recently. They're your typical midtable side who can have their good days and bad days, they've beaten some decent sides but they've lost games recently to the likes of Everton and Olympiakos, a David Moyes side is never going to be very good on a consistent basis. I'll take any help we can get though, hopefully they're struggling in the league and their European group has gone down to the wire before they see a trip to Anfield on the horizon. At home I'd fancy us to beat anyone in the world right now. Everyone will take it seriously given the sides left in it.