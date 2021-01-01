« previous next »
Author Topic: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals  (Read 1329 times)

Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
So we could have done worse than the Hammers at home.

I'm pleased to have avoided Everton, Newcastle & Chelsea.

Looking forward to this one !
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm »
I just wanted a home draw. Anyone would do. This fixture is sandwiched between United at Home and Arsenal at Home, so a home game was essential.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm »
Middling draw, but the home fixture is excellent.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:20:48 pm »
Pretty clear route to the finals here.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Not the best draw but could have been much worse.  Minimising travel at a really busy time is a bonus.  Assume West Ham will get the whole lower Anny Road which will cause more headaches for those on the Autocup who have seats there.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:08:55 am »
Hard draw, West Ham are a proper cup side. Still, not that many east draws at this stage
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:05 am »
Id expect WestHam to go full strength for this game
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:02:27 am »
Who do West Ham have either side of the tie?
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:05:42 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:02:27 am
Who do West Ham have either side of the tie?
Wolves then United both home
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:10:07 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:05:42 am
Wolves then United both home

Ta.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:14:11 am »
Tough draw but its at home
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:58:07 am »
Agree about a home draw being a big plus. After losing the Final last year, I think Newcastle will really fancy winning this this year, which is why I'd rather we didn't play them in the Final if possible. Maybe beating Chelsea or Newcastle in the semis before beating Boro in the Final is the ideal route.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:06:23 am »
I want these new lads to taste victory at every opportunity and this cup is first on the line. West Ham could be tricky and I'm sure it won't be easy but atleast its at home

Do we know who we'll face in semis out of the winners if we get through?
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:08:46 am »
Tough draw but get through this and there is a 1/3 chance of playing a non Premier League side in the semis. This season is shaping up nicely.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:09:17 am »
Have to think it'll be scheduled for the Weds evening with the games either side being Sun 1630 and Sat 1730.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:11:40 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 09:09:17 am
Have to think it'll be scheduled for the Weds evening with the games either side being Sun 1630 and Sat 1730.

Yes. Has to be Wednesday as WHU also play the previous Sunday.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:40:28 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:55 am
Hard draw, West Ham are a proper cup side. Still, not that many east draws at this stage

That's why we got WEST ham then
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:25:36 am »
I actually expected a tougher game from West Ham than they gave us at Anfield recently. They're your typical midtable side who can have their good days and bad days, they've beaten some decent sides but they've lost games recently to the likes of Everton and Olympiakos, a David Moyes side is never going to be very good on a consistent basis. I'll take any help we can get though, hopefully they're struggling in the league and their European group has gone down to the wire before they see a trip to Anfield on the horizon. At home I'd fancy us to beat anyone in the world right now. Everyone will take it seriously given the sides left in it.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:29:55 am »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 09:08:46 am
Tough draw but get through this and there is a 1/3 chance of playing a non Premier League side in the semis. This season is shaping up nicely.

Get through this and there is a 5/6 (83%) chance of facing a side from the bottom half of the PL or below.
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:41:50 am »
Quote from: Party Phil on Today at 11:29:55 am
Get through this and there is a 5/6 (83%) chance of facing a side from the bottom half of the PL or below.
This was my first thought, and I am now on the horns of the dilemma of if being faithful to Kelleher is more important than the raised percentage chance of the win with Alisson.
