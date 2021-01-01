Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals (Read 628 times)
eAyeAddio
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,052
The last Kremlin-esque figure in The Main Stand...
Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:02 pm »
So we could have done worse than the Hammers at home.
I'm pleased to have avoided Everton, Newcastle & Chelsea.
Looking forward to this one !
Logged
They laugh at me because I'm different.
I laugh at them because they are all the same.....
AmanShah21
May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,282
At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:13:39 pm »
I just wanted a home draw. Anyone would do. This fixture is sandwiched between United at Home and Arsenal at Home, so a home game was essential.
Logged
DonkeyWan
ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,143
I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:46 pm »
Middling draw, but the home fixture is excellent.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...
Kopenhagen
Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,771
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:20:48 pm »
Pretty clear route to the finals here.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
andy07
Shat himself
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,668
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:38 pm »
Not the best draw but could have been much worse. Minimising travel at a really busy time is a bonus. Assume West Ham will get the whole lower Anny Road which will cause more headaches for those on the Autocup who have seats there.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters
TepidT2O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Lead Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 91,208
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:08:55 am »
Hard draw, West Ham are a proper cup side. Still, not that many east draws at this stage
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
rocco
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 37,105
⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:12:05 am »
Id expect WestHam to go full strength for this game
Logged
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.18]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2