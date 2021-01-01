« previous next »
Author Topic: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals  (Read 628 times)

Offline eAyeAddio

Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« on: Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm »
So we could have done worse than the Hammers at home.

I'm pleased to have avoided Everton, Newcastle & Chelsea.

Looking forward to this one !
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:39 pm »
I just wanted a home draw. Anyone would do. This fixture is sandwiched between United at Home and Arsenal at Home, so a home game was essential.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm »
Middling draw, but the home fixture is excellent.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:20:48 pm »
Pretty clear route to the finals here.
Offline andy07

Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Not the best draw but could have been much worse.  Minimising travel at a really busy time is a bonus.  Assume West Ham will get the whole lower Anny Road which will cause more headaches for those on the Autocup who have seats there.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:08:55 am »
Hard draw, West Ham are a proper cup side. Still, not that many east draws at this stage
Online rocco

Re: Carabau Cup 1/4 finals
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:12:05 am »
Id expect WestHam to go full strength for this game
