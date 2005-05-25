I noticed that Danny Drinkwater has finally officially retired, 12 months after his Chelsea contract ended and 6 years after he effectively retired by moving there in the first place.



Obviously there are lots of players that move to shitty quality leagues purely for the money towards the end of their careers, and plenty more that succeed in pissing away their talent and potential by moving to the wrong club at the wrong stage in their career but a select few manage to combine being absolutely average with picking up a juicy contract and then proceed to just do fuck all for the entire duration of said contract.



Young (and lightly raced) Danny is a case in point, and I think Chelsea have had a couple of others too (who was the Dutch left back?) so I was wondering who RAWK thinks of as the epitome of average/massive contract/dialling it in footballers?

