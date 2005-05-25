« previous next »
The Drinkwater option
I noticed that Danny Drinkwater has finally officially retired, 12 months after his Chelsea contract ended and 6 years after he effectively retired by moving there in the first place.

Obviously there are lots of players that move to shitty quality leagues purely for the money towards the end of their careers, and plenty more that succeed in pissing away their talent and potential by moving to the wrong club at the wrong stage in their careerbut a select few manage to combine being absolutely average with picking up a juicy contract and then proceed to just do fuck all for the entire duration of said contract.

Young (and lightly raced) Danny is a case in point, and I think Chelsea have had a couple of others too (who was the Dutch left back?) so I was wondering who RAWK thinks of as the epitome of average/massive contract/dialling it in footballers?
Re: The Drinkwater option
Quote from: vladis voice on Yesterday at 08:51:43 pm
I noticed that Danny Drinkwater has finally officially retired, 12 months after his Chelsea contract ended and 6 years after he effectively retired by moving there in the first place.

Obviously there are lots of players that move to shitty quality leagues purely for the money towards the end of their careers, and plenty more that succeed in pissing away their talent and potential by moving to the wrong club at the wrong stage in their careerbut a select few manage to combine being absolutely average with picking up a juicy contract and then proceed to just do fuck all for the entire duration of said contract.

Young (and lightly raced) Danny is a case in point, and I think Chelsea have had a couple of others too (who was the Dutch left back?) so I was wondering who RAWK thinks of as the epitome of average/massive contract/dialling it in footballers?

Winston Bogarde.

at least he won a champions league and played for Barcelona though
Re: The Drinkwater option
Are we allowed to throw Dele Alli's name into the hat?
Re: The Drinkwater option
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:26:48 pm
Are we allowed to throw Dele Alli's name into the hat?

Given his fairly open and honest admission of serious mental health issues, probably not.
Re: The Drinkwater option
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm
Given his fairly open and honest admission of serious mental health issues, probably not.
Aye, agreed.
Mark him down in the same group as Stan Collymore and a few others.
Re: The Drinkwater option
Phil Jones?
Re: The Drinkwater option
Winston Bogarde was always the classic example of an average footballer deliberately running down a lucrative contract by doing fuck all on the pitch but making sure that he turned up at training absolutely every single day so that they couldn't sack him.

'Why should I throw fifteen million euro away when it is already mine? At the moment I signed it was in fact my money, my contract. Both sides agreed wholeheartedly (...) Few people will ever earn so many. I am one of the few fortunates who do. I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership, but I don't care.'
Re: The Drinkwater option
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:32:51 pm
Phil Jones?

I think this is a completely different case. Jones was debatably never at the required level and had several debilitating injuries. I read an article a year or two ago where he still hoped to get back to the first team. I don't think he deliberately ran down his contract like Bogarde or pissed everything away like Drinkwater.
Re: The Drinkwater option
We had that fella who came with Diouf. Tried to sell him to Stoke City but he was too fat to pass the medical
Re: The Drinkwater option
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 09:45:46 pm
We had that fella who came with Diouf. Tried to sell him to Stoke City but he was too fat to pass the medical

Salif Diao, World Cup 2002 superstar.  8)
Re: The Drinkwater option
Albert Streit during his time at Schalke comes to mind.
Re: The Drinkwater option
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 09:34:54 pm
Winston Bogarde was always the classic example of an average footballer deliberately running down a lucrative contract by doing fuck all on the pitch but making sure that he turned up at training absolutely every single day so that they couldn't sack him.

'Why should I throw fifteen million euro away when it is already mine? At the moment I signed it was in fact my money, my contract. Both sides agreed wholeheartedly (...) Few people will ever earn so many. I am one of the few fortunates who do. I may be one of the worst buys in the history of the Premiership, but I don't care.'

had to be chelsea isnt it. seems like they attract this kind of players. bet 15-20 years from now, instead of players doing a bogarde, we will hear players doing a lavia, nkuku, sterling...lol
Re: The Drinkwater option
Lavia at Chelsea
