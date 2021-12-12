Ideally we can win this and get Port Vale at home, or failing that Boro or someone. That'd allow sufficient rotation with a great chance of making it to the semis, but really I think we should see something quite strong tonight even sandwiched between two league games. 'The big guns' have hardly featured in Europe and I imagine rotation will be even more feasible over the next three Euro games, then we won't have any European football until after this competition ends should we win the group, and no FA Cup games until January.



Interesting to see if they bring the one leg semi finals in next year. If they do I hope it's at a neutral venue, which would be far better than someone having home advantage in a semi final. Either make it a neutral venue or keep it two legged IMO.