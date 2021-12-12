« previous next »
EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November

The scope of what this team can do has definitely changed since July and challenging for the league (City levels dependent) and winning the Europa should be the goals

With that in mind we should play a much weakened team and get development time into those that need it - a 'good defeat' would probably help overall, prevent getting a draw in the next round where we feel compelled to play 1st teamers and obv ducking the 2 legged semi final is key

(I'm aware this post will be triggering for some :))
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:50:34 pm
Next  round sandwiched between Arsenal and Manc games i see.

Port Vale at home and heavy rotation then!
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:04:10 pm
The scope of what this team can do has definitely changed since July and challenging for the league (City levels dependent) and winning the Europa should be the goals

With that in mind we should play a much weakened team and get development time into those that need it - a 'good defeat' would probably help overall, prevent getting a draw in the next round where we feel compelled to play 1st teamers and obv ducking the 2 legged semi final is key

(I'm aware this post will be triggering for some :))

The Diaz situation and the inability of Thiago and Baj to get fit - coupled with Robertson's injury has left us in a bit of a bind.
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:10:33 pm
Port Vale at home and heavy rotation then!

Abu Dhabi aren't in it anymore. Port Vale play the winners of Man United and Saudi Arabia.
Hope we win and hope we don't lose.  ;D
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:04:10 pm


(I'm aware this post will be triggering for some :))

Go on admit it, thats at least half the reason you wrote it :)

While I completely agree we now look like we have a squad ready to challenge for the league and Europa, we shouldnt turn out noses up at lessertargets. Everyone loves a trip to Wembley and if we were to fall short in the other competitions it would still be great to have some silverware to show for this seasons efforts.

I doubt wed field our strongest line up before the final in this competition anyway. So it may still provide opportunities for those usually on the bench and a youngster or two. Meaning theyre in a better place to help us when called upon in the league etc.
Just had a look at the weather forecast. Safe travels to anyone going.
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:22:44 pm
Go on admit it, thats at least half the reason you wrote it :)

While I completely agree we now look like we have a squad ready to challenge for the league and Europa, we shouldnt turn out noses up at lessertargets. Everyone loves a trip to Wembley and if we were to fall short in the other competitions it would still be great to have some silverware to show for this seasons efforts.

I doubt wed field our strongest line up before the final in this competition anyway. So it may still provide opportunities for those usually on the bench and a youngster or two. Meaning theyre in a better place to help us when called upon in the league etc.

I like us being the record holders of any competition, and hope we extend that record. We've enough quality to put out a side to win the tie tonight whilst resting the big guns.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:03:38 pm
I like us being the record holders of any competition, and hope we extend that record. We've enough quality to put out a side to win the tie tonight whilst resting the big guns.
true but if the weather ends up as crappy as suggested, it tends to hurt the skilled team/players more.

and increases chances of injuries.

shuddder.
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:04:10 pm
The scope of what this team can do has definitely changed since July and challenging for the league (City levels dependent) and winning the Europa should be the goals

With that in mind we should play a much weakened team and get development time into those that need it - a 'good defeat' would probably help overall, prevent getting a draw in the next round where we feel compelled to play 1st teamers and obv ducking the 2 legged semi final is key

(I'm aware this post will be triggering for some :))

Or we could just decide not to play 1st teamers next round, whatever the draw. I'd fancy our 2nd string against anyone but Arsenal anyway. Absences are causing a few issues (not sure how we avoid playing Salah or Nunez this eve for instance) but we can basically play the 'backup' senior players (Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Grav, Endo, Elliot, Jota, Gapko) and the kids and still have a team out capable of getting to the final.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 02:09:57 pm
Or we could just decide not to play 1st teamers next round, whatever the draw. I'd fancy our 2nd string against anyone but Arsenal anyway. Absences are causing a few issues (not sure how we avoid playing Salah or Nunez this eve for instance) but we can basically play the 'backup' senior players (Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Grav, Endo, Elliot, Jota, Gapko) and the kids and still have a team out capable of getting to the final.

It never works out like that is the problem - if we get United or Newcastle or whoever in the semi finals we'll play the first choice team both legs, its what we've done historically

I think people's attitudes to this competition should be dependent on their view of the league, if you think its up for grabs at the top end (which I do at the moment) then you don't want to be in this in January, if you think City are going to hit last seaon's heights and get to 92+ points I'd be more sanguine about the domestic cups
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:22:44 pm
Go on admit it, thats at least half the reason you wrote it :)



I feel seen :)
Ideally we can win this and get Port Vale at home, or failing that Boro or someone. That'd allow sufficient rotation with a great chance of making it to the semis, but really I think we should see something quite strong tonight even sandwiched between two league games. 'The big guns' have hardly featured in Europe and I imagine rotation will be even more feasible over the next three Euro games, then we won't have any European football until after this competition ends should we win the group, and no FA Cup games until January.

Interesting to see if they bring the one leg semi finals in next year. If they do I hope it's at a neutral venue, which would be far better than someone having home advantage in a semi final. Either make it a neutral venue or keep it two legged IMO.
