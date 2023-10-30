« previous next »
Author Topic: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November  (Read 4909 times)

Online jillcwhomever

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:47:00 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:04:46 am
I thought Jones was still suspended.  I wouldn't mind him playing at right back again with Gomez in the centre and Matip with his feet up.

Wasn't the last game the final one he was suspended for?
Offline thaddeus

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 01:09:07 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:47:00 pm
Wasn't the last game the final one he was suspended for?
Yes.  Sorry, I worded that poorly.

I meant that I thought Jones was still suspended when I guessed at our line-up for tonight in an earlier post.  Having read other people's later posts I realised he's available for selection tonight.  He missed Brighton, Everton and Forest.  The FA kindly didn't extend his ban to four games...
Offline stockdam

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 01:28:12 pm »
Thanks for the OP Roger. It will be interesting to see how strong a team we start with; however we have such a good squad that any team we put out will be strong.

Looking forward to seeing Quansah as he is one of our young stars of the future.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 01:52:35 pm »
Doaks back, although only trained for the first time, albeit partly yesterday. So itll be a surprise if hes involved. Nobody else back, bar Curtis obviously.
Offline SamLad

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 01:53:15 pm »
Quote from: jackh on October 30, 2023, 02:39:08 pm
I always find this a bit odd in this competition. Am I right in thinking it's not used because it can't be used across all matches (home matches for lower league sides, for example)? I don't understand why not having it in for some of the matches means it can't be used in others - it's not there to offer an advantage to either side is it, so surely it should be used where it can be...?

yes.
Offline SamLad

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 02:30:17 pm »
Baj still out according to Pep.
Offline thaddeus

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 02:37:50 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 01:52:35 pm
Doaks back, although only trained for the first time, albeit partly yesterday. So itll be a surprise if hes involved. Nobody else back, bar Curtis obviously.
Jones - Endo - Grav in midfield then with Harvey as the right-sided forward.

I guess the bench will be an equal mix of kids and superstars.  Which of those comes on will partly be dictated by how we're doing although I'm sure the sports scientists will have set a few recommended boundaries on some of our first teamers.
Offline Dougle

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:41:29 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on October 30, 2023, 10:00:33 pm
Any team we put out needs to be strong enough to win comfortably.  Sensible rotation but a starting 11 strong enough for some changes in the second half.  Dont want to start too weak and have to bring the big hitters on to rescue the game.  This is a tournament we should win.

We should win I think. I want more games and a cup too.

Thanks for the OP Rodger.
Offline ApfelStudel

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:30:17 pm
Baj still out according to Pep.
Any clue as to what exactly is going on with Bajcetic? I thought he had a small thing that should have kept him sidelined for a week or two but it's been like two months.
Online newterp

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:43:05 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm
Any clue as to what exactly is going on with Bajcetic? I thought he had a small thing that should have kept him sidelined for a week or two but it's been like two months.

I expect we don't see him until after the next International break.

Glad he's young and we know his potential - but so far his season hasn't really even started.
Offline SamLad

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:10:14 pm »
Quote from: ApfelStudel on Yesterday at 04:17:28 pm
Any clue as to what exactly is going on with Bajcetic? I thought he had a small thing that should have kept him sidelined for a week or two but it's been like two months.

Klopp on Sept 29.
'Stefan had a little, little, little, little, tiny calf issue. That's how it is when you are six months out. We have to take him out a little bit.'
Offline Barrow Shaun

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:28:16 pm »
Just beat them and get in the hat.

Cheers OP.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:37:00 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:10:14 pm
Klopp on Sept 29.
'Stefan had a little, little, little, little, tiny calf issue. That's how it is when you are six months out. We have to take him out a little bit.'
   
Read that as 6 months old..i know he looks young  but.....
Offline RedG13

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:34:44 pm »
Excited for this game.
Should be a mix of Reserves and starters. Wonder if Quansah and Chambers start together
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:43:05 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:34:44 pm
Excited for this game.
Should be a mix of Reserves and starters. Wonder if Quansah and Chambers start together
Yeah, if we go with Matip and Quansah as the centrebacks, presumably Quansah will be on the left. Having him and Chambers together on that side means it will likely be targeted by Bournemouth. The midfielder on that side (Jones?) plus Endo may need to stay alert
Offline Fromola

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm »
Weather looks terrible down there tomorrow.
Offline andy07

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:55:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:54:34 pm
Weather looks terrible down there tomorrow.

I promised my good lady that we would have a nice stroll on the beach before the game.  Ahhh
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 11:25:55 pm »
Kind of similar to Europa League in that we're kind of taking this serious, but not really, yet still should win. Just think it's fun to see the different players play and lets give it a go understanding that it's not going to be a well oiled machine because of the changes themselves.

Offline RedG13

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #58 on: Today at 03:12:03 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 07:43:05 pm
Yeah, if we go with Matip and Quansah as the centrebacks, presumably Quansah will be on the left. Having him and Chambers together on that side means it will likely be targeted by Bournemouth. The midfielder on that side (Jones?) plus Endo may need to stay alert
Yea I feel like not chambers first start now and both of them probably can handle it but would think if your doing that the coaching staff has a back up plan at ht or 60(already thought of just in case).
Would think Gravenberch on that side more but yea even if Bournemouth rotate they would look to target it
Offline Ghost Town

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #59 on: Today at 03:19:42 am »
Quote from: Smudge on October 30, 2023, 11:14:42 am
Same team as Toulouse?
Same team as Touwin
Offline Nick110581

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #60 on: Today at 07:06:51 am »
This could be postponed.

Weather on south coast looks horrific today / tomorrow.
Offline tbonejones

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #61 on: Today at 07:14:40 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:51 am
This could be postponed.

Weather on south coast looks horrific today / tomorrow.

lol dont do it to me Im an hour in to a 12 hour trip to get down there.
Offline Fromola

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:37:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:06:51 am
This could be postponed.

Weather on south coast looks horrific today / tomorrow.

Worst is due from about 8pm onwards so it might be okay before the game. It'll be awful overnight if they're flying back.
Online Weeb

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #63 on: Today at 08:47:49 am »
https://youtu.be/BTFKmXZqtw8
Agree on this video for the lineup. Really like the insight. Worth a watch.
Likely that Bournemouth will go strong because of the winds and the fact they have City away on the weekend, so go all blazing in the cup and give up the weekend match
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #64 on: Today at 08:52:03 am »
Quote from: Weeb on Today at 08:47:49 am
https://youtu.be/BTFKmXZqtw8
Agree on this video for the lineup. Really like the insight. Worth a watch.

Is that because it's your channel?  ;D
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #65 on: Today at 09:14:26 am »
One day I'm going to retire and then I've already agreed with the missus that away fixtures are once again going to be a thing again

Can't wait :)
Offline RogerTheRed

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #66 on: Today at 09:24:37 am »
Come on Redmen!!
As Doak is fit I think he will either start right with Salah sub after 60 min or vice versa.
Online tubby

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #67 on: Today at 09:27:54 am »
Quote from: RogerTheRed on Today at 09:24:37 am
Come on Redmen!!
As Doak is fit I think he will either start right with Salah sub after 60 min or vice versa.

He's only had one training session, I think.  Would expect him to make the bench at best.
Offline thaddeus

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #68 on: Today at 09:41:08 am »
I'm not going to think about one game at a time as nothing I do will influence the result tonight  ;D

It's looking like a pot we have every chance of winning again.

Quarter finalist (those in bold are just my guesses)
Middlesbrough
Port Vale
West Ham v Arsenal
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Chelsea v Blackburn
Everton v Burnley
Ipswich v Fulham
Man U v Newcastle

Chelsea and Man U might have to go all in for it as their managers are going to be under pressure but... they're under pressure as their teams aren't very good.

Getting even further ahead of myself, are the semi finals singled legged now?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:38:58 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:41:08 am

Getting even further ahead of myself, are the semi finals singled legged now?

Still 2 legs
Offline Keita Success

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:47:35 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:52:03 am
Is that because it's your channel?  ;D
He's all over the LiverpoolFC subreddit as well...

I've got the home games in the Auto Cup, so I'm desperate for a win here and a home draw. So nice actually getting to go to Anfield.
Offline Keita Success

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:49:10 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:41:08 am
I'm not going to think about one game at a time as nothing I do will influence the result tonight  ;D

It's looking like a pot we have every chance of winning again.

Quarter finalist (those in bold are just my guesses)
Middlesbrough
Port Vale
West Ham v Arsenal
Bournemouth v Liverpool
Chelsea v Blackburn
Everton v Burnley
Ipswich v Fulham
Man U v Newcastle

Chelsea and Man U might have to go all in for it as their managers are going to be under pressure but... they're under pressure as their teams aren't very good.

Getting even further ahead of myself, are the semi finals singled legged now?
Can't see anything other than an Ipswich win, to be honest.

Fulham have been really poor so far this season. Paulinha seems to be the only thing holding their team together.
Offline redk84

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:50:21 am »
I want us to get through playing our secondary string if possible.

No harm having a few of the first 11 on the bench just in case, but any kind of win will do
Online MonsLibpool

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #73 on: Today at 11:32:11 am »
Play the kids.
Online Weeb

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:52:03 am
Is that because it's your channel?  ;D

Half yes, I help out on the channel with editing suggestions and video topics and some SEO but ultimately I am just a fan and friend. We used to live in Cambridge together. Good times.
I really do enjoy the content though and think its more factual and strategically in depth than alot of the stuff I watch on Anfield Agenda and Red Men, although I like them too
Offline gazzalfc

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:22:17 pm »
Weather going to be a bit rough tonight down south.

Safe travels for the travelling kop.
Online Weeb

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #76 on: Today at 12:43:32 pm »
Agree with this statement, safety and health first and enjoy the game!
Online DangerScouse

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:49:46 pm »
With City out, we've a great chance of winning this again. Hopefully we go strong enough.
Online DangerScouse

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #78 on: Today at 12:50:34 pm »
Next  round sandwiched between Arsenal and Manc games i see.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
« Reply #79 on: Today at 12:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Weeb on Today at 12:06:15 pm
Half yes, I help out on the channel with editing suggestions and video topics and some SEO but ultimately I am just a fan and friend. We used to live in Cambridge together. Good times.
I really do enjoy the content though and think its more factual and strategically in depth than alot of the stuff I watch on Anfield Agenda and Red Men, although I like them too

Not knocking it mate, fair play  :wave
