I'm not going to think about one game at a time as nothing I do will influence the result tonightIt's looking like a pot we have every chance of winning again.Quarter finalist (those in bold are just my guesses)MiddlesbroughPort ValeWest Ham vBournemouth vv Blackburnv BurnleyIpswich vv NewcastleChelsea and Man U might have to go all in for it as their managers are going to be under pressure but... they're under pressure as their teams aren't very good.Getting even further ahead of myself, are the semi finals singled legged now?