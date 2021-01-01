



After a convincing and comfortable win yesterday our focus moves to Bournemouth away at the Vitality stadium in the EFC Cup.

No doubt, similarly to other midweek games we will see Liverpool make a number of changes, without weakening the team too much.

Starting at the back it is almost certain we will see Gomez at right back, Matip and Quansah at centre back and Chambers at left back.

Midfield will include Endo, Jones and probably Elliott.

I have not heard that Luis Diaz's Dad has been found safe yet (terrible situation for him!) and so I expect we will see Gakpo, Nunez and Salah start up front, unless Doak has recovered.

So, lots of rotation but not a weak starting X1.

I looked at Bournemouth's result in Round 3 and they beat Stoke City 2-0. Interestingly, Solanke scored the first after coming on after a goalless first half. This suggests they looked to rotate some but still wanted to progress. I would not be surprised if they really are not too arsed if they lose to us as they need to build on a win against Burnley at the weekend to aim to stay ahead of the three promoted teams in the division.



Looking back at Bournemouth over the years, they have generally been a team who aim to play good football and were characterised as such during the Eddie Howe years. This used to suit us fine and, apart from the odd mad result, we have a decent record against them - won 13, lost 2 and drew 1. It was a strange decision to move Gary O'Neill on as he seemed to get them playing well second half of last season, to keep them up and of course this included beating us. I was at the 9-0 home match so was shocked at the loss in Spring, but suppose it was symptomatic of our stop start performances then.

Mo generally loves a goal here and so I reckon he will be happy to start knowing we don't play again until Sunday.

The new manager has not fully settled them yet but does seem to be well thought of. Our home match showed them well capable of giving us a scare but our quality told at the end and despite the rotated team I expect the same again on Wednesday.

Overall, I suspect it will be an interesting match, both teams looking to play football and we should see them off by a couple of goals is my prediction -

Anyone got a different view?

