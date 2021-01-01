« previous next »
Author Topic: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November  (Read 1639 times)

EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
After a convincing and comfortable win yesterday our focus moves to Bournemouth away at the Vitality stadium in the EFC Cup.
No doubt, similarly to other midweek games we will see Liverpool make a number of changes, without weakening the team too much.
Starting at the back it is almost certain we will see Gomez at right back, Matip and Quansah at centre back and Chambers at left back.
Midfield will include Endo, Jones and probably Elliott.
I have not heard that Luis Diaz's Dad has been found safe yet (terrible situation for him!) and so I expect we will see Gakpo, Nunez and Salah start up front, unless Doak has recovered.
So, lots of rotation but not a weak starting X1.
I looked at Bournemouth's result in Round 3 and they beat Stoke City 2-0. Interestingly, Solanke scored the first after coming on after a goalless first half. This suggests they looked to rotate some but still wanted to progress. I would not be surprised if they really are not too arsed if they lose to us as they need to build on a win against Burnley at the weekend to aim to stay ahead of the three promoted teams in the division.

Looking back at Bournemouth over the years, they have generally been a team who aim to play good football and were characterised as such during the Eddie Howe years. This used to suit us fine and, apart from the odd mad result, we have a decent record against them - won 13, lost 2 and drew 1. It was a strange decision to move Gary O'Neill on as he seemed to get them playing well second half of last season, to keep them up and of course this included beating us. I was at the 9-0 home match so was shocked at the loss in Spring, but suppose it was symptomatic of our stop start performances then.
Mo generally loves a goal here and so I reckon he will be happy to start knowing we don't play again until Sunday.
The new manager has not fully settled them yet but does seem to be well thought of. Our home match showed them well capable of giving us a scare but our quality told at the end and despite the rotated team I expect the same again on Wednesday.
Overall, I suspect it will be an interesting match, both teams looking to play football and we should see them off by a couple of goals is my prediction -
Anyone got a different view?
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Expect a mix of first teamers and reserves for this one.  We'll go fairly strong.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
We have a great chance in this competition. One of West Ham or Arsenal are going out, one of United or Newcastle are going out and two of Exeter City, Middlesbrough, Mansfield Town or Port Vale are guaranteed to be in the quarters.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Chambers, Curtis, Endo, Gravenberch, Mo, Cody, Harvey. Or swap Harvey for Grav and put Diogo in. A midweek game won't hurt Mo given how much rest he's getting in the Europa.

Don't want Darwin starting this, let him rest for Luton.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Matip, Endo, Elliott, Jones and Gakpo looks like certainties to start.

Not sure if the other 3 will be like of Chambers, McConnel, Doak (if fit) or more established 1st teamers.

With it being at Bournemouth surely you dont take 1st teamers  unless there is a certainty they are getting some game time.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Same team as Toulouse?
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 11:14:42 am
Same team as Toulouse?

Im not sure Jota and Trent start again. Might be subs
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Referee: Brooks, John
Assistant Referee: Betts, Lee
Assistant Referee: Howson, Akil
Fourth Official: Linington, James

No VAR.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Thanks for the OP Roger, good to get some background on whats been happening with them.

As you say I think their focus will be on staying up so expect them to rotate a fair amount.

It feels like we can rotate and still be strong which is a great position to be in. I think we may see a Endo, Jones, Grav midfield with Elliott starting in the right forward position again.

Id love us to win this again, another trip to Wembley, another trophy and importantly games for those not quite able to gain regular starting positions in our best XI.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm
Referee: Brooks, John
Assistant Referee: Betts, Lee
Assistant Referee: Howson, Akil
Fourth Official: Linington, James

No VAR.

I always find this a bit odd in this competition. Am I right in thinking it's not used because it can't be used across all matches (home matches for lower league sides, for example)? I don't understand why not having it in for some of the matches means it can't be used in others - it's not there to offer an advantage to either side is it, so surely it should be used where it can be...?
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Thanks Roger  :thumbup

I don't know a lot about their squad but our rotation players are surely better than theirs.  Our first 10 were better than their first 11...

It would be great to keep the cup run going as it's often a competition that really opens up for one or two teams a season as the other bigger clubs gradually fall by the wayside.  That said, if we could make 11 changes I'd be fine with that but with five out I expect some will need to play again.

Kelleher
Gomez - Qaunsah - Matip - Chambers
Endo
Elliott - Gravenberch
Doak - Gakpo - Jota

Gakpo could probably do with the minutes and both Gravenberch and Jota had less than an hour against Forest.  I think Doak is back from his muscle injury.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Urgh, wearing our away kit, enjoy games far less like that.

But, should be interesting to see some of the fringe players if Toulouse is anything to go by.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 10:52:37 am
We have a great chance in this competition. One of West Ham or Arsenal are going out, one of United or Newcastle are going out and two of Exeter City, Middlesbrough, Mansfield Town or Port Vale are guaranteed to be in the quarters.

Exactly. Huge chance of silverware here. I want to see something stronger than what we'll play in the next three European games and not too much rotation. A good portion of yesterday's game was played at walking pace as well, so I think some should keep their places even if not for 90 minutes. Changes are more than likely though with this sandwiched in between two league games.

Kelleher
Gomez   Matip   'The Q'   Tsimikas
Endo   Mac Allister   Jones
Elliot   Gakpo   Jota

Imagine he'll play Elliot in the middle and rest Mac Allister but I imagine something like that. Gakpo will almost certainly lead the line you'd think. Bournemouth will probably make changes too which should aid us even further. We'll go with a strong bench whoever plays. We should really have too much for them.

Any win will do. Just make sure we're in the hat because we're probably favourites from here on without City being in it.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 02:39:08 pm
I always find this a bit odd in this competition. Am I right in thinking it's not used because it can't be used across all matches (home matches for lower league sides, for example)? I don't understand why not having it in for some of the matches means it can't be used in others - it's not there to offer an advantage to either side is it, so surely it should be used where it can be...?

I believe to make things level in the competition, VAR is only used in the Semi's and Final at Wembley.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
No Nunez, Salah, Szoboslai, Van Dijk, Trent or Konate please. Relaxed about everyone else but those are our 6 most important outfield players and I don't really want them playing a 4th round league cup game.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:00:21 pm
I believe to make things level in the competition, VAR is only used in the Semi's and Final at Wembley.

Why is it seen to imbalance things though? I don't quite follow why, for example, it'd be problematic for VAR to be used in the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match but not Mansfield vs Port Vale...how does one impact the other?! ;D
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 04:06:24 pm
Why is it seen to imbalance things though? I don't quite follow why, for example, it'd be problematic for VAR to be used in the Bournemouth vs Liverpool match but not Mansfield vs Port Vale...how does one impact the other?! ;D

Is it not a case of, if hypothetically there was an offside goal in both games, but the one with VAR rules it out and the other didnt. The team impacted wouldnt have been treated as equally as if theyd played another teams
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: frag on Yesterday at 04:31:00 pm
Is it not a case of, if hypothetically there was an offside goal in both games, but the one with VAR rules it out and the other didnt. The team impacted wouldnt have been treated as equally as if theyd played another teams

That feels like a case of 'two wrongs don't make a right' to me though (not that there's any guarantee of them getting it right anyway, as we well know...!) - as long as it's equal within the context of the given match, then surely all's well (or should be!).

Not having it available anywhere on the basis that it can't be available everywhere almost seems to imply that VAR inherently advantages a certain 'type' of team or something, whereas surely it's not meant to be about that.

Not something that particularly bothers me, but I always just thought it a bit odd!
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Chambers, Endo, Jones, Mac, Elliott, Gakpo, Doak

If Doak is out another youngster might get a start in attack. Mcconnell or Clark may play instead of Mac.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
I see some arent including Gravenberch in their line ups. I think hes nailed on to play having come off yesterday and with Jones back from suspension in the league.

Think Jones will play as well, but think
Mac Allister is far less likely than either
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
No doak, baj, diaz, thiago, robertson.

Is that the full list?
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 05:56:06 pm
I see some arent including Gravenberch in their line ups. I think hes nailed on to play having come off yesterday and with Jones back from suspension in the league.

Think Jones will play as well, but think
Mac Allister is far less likely than either

I don't see why we can't go quite strong in this and hopefully in future rounds + the FA Cup. The likes of Szoboszlai/Mac Allister/Salah etc probably won't play another minute in Europe until March. It's one benefit of being in the Europa League this season actually, nobody will be overplayed. I don't expect any of those to start tomorrow but we should see quite a strong side.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:06:55 pm
I don't see why we can't go quite strong in this and hopefully in future rounds + the FA Cup. The likes of Szoboszlai/Mac Allister/Salah etc probably won't play another minute in Europe until March. It's one benefit of being in the Europa League this season actually, nobody will be overplayed. I don't expect any of those to start tomorrow but we should see quite a strong side.
I agree regarding how strong our line up will be. As in said in my original post in this thread its great to be in a position to be able to rotate and still field a strong team.

Having said that I dont see those key first teamers starting in this competition either, but a midfield of Endo, Jones & Gravenberch looked pretty good against Toulouse and wouldnt look out of place in the Prem
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 11:14:42 am
Same team as Toulouse?

Something very similar but Diazs uncertain absence slightly complicates the forward postitions.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 02:12:25 pm

Assistant Referee: Betts, Lee


Achieved infamy in the mid 90s in schools throughout the country.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Any team that ensures we're in the draw at 10.25 on Wednesday night will do me.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 07:29:07 pm
Achieved infamy in the mid 90s in schools throughout the country.

 ;D
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
With 5 subs nowadays you can afford to rotate a bit more than in the past. Personally I'd make 11 changes. Strong bench with Alisson, Konate, and Jota getting the night off completely.

Unavailable: Bradley, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Clark, Doak, Diaz
Starting 11 vs Luton: Alisson, Trent, Tsimikas, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Nunez


                           Kelleher


Gomez          Matip          Quansah          Chambers


     McConnell          Endo          Jones


          Elliott          Gakpo        Koumas



Sub: Adrian, Trent, Tsimikas, van Djik, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Any team we put out needs to be strong enough to win comfortably.  Sensible rotation but a starting 11 strong enough for some changes in the second half.  Dont want to start too weak and have to bring the big hitters on to rescue the game.  This is a tournament we should win.
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Kelleher

Gomez - Qaunsah - Matip - Chambers

Endo
Jones - Gravenberch

Doak - Gakpo - Elliott
Re: EFL Cup 4th Round Bournemouth Away - 19:45 Weds 1st November
Has Kaide returned from injury?
