With 5 subs nowadays you can afford to rotate a bit more than in the past. Personally I'd make 11 changes. Strong bench with Alisson, Konate, and Jota getting the night off completely.
Unavailable: Bradley, Robertson, Bajcetic, Thiago, Clark, Doak, Diaz
Starting 11 vs Luton: Alisson, Trent, Tsimikas, Konate, van Djik, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Nunez
Kelleher
Gomez Matip Quansah Chambers
McConnell Endo Jones
Elliott Gakpo Koumas
Sub: Adrian, Trent, Tsimikas, van Djik, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Nunez