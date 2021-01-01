« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77  (Read 4829 times)

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:04:57 pm »
Anyone links to the highlights?
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:05:58 pm »
Just another day at the office.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:09:27 pm »
Amazes me how Sky are basically dismissing our chances.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:11:47 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:09:27 pm
Amazes me how Sky are basically dismissing our chances.

It's ideal at this stage.
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:12:55 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:49:49 pm
Trying to be objective. We have improved greatly since last season and are starting to play well as a team (including the subs we bring on). I havent watched much of Arsenal this season so dont know how we compare to them. City look very good as they all pass the ball well. Our passing is not quite up to Citys standards but the quality of our squad means that we should be up there at the end of the season.
Our attack is our secret weapon.  We don't even need to play well to win.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:09:27 pm
Amazes me how Sky are basically dismissing our chances.
They do that almost every season. Takes the pressure off us.

Remember when Chelsea won the league in October? :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:26:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:09:27 pm
Amazes me how Sky are basically dismissing our chances.

Well spurs already have it wrapped up so what do you expect.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:34:09 pm »
Palestine comments getting deleted from Atmosphere at Anfield thread, and now locked.

Oh dear. 
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #168 on: Today at 06:55:26 pm »
They even locked (disappeared) the discussion that was happening in the news thread a week ago. Even had a look at other club fans forum & they are discussing away why is this forum afraid of this.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #169 on: Today at 06:56:32 pm »
Good game from us and I'm chuffed for all the new signings.  Thought I was over the Spurs game but looking at the table before really boiled my piss.
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #170 on: Today at 06:59:06 pm »
Quote from: proudred on Today at 06:55:26 pm
They even locked (disappeared) the discussion that was happening in the news thread a week ago. Even had a look at other club fans forum & they are discussing away why is this forum afraid of this.

Take this to the feedback forum would be my advice, although I hardly think the mods/staff on here give a fuck what other club's fans think.
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #171 on: Today at 07:01:43 pm »
Great professional dispatching of a bottom ten team. Mac and Don great, defence mobile and assured and forwards sharp. Happy days. Oh and them from Salford got battered too 👍🧣🧣🧣
Come On You Mighty Scouse Reds!!

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #172 on: Today at 07:07:25 pm »
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #173 on: Today at 07:09:14 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:09:27 pm
Amazes me how Sky are basically dismissing our chances.

Good.
Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #174 on: Today at 07:19:04 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 06:59:06 pm
Take this to the feedback forum would be my advice, although I hardly think the mods/staff on here give a fuck what other club's fans think.
Not sure they give a fuck about what their own fans think on here anymore either.
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35 Mo 77
« Reply #175 on: Today at 07:25:39 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 06:09:27 pm
Amazes me how Sky are basically dismissing our chances.
The Bookies have Liverpool tied for 2nd with arsenal irc.
Liverpool at 11v11 from the numbers have been the best team in the PL irc
