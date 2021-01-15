« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35  (Read 1110 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31
« Reply #40 on: Today at 02:35:39 pm »
Lovely gesture with Luis Diaz shirt. Great break up by Mac Allister, all three forwards involved as well
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,975
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:35:42 pm »
Love that gesture to Lucho fantastic stuff
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31
« Reply #42 on: Today at 02:36:19 pm »
33 Jota gets taken out by Mangala, reckless and its a yellow card. Player got a red for the same thing in the rugby last night
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,110
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31
« Reply #43 on: Today at 02:36:35 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:35:39 pm
Lovely gesture with Luis Diaz shirt. Great break up by Mac Allister, all three forwards involved as well
Genuinely  surprised  the ref didnt find a way to book him
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31
« Reply #44 on: Today at 02:38:42 pm »
Max Allister has been sacrificed at 6 a bit so far but hes broken up play well a few times today

YES DARWIN
« Last Edit: Today at 02:40:49 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
35 2-0 reds. Lovely move, Dom plays Mo in down the side, Mo gives it him back and he cuts it back for Darwin on the goal line who cant miss.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,975
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:39:05 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:36:58 pm
Great goal by Nunez!!

Fantastic work by Salah and Dom to get that.
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 1 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:39:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:38:42 pm
Max Allister has been sacrificed at 6 a bit so far but hes broken up play a few times well today

YES DARWIN
Yeah, been excellent today
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:40:05 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:38:52 pm
35 2-0 reds. Lovely move, Dom plays Mo in down the side, Mo gives it him back and he cuts it back for Darwin on the goal line who cant miss.
Great ball from Jota to start that move and open Forest up
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #49 on: Today at 02:40:59 pm »
38 Free kick for a foul on Slobbo. Swung in but cleared and its a Forest goal kick
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,975
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #50 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
14th game in a row that Mo has either had a goal or assist at Anfield
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #51 on: Today at 02:41:50 pm »
Applause during the 37th min for Liverpool fan Paul McHugh
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #52 on: Today at 02:42:48 pm »
39 Like a firing range. Turner makes two good saves from Dom and Ryan in quick succession. Corner to us is cleared but we come again. Finally cleared.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #53 on: Today at 02:44:21 pm »
42 Fast flowing football from the reds ends with Darwin attempting an overhead from the edge of the box which flies over
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #54 on: Today at 02:44:52 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 02:42:48 pm
39 Like a firing range. Turner makes two good saves from Dom and Ryan in quick succession. Corner to us is cleared but we come again. Finally cleared.
Were purring now. Szoboszlai showed great footwork and control in the build up
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #55 on: Today at 02:45:42 pm »
43 Forest corner after a bit of pressure down our left. Cleared
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #56 on: Today at 02:46:48 pm »
44 Bit chaotic. Forest pump a huge free kick into the box, theres a half chance but their player cant connect and we clear.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #57 on: Today at 02:47:58 pm »
4 minutes added
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,975
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #58 on: Today at 02:48:22 pm »
Forest ending the half well
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #59 on: Today at 02:49:19 pm »
+2 Ball floated to the back post, everyone leaves it and its out for a goal kick to the us
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,802
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #60 on: Today at 02:51:04 pm »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • RAWK Mod
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,651
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v 0 Nottingham Forest Jota 31 Nuñez 35
« Reply #61 on: Today at 02:52:28 pm »
+3 Mac fouled about 30 yards out. Good spot for a shot. Trent hits the wall and its a corner. Corner cleared. Its Half Time. 2-0 reds. 
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 