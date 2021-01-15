However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Lovely gesture with Luis Diaz shirt. Great break up by Mac Allister, all three forwards involved as well
Great goal by Nunez!!Fantastic work by Salah and Dom to get that.
Max Allister has been sacrificed at 6 a bit so far but hes broken up play a few times well todayYES DARWIN
35 2-0 reds. Lovely move, Dom plays Mo in down the side, Mo gives it him back and he cuts it back for Darwin on the goal line who cant miss.
39 Like a firing range. Turner makes two good saves from Dom and Ryan in quick succession. Corner to us is cleared but we come again. Finally cleared.
