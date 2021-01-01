Bill Shankly or anyone that has watched the game since the 60s, 70s or even 80s would be wondering wtf do we see every weekend. It sure is not the sport I grew up on as started watching in the early 80s and with the odd exception I could skip most of the stuff we see on TV that's supposed to be the best league in the world. There's the first of the cons as its not even close, maybe the most hyped. After the game Thursday night when posters go on about how enjoyable the match was as it was a remnant of how the game use to flow back in the day. Players were flopping to the ground expecting a free but low & behold the ref waved play on as he, like everyone else with a brain cell bouncing in their head could see that was not a foul. Look, i definitely don't miss the muddy messes that players struggled around on back then as today's pitches are ideal for the beautiful game. The thing is all we get sometimes is refs being the center of attention as they stick their big oar in every few minutes hoping VAR can ref the game for them, prima Donnas falling to the ground knowing they can con another free from the official and.... the list could go on but it's sure not the game I fell in love with. I will be lucky to watch one live match this weekend, us v Forest as the highlights of the weekend fixtures is enough these days. Sorry for the rant but i can't be the only one who regrets the day Klinsmann brought the glorious dive into the English league.