Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,924
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #840 on: Today at 05:29:07 pm
Is there a less likeable group of players in the league than this United squad? Fernandes and Antony in particular - petulant little brats.
Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,378
  • Truthiness
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #841 on: Today at 05:29:17 pm
Ladies and gentlemen, the 2nd most expensive player in their history has made his mark on the game . Or Doku's leg.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #842 on: Today at 05:29:37 pm
Embarrassing. United were shit and in the end resorted to trying to injure players. City glided through the game and their passing and control was impressive. Another year of expensive rebuilding needed for United.
#JFT97

Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #843 on: Today at 05:29:44 pm
Like when we beat them by five and seven Utd once again kicking lumps out of the opposition when the games over thinking it shows passion when in reality it's the complete opposite
Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,087
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #844 on: Today at 05:30:11 pm
Going off moaning at the ref when youve been completely outplayed and humiliated.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,439
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #845 on: Today at 05:30:33 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:28:48 pm
Finally ratboy in the studio is calling them what they are

He was happy to cheer them on when they started kicking us at the end of a defeat to us the other year.

Probably worried about City players getting injured, as he has to cheer them on to finish above us.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,000
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #846 on: Today at 05:30:49 pm
A 2 nil Fulham home victory against Man Utd next Saturday lunchtime and 14th place Fulham go above them
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #847 on: Today at 05:31:11 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:30:11 pm
Going off moaning at the ref when youve been completely outplayed and humiliated.
"You KNOW we're shite, and you did fuckall to help us!"
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #848 on: Today at 05:31:19 pm
Queue the Green and Yellow protests.
#JFT97

Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,557
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #849 on: Today at 05:31:35 pm
They can't even injure players properly in the end United. Complete losers.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #850 on: Today at 05:33:10 pm
Imagine spending 400m and being this shit. I did not particularly rate ETH, but he has been an absolute disaster for them.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,069
  • JFT 97
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #851 on: Today at 05:33:44 pm
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 05:25:01 pm
What a petulant prick. And hes shite.

Get with the agenda FFS. Antony and Højlund cost £150m and have scored 4 League goals between them. It is Nunez that is shite. ;)
"Ohhh-kayyy"

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,204
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #852 on: Today at 05:34:27 pm
What a disgusting team they are

Players are absolutely vile to a man
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #853 on: Today at 05:34:32 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:33:10 pm
Imagine spending 400m and being this shit. I did not particularly rate ETH, but he has been an absolute disaster for them.

Only Chelsea have been more embarrassing.
#JFT97

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #854 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 05:33:10 pm
Imagine spending 400m and being this shit. I did not particularly rate ETH, but he has been an absolute disaster for them.

I don't think a Liverpool supporter deliberately wrecking the club could have done much better, it's brilliant.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,669
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #855 on: Today at 05:36:28 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:34:27 pm
What a disgusting team they are

Players are absolutely vile to a man

Imagine our captain going around trying to kick people when we have been outplayed. They are a badly run team and anyone with Fernandes attitude would be shown the door.
#JFT97

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,741
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #856 on: Today at 05:37:33 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 05:29:37 pm
Embarrassing. United were shit and in the end resorted to trying to injure players. City glided through the game and their passing and control was impressive. Another year of expensive rebuilding needed for United.

I think you are too generous to City, it's not like United were even trying today. Therefore City had no competition on the field at all. Their football lacks basic passion to be honest.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

DrTobiasFunke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #857 on: Today at 05:39:04 pm
They have a worse goal difference than Everton now.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,204
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #858 on: Today at 05:40:02 pm
How's anthony stayed on the pitch with that kick on doku

That's violent conduct all day. Ridiculous refereeing
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg

jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,741
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #859 on: Today at 05:40:08 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:34:27 pm
What a disgusting team they are

Players are absolutely vile to a man

Kicking at City's players, I would like to see a few more teams doing that to them myself.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,971
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #860 on: Today at 05:40:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:33:44 pm
Get with the agenda FFS. Antony and Højlund cost £150m and have scored 4 League goals between them. It is Nunez that is shite. ;)

If you take out Hojlund, does that number change?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,849
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #861 on: Today at 05:43:48 pm
Silva being asked how do you control games like this and him saying "when you come to grounds like here and Anfeld" fuck off you little rat you've only won once at Anfield and that was when no fucker was in the ground 
StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #862 on: Today at 05:50:34 pm
Bruno Fernandes, a player whose ability does not justify how much of a prick he is.

Bernardo Silva, a player whose ability does unfortunately.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,204
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #863 on: Today at 05:56:24 pm
Keane is so embarrassed by the whole keano chanting at halaand thing

Celebrating him purposefully ending a man's career

I'd be commenting on it if I was Halaand in the interview. Make him squirm
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Mitch Hedberg
