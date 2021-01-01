Finally ratboy in the studio is calling them what they are
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
Going off moaning at the ref when youve been completely outplayed and humiliated.
What a petulant prick. And hes shite.
Imagine spending 400m and being this shit. I did not particularly rate ETH, but he has been an absolute disaster for them.
What a disgusting team they are Players are absolutely vile to a man
Embarrassing. United were shit and in the end resorted to trying to injure players. City glided through the game and their passing and control was impressive. Another year of expensive rebuilding needed for United.
Get with the agenda FFS. Antony and Højlund cost £150m and have scored 4 League goals between them. It is Nunez that is shite.
