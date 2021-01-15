« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October

Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #640 on: Today at 04:17:35 pm
Best move for united. Mctominay is easily their biggest threat.
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #641 on: Today at 04:17:40 pm
"What a save"

straight at him, hopefully City's complacency bites them though
TepidT2O

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #642 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:16:43 pm
United are unlucky theyre missing Casimero Rashford and Fernandez.
Word record defender missing too
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #643 on: Today at 04:17:52 pm
How is McTominay their best attacking threat
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #644 on: Today at 04:17:59 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:15:48 pm
He ran in to a incident that had nothing to do with him and went head to head with Amrabat.

It's a clear yellow for putting such an offensive haircut so close to another player.
I'd book him every game for having a permanent frown
Bullet500

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #645 on: Today at 04:18:14 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 04:02:24 pm
Hojlund is shite
I think he is a good player. Just at a bad club.
Claire.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #646 on: Today at 04:18:53 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 04:15:48 pm
He ran in to a incident that had nothing to do with him and went head to head with Amrabat.

It's a clear yellow for putting such an offensive haircut so close to another player.

Didnt he commit the foul, pick up the ball and shout at Amrabat to, I guess, get the fuck up?
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #647 on: Today at 04:19:01 pm
Evans and Maguire is a league 1 level centre back pairing.
oojason

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #648 on: Today at 04:19:04 pm

'Man Utd 0 - 1 Man City - Player Scuffle - Yellow for Amrabat and Foden on 42 mins' - https://streamin.one/v/77ba3830

Ederson Save vs Man Utd on 46' - https://streamin.one/v/2eec6313

'Andre Onana great save against Manchester City 45+4'' - https://dubz.live/c/791566

Paul_h

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #649 on: Today at 04:20:04 pm
why wasn't Grealish booked for a punch on amrahbat?
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #650 on: Today at 04:20:12 pm
That's a blinding save
Claire.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #651 on: Today at 04:20:15 pm
What a save from Onana
Armchair expert

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #652 on: Today at 04:20:28 pm
Brilliant save from Onana
The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #653 on: Today at 04:20:32 pm
Top save, but very poor header
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #654 on: Today at 04:20:36 pm
Poor from Haaland, sent it straight back to him
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #655 on: Today at 04:20:41 pm
Second viewing, should have scored. Still a good save.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #656 on: Today at 04:20:45 pm
He really is Pickford
JovaJova

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #657 on: Today at 04:20:48 pm
Shocking miss that. Headed it straight at him.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #658 on: Today at 04:21:10 pm
Good save but haaland has to aim the ball at another part of the goal
Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #659 on: Today at 04:21:24 pm
oh wow, Onana did a save, he can feast on that for months.  But really, he should score that easiliy.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #660 on: Today at 04:21:25 pm
What's he doing heading it back at him
DelTrotter

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #661 on: Today at 04:21:26 pm
"extraordinary goalkeeping from Ederson" fuck sake, this guy is getting annoying already, not Tyler bad but still annoying
stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #662 on: Today at 04:21:28 pm
Good save to keep it 0-1
Schmidt

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #663 on: Today at 04:21:29 pm
To be fair to Haaland, aiming straight at Onana is usually a guaranteed goal.
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #664 on: Today at 04:21:34 pm
Good save, but if he heads it down it goes in easy.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #665 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:02:43 pm
Taking bets on how long it is until we hear Gary Neville say "ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" or "ohhhhhhhh nooooooooo"

Didn't take long, as expected.
duvva 💅

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #666 on: Today at 04:21:46 pm
That was an excellent save but Haaland shouldnt have given him as chances
Father Ted

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #667 on: Today at 04:21:57 pm
Quote from: JovaJova on Today at 04:20:48 pm
Shocking miss that. Headed it straight at him.

That would usually be enough to beat him to be honest.
redan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #668 on: Today at 04:21:58 pm
Bit like Carroll in the 2012 Cup Final, yes fantastic save but really should have buried it and not given the keeper any chance at all
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #669 on: Today at 04:22:19 pm
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

That's right United fans support your team  :wellin
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #670 on: Today at 04:23:27 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:21:26 pm
"extraordinary goalkeeping from Ederson" fuck sake, this guy is getting annoying already, not Tyler bad but still annoying

Everything has to have some sort of deep meaning with him. He's really annoying.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #671 on: Today at 04:23:54 pm
Am I late to the party saying I thought that was a soft penalty. :D
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #672 on: Today at 04:23:58 pm
That dick head from Copenhagen who took that shit pen seems to have given Onana some confidence.  :no
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #673 on: Today at 04:24:37 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:22:19 pm
Booooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo

That's right United fans support your team  :wellin

Booing the ref Id have thought.
12C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #674 on: Today at 04:25:48 pm
Just seen the pen. Load of shite.
Jota was bulldozed into the back of the net today and hardly mentioned.
Joke
