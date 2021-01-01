« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #360 on: Today at 06:20:54 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:20:23 pm
What channel was that on? Certainly not Sky

Peacock tv in the US, so NBC I guess.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #361 on: Today at 06:20:56 pm
This version of football is a fucking disgrace
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #362 on: Today at 06:21:03 pm
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #363 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm
Imagine if that was Salah 🙄
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #364 on: Today at 06:21:09 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:20:13 pm
Didn't he win the ball with his left foot?

He never even touches the Newcastle player. I cant believe the sky commentators are even saying what theyre saying.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #365 on: Today at 06:21:10 pm
Absolutely disgraceful decision by the ref, and Var backing him up shows why the whole thing need binning.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #366 on: Today at 06:21:12 pm
Have this ref and VAR done any games in Saudi recently?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #367 on: Today at 06:21:32 pm
Blatant dive!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #368 on: Today at 06:21:44 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:19:11 pm
Why are the commentators talking like they dont have eyes?

They can't see from the Saudi money covering their eyes
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #369 on: Today at 06:22:06 pm
Surely if they took that long, they should have asked Tony to look at it again.
Shocking
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #370 on: Today at 06:22:14 pm
Why didn't he say to the ref  'im not sure mate come and look'
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #371 on: Today at 06:22:36 pm
I thought in real time it was a clear penalty, but then, when you watch the replay you see that Hwang never touches him.  He just scuffs the ground and the Cheat player trips on his own foot.  But, am I surprised that VAR can't see that??  What is the point of have Video Assist if even then they f up the decision?

But actually, Hwang sort of deserves that for dicking around with the ball in his own box instead of just booting it to safety.  What the hell was he doing??    (He never makes those mistakes against us mind you.)

The NBC announcers are trying to walk a fine line by saying... "well, if you're attacker, it's a penalty and if you're defending, it's not."  The commentators first reaction was... "no, I'm not so sure there's anything there..."
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #372 on: Today at 06:22:38 pm
That's no pen either
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #373 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:21:10 pm
Absolutely disgraceful decision by the ref, and Var backing him up shows why the whole thing need binning.



Not VAR that needs binning. It's the useless morons incharge of it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #374 on: Today at 06:23:07 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:21:04 pm
Imagine if that was Salah 🙄

There'd be pieces describing it as an insult to the memory of Bobby Charlton.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #375 on: Today at 06:23:10 pm
Brown envelopes all round.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #376 on: Today at 06:23:28 pm
Manchester's finest
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #377 on: Today at 06:23:53 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:22:14 pm
Why didn't he say to the ref  'im not sure mate come and look'

Probably not watching

Fucking abysmal decision
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #378 on: Today at 06:24:11 pm
Thats the very definition of simulation. He even falls in a weird direction.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #379 on: Today at 06:24:23 pm
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Today at 06:20:23 pm
What channel was that on? Certainly not Sky

NBC
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #380 on: Today at 06:24:55 pm
How did they have all that time, and all of those angles, and yet still come to the decision that's a penalty?

Remember when Gomez was taken out at spurs in the box and it wasn't even looked at ? The one that was the same challenge VVD got sent off for? I genuinely think people will start to switch off from this competition soon, it's very broken
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #381 on: Today at 06:25:44 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 06:18:44 pm
I legit despise myself for investing so much energy in to this shit

 ;D

It' really not worth it!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #382 on: Today at 06:25:47 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 06:22:48 pm
Not VAR that needs binning. It's the useless morons incharge of it.
yeah but who would take over?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #383 on: Today at 06:26:13 pm
It has to be corruption
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #384 on: Today at 06:26:21 pm
Premier League refs are bought legally. No need for brown envelopes or dodgy bank transfers to the Cayman Islands when you can fly them out to the Middle East to "ref" a game or two every month and pay them obscene money to do so. All while staying in the finest hotels and being driven around in the most expensive cars as well.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #385 on: Today at 06:27:44 pm
If my memory serves (and the rules haven't changed) you don't need to actually kick someone in the area, a threat to kick is also a pelanty.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #386 on: Today at 06:28:26 pm
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 06:21:32 pm
Blatant dive!
Absolutely, shocking decision. Actually don't blame Taylor but what the f##k are VAR watching.
One angle shows he clearly didn't get the player, checkingshould have stopped then. But they continually played the angle that looked like it might be a pen, same as the way they showed Curtis tackle.
It's blatantly bent.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #387 on: Today at 06:30:11 pm
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 06:22:48 pm
Not VAR that needs binning. It's the useless morons incharge of it.
this
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #388 on: Today at 06:30:20 pm
Fucking Shay Given, the biggest shill going. Prick.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #389 on: Today at 06:31:14 pm
Shay Given now the Micah Richards of Saudicastle. What a fuckin clown.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #390 on: Today at 06:31:17 pm
Given saying everything he can except what it is, a blatant dive.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #391 on: Today at 06:32:08 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:30:20 pm
Fucking Shay Given, the biggest shill going. Prick.

Such a biased prick. Surprised he doesn't have a Newcastle kit on.

Stevie wonder can see the Wolves player kicks the turf.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #392 on: Today at 06:33:16 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:30:20 pm
Fucking Shay Given, the biggest shill going. Prick.
Hilariously bias pundit, you can't take the prick seriously.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #393 on: Today at 06:33:21 pm
How many mistakes does Taylor have to make before the PGMOL actually take some proper action, and if not them what about the PL actually standing up to them and insisting the referees do a better all round job?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
Reply #394 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm
Newcastle United can confirm midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned from competitive football for ten months, as effective from Friday 27 October.

so how does that work, does he still get paid?
