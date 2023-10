This has to be the longest review we’ve seen for an offside decision.



People on twitter watching streams say VAR originally gave the goal (green lines showing Rodriguez was onside, then it change to red lines for offside) - and then some sort of further delay - questions over whether the VAR tech actually failed?Either way, very weird.Some content - with video clips here...1st VAR decision...2nd VAR decision...^ from https://twitter.com/PatrickFinegan4/status/1718296308035830095 BBC stating it took over 5 minutes for them to arrive at the decision of no goal - https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1718296730582540677 (and nobody seems that certain it was actually offside)