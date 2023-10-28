« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October  (Read 4904 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,923
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #240 on: Today at 02:30:58 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:29:38 pm
Lucky they had us first, before wed settled a bit more

I still cant believe that slapping away a ball with an open palm isnt handball.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #241 on: Today at 02:31:58 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:30:51 pm
what was poch doing there? waving imaginary cards? for what? who?

Asking for his p45.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #242 on: Today at 02:33:42 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:30:51 pm
what was poch doing there? waving imaginary cards? for what? who?

Waving down a taxi I imagine.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,467
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #243 on: Today at 02:33:45 pm »
Cole Palmer played well though, that's the most important thing.
Logged

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,527
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #244 on: Today at 02:34:34 pm »
Chelsea's points total is even funnier when you look at the fixtures they've had.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,690
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #245 on: Today at 02:35:11 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:30:26 pm
Hows it going Moises

He's already home rolling about on his bed of money
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #246 on: Today at 02:36:09 pm »
Sanchez actually a bit lucky there.
He came very close to wiping out the attacker and getting a straight red.
Logged

Online Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #247 on: Today at 02:36:24 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:29:13 pm
Seeing Chelsea being beaten at home is one of life's great pleasures  ;D

It's starting to get a little boring & repetitive now though.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,956
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #248 on: Today at 02:37:17 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:36:09 pm
Sanchez actually a bit lucky there.
He came very close to wiping out the attacker and getting a straight red.

That he's not suspended for their next game makes it a slightly worse day for Chelsea.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,667
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #249 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:36:09 pm
Sanchez actually a bit lucky there.
He came very close to wiping out the attacker and getting a straight red.

I think most Chelsea fans would have been happy with that.  :)
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,517
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #250 on: Today at 02:41:55 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 02:36:24 pm
It's starting to get a little boring & repetitive now though.

 :D

Don't think I'll ever tire of it to be fair!
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,758
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #251 on: Today at 02:43:03 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 02:36:24 pm
It's starting to get a little boring & repetitive now though.
This one will never get old
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,815
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #252 on: Today at 02:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:37:17 pm
That he's not suspended for their next game makes it a slightly worse day for Chelsea.


Maybe that's what Poch was waving the imaginary card for?
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,517
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #253 on: Today at 02:48:13 pm »
So, Arsenal 3 point gimme or two awful relegation candidates cancelling each other out. We are blessed for Saturday games today  ::)
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #254 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »

'Chelsea fans leaving before the end of the match' - https://v.redd.it/ajvuke833ywb1

Chelsea 0 - [2] Brentford; Bryan Mbeumo 90+6' - https://dubz.cc/c/953803 & https://twitter.com/footballontnt/status/1718258474331889899

highlights: https://ourmatch.me/28-10-2023-chelsea-vs-brentford
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,956
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #255 on: Today at 02:51:05 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:44:06 pm

Maybe that's what Poch was waving the imaginary card for?

;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,320
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #256 on: Today at 02:56:42 pm »
Spurs will hammer these.

Poch will then be sacked.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #257 on: Today at 03:02:50 pm »
Our dropped two points at Chelsea looks worse by the week.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #258 on: Today at 03:03:43 pm »

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Smith Rowe, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.
Sheff Utd XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Trusty, Robinson, Thomas; Norwood, Ben Slimane, Vinicius Souza; McAtee, Hamer; Brewster.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/arsenal-sheffield-united-live-stream/1240210 & https://vipleague.im/football/arsenal-vs-sheffield-united-streaming-link-1 & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch1.php



Bournemouth XI: Radu; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kelly; Christie, Scott; Tavernier, Billing, Semenyo; Solanke.
Burnley XI: Trafford; Vitinho, Al Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Amdouni, Zaroury.

https://1stream.soccer/soccer/afc-bournemouth-burnley-live-stream/1240209 &https://vipleague.im/football/afc-bournemouth-vs-burnley-streaming-link-1  & https://streambtw.com/iframe/ch2.php


more streams on the 1st page of this this thread, and 60+ streams sites etc also here: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,996
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #259 on: Today at 03:03:56 pm »
Theyll sack Potch and move for the in demand Alonso and he will tell them to get fucked.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,667
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #260 on: Today at 03:04:41 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:02:50 pm
Our dropped two points at Chelsea looks worse by the week.

Spoken after finding out how bad they are, we were in an entirely different position. Don't get people fretting about stuff like this.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,924
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #261 on: Today at 03:06:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 03:02:50 pm
Our dropped two points at Chelsea looks worse by the week.

 :butt

It really doesnt.

Why do people always look backwards! That was weeks and weeks ago.

Only dropped points that will always look bad is the ones robbed from Liverpool at Spurs.

But fair play - Im AMAZED it took till now for it to be mentioned, its usually like clockwork here.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,667
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #262 on: Today at 03:12:42 pm »
Burnley take the lead through Charlie Taylor.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #263 on: Today at 03:16:14 pm »

Bournemouth 0 - [1] Burnley; Taylor goal on 11' - https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1718270099503853953
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #264 on: Today at 03:20:58 pm »
Brewster needs to stop complaining and be stronger on and off the ball.
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #265 on: Today at 03:22:47 pm »
Arteta in prime position to take any quick throw ins on that side of the field
Logged
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,834
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #266 on: Today at 03:26:36 pm »

Bournemouth [1] - 1 Burnley; Semenyo goal on 22' - https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1718272561593683988
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • hippie at heart
Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #267 on: Today at 03:32:18 pm »
Another game where an Arsenal player goes down injured around the 25 min mark, game is stopped for a few mins and Arteta has his little team meeting. It happens every game without fail, ridiculous.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 