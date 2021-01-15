« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October  (Read 2521 times)

Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm »
If we play heavy metal football, do Palace play classical?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:37:21 pm
Also very good, obviously. More than one team can start well you know...

Oh no absolutely I agree, although you'd imagine how it is being portrayed that Spurs where runaway leaders (as I said it's been said by the BBC it would be "Spursy" for them to finish fifth at this point)
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 09:40:37 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 09:39:02 pm
If we play heavy metal football, do Palace play classical?

Wasn't that how Wenger described his Arsenal team?

So if we are Heavy Metal, and Arsenal are classical, I would say Palace footbally is more akin to a man farting into a trumpet
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:40:49 pm »
Palace lost Zaha, and their best two players are crocked. Of the rest, theyre mostly pretty awful.

Spuds are 5 points clear (in October) and if you fancy their chances of winning the thing, theyre 10/1.
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:42:05 pm »
Can't give a pen for that
Offline thaddeus

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:43:04 pm »
I've had to turn it off.  The Owl steadfastly refusing to get his players to close the goalkeeper down was driving me crazy.

25% possession in a home game.  It felt like at least half of the Spurs possession was the goalkeeper and two central defenders just standing on it while Palace's players watched.
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:45:36 pm »
Worse corner than Aspas.
Offline Rob Dylan

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 pm »
Nothing will have changed after this weekend. City, Arsenal and us will all win and Spurs will just be two points ahead again.
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm »
Roy still hasn't changed formation or started pressing the keeper.
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:48:52 pm »
Spurs have looked ropey when pressed in defense all season. So big brain Hodgson does the complete opposite.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm »
Didnt watch the game, just saw the score and they got 2 goals with 1 shot on target  ;D  When your luck's in your luck's in I spose!
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:52:52 pm »
Handball
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm »
VDV looks a player, shame we didn't take the plunge.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:54:08 pm »
Too little too late anyway
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:54:14 pm »
It's a handball
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm »
Sometime tonight Var
Offline SamLad

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 09:54:36 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Yesterday at 09:53:24 pm
VDV looks a player, shame we didn't take the plunge.
apparently he turned us down coz Klopp wouldn't give an immediate starting slot.  so screw him.
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:54:47 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:54:27 pm
Sometime tonight Var

It's a clear hand control.
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 09:55:03 pm »
Wow. Sorry that's handball for me.
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 09:55:29 pm »
Maddison needs to shut up tho
Offline WorldChampions

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm »
Clearly down off the chest. At best it brushed his arm maybe. Just give the goal FFS, not like it matters.
Offline Hazell

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 09:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm
Didnt watch the game, just saw the score and they got 2 goals with 1 shot on target  ;D  When your luck's in your luck's in I spose!

Nonsense, they're amazing, no one could have done a better job after 10 games than Postecoglu.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 09:56:15 pm »
The game needs to be played until the 116thr minute for that. Like Spurs - Sheffield.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 09:57:25 pm »
Fun last 3 minutes
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:00:02 pm »
Really early offside flag there.
Offline smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:00:48 pm »
Bellend. How's he not scored.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:01:12 pm »
Fuck sake, got away with it there spurs .
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm »
Win our next two and we're above Spurs before they play next.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:03:59 pm »
Spurs aren't that good.
Offline decosabute

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 10:09:39 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 09:40:49 pm
Palace lost Zaha, and their best two players are crocked. Of the rest, theyre mostly pretty awful.

Spuds are 5 points clear (in October) and if you fancy their chances of winning the thing, theyre 10/1.

Absolutely everything is going their way at the moment - crazy decisions, OGs, late late goals, no injuries, no midweek games.

But the bit people are missing is their fixtures as well - aside from Arsenal (which can always be mad anyway) and City, they have every other top 10 team at home in the first half of the season. That's a lot of tough aways to come later for them.

I reckon they could be top, or near the top, at Christmas, but struggling for top 4 by the end of the season. Probably not a bad idea to bet on them now, then cash out later when their odds come in.
Offline Tommy_W

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 10:14:54 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 10:09:39 pm
Absolutely everything is going their way at the moment - crazy decisions, OGs, late late goals, no injuries, no midweek games.

If you were talking about us last season when we were top I'd agree we were very lucky. This season I think we've deserved most of the points we've got. The Liverpool game was the only one I think we were fortunate with.

No idea how that Palace goal was allowed though. Another VAR cracker.
Offline keano7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm »
As it stands, the top 10 are miles clear of the bottom 10 this season. Only Wolves on the odd occasion and Brentford (if they had an eligible Toney) could upset the apple cart.
Offline rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm »
Spurs being buoyed by their league position giving them extra motivation and momentum

A league position they have been put in by inept officials

Ah well, the fall is going to be extra sweet
Offline Haggis36

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:00:16 pm »
Theyve played 3 top half teams. They beat a turbogash United at home, celebrated a historic draw against Arsenal and beat us (with only 9 men) via a last minute own goal in one of the most corrupt refereeing displays youre ever likely to see. The commentator on the stream I was watching tonight kept talking about it being a statement win. A narrow victory against a shite Palace side missing their two best players, where they needed another own goal and created next to nothing all evening. What statement?

Lets see how they get on when they have a couple more games against sides who can actually play football.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 11:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 11:00:16 pm
Theyve played 3 top half teams. They beat a turbogash United at home, celebrated a historic draw against Arsenal and beat us (with only 9 men) via a last minute own goal in one of the most corrupt refereeing displays youre ever likely to see. The commentator on the stream I was watching tonight kept talking about it being a statement win. A narrow victory against a shite Palace side missing their two best players, where they needed another own goal and created next to nothing all evening. What statement?

Lets see how they get on when they have a couple more games against sides who can actually play football.
absolutely if ever there was a false league position it is this one, they certainly aren't dominating games.

They also have the added advantage of not being in Europe this year.

Part of me though would find it hilarious if they were to win something this season after Sir Harold fucked off to Bayern!
Offline Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 11:14:03 pm »
Old Roy gets a bad press in here, but fair play to him - he batted back the inane questions posed by the SKY interviewer, by politely inferring they made no sense to him. He was right, and more managers ought imho, call out the utter pointlessness of so much of the post-match nonsense.
Online spider-neil

Re: Premier League Fixtures 27 - 29 October
« Reply #116 on: Today at 06:07:13 am »
Next three for Spurs, Chelsea at home, Wolves away, Villa at home.
Lets see how they deal with that.
