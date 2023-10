FRIDAY 27TH OCTOBER



Crystal Palace V Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 sky sports



SATURDAY 28TH OCTOBER



Chelsea v Brentford 12:30 TNT SPORTS

Arsenal v Sheffield United 15:00

AFC Bournemouth v Burnley 15:00

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United 17:30 sky sports



SUNDAY 29TH OCTOBER



West Ham United v Everton 13:00 sky sports

Aston Villa v Luton Town 14:00

Brighton & Hove Albion v Fulham 14:00

Liverpool v Nottingham Forest 14:00

Manchester United v Manchester City 15:30 sky sports



Thanks BarneyArsenal have a gimme after a European game but I think a few of the sides around the top might drop points. Palace will surely be better than they were against Newcastle and I'm not yet convinced by the hype around Spurs. Newcastle's squad is looking a bit thin and Wolves are competitive. Super Slabhead to keep Haaland quietSky choosing the West Ham vs. Everton game feels like a good way to lose a few subscribers. I wonder if it's possible for both teams to have 25% possession.At least one of Bournemouth and Burnley are guaranteed some rare points!