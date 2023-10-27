« previous next »
Luton Away

cmulls5

Re: Luton Away
Reply #80 on: October 27, 2023, 09:34:26 am
Any update on when these will be sent out? Would have been nice to have the option to collect on Sunday at the TO
ABJ

Re: Luton Away
Reply #81 on: October 27, 2023, 10:07:29 am
Quote from: cmulls5 on October 27, 2023, 09:34:26 am
Any update on when these will be sent out? Would have been nice to have the option to collect on Sunday at the TO
Nothing yet but it will be updated on here mate :

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/away-ticket-fulfilment-delivery-collection

Very odd decision as to why no collections though, especially due to the short time scale and also that the Forest match would have been the perfect time to collect for some.
tasmichkata

Re: Luton Away
Reply #82 on: October 27, 2023, 07:03:51 pm
Quote from: ABJ on October 26, 2023, 11:19:31 pm
Including those that I spoke to in the ground tonight, its now 28/28 so I doubt they even had a ballot, that would also explain why all of the payments were processed only an hour after the ballot registration period officially closed. Was expecting results tonight and payments tomorrow.

The payments were always scheduled for the same day, all ours 97 successful as well 😎
30fiver

Re: Luton Away
Reply #83 on: October 27, 2023, 09:19:11 pm
Bet those remaining go back to the 'cut' allocations

However I'd imagine if less than 900 registered then maybe the club won't do these checks they refer to as no one on 19.wanting go go missed out because of abuse
ABJ

Re: Luton Away
Reply #84 on: October 28, 2023, 10:22:29 am
Mate received his just now so hopefully they were all sent yesterday.
30fiver

Re: Luton Away
Reply #85 on: October 28, 2023, 01:44:44 pm
Quote from: ABJ on October 28, 2023, 10:22:29 am
Mate received his just now so hopefully they were all sent yesterday.

Same here
monkeyharris

Re: Luton Away
Reply #86 on: October 28, 2023, 06:05:31 pm
Mine came today👍
30fiver

Re: Luton Away
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 08:57:02 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on October 27, 2023, 09:19:11 pm
Bet those remaining go back to the 'cut' allocations

However I'd imagine if less than 900 registered then maybe the club won't do these checks they refer to as no one on 19.wanting go go missed out because of abuse

Actually spoke to someone at the game today who knows loads who missed out in the ballot
ABJ

Re: Luton Away
Reply #88 on: Today at 03:09:36 pm
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 08:57:02 pm
Actually spoke to someone at the game today who knows loads who missed out in the ballot
Wow, all of our lot were clearly lucky then.
