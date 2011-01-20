« previous next »
Author Topic: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)  (Read 400 times)

Offline Samie

World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« on: Today at 01:14:17 am »
Offline Sangria

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:42:12 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:14:17 am


If you go by homicide rates per 100,000 population, for cities with 300k or more and whose countries aren't at war, Mexico have 9 of the top 10. For the rest of the top 20, South Africa dominate among the non-Mexican cities. Then you get to Brazil, who dominate the next tier. That's 3 countries where you don't want to live.

In another table, Fresnillo (Mexico) tops with 202.05 homicides per 100k population. In comparison, Glasgow is the most dangerous city in the UK, with 3.10 homicides per 100k (Liverpool has 1.19, London 1.38). Kingston (Jamaica) is the most dangerous capital in the world with 64.17, followed by Cape Town (South Africa) with 64.00. Another table has it the other way round, with Cape Town (63.00) ahead of Kingston (58.46).
Offline BER

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:14:53 pm »
AKA Cities most corrupted by politicians and police forces.
Offline killer-heels

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:47:02 pm »
Baltimore, represent!
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:59:11 pm »
Could 11-13 and a few others not be named for legal reasons? :D
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
I'm not surprised to see Johannesburg in there, I've been in South Africa once, and I had two days there, it's possibly the biggest shithole I've ever set foot in, and I lived in Manchester for 5 years!
Offline Chakan

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:41:42 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:40:07 pm
I'm not surprised to see Johannesburg in there, I've been in South Africa once, and I had two days there, it's possibly the biggest shithole I've ever set foot in, and I lived in Manchester for 5 years!

Depends where you go and what you do there. I lived there for most of my adult life, it can be a beautiful place to experience, as I said it depends where you go. It's also not really a tourist city, it's mainly where people to go to earn money as the salaries are higher.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:47:31 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:41:42 pm
Depends where you go and what you do there. I lived there for most of my adult life, it can be a beautiful place to experience, as I said it depends where you go. It's also not really a tourist city, it's mainly where people to go to earn money as the salaries are higher.
Yeah I understand that, I was over seeing a good friend of mine I worked with in Cape Town, I stayed with him and he and everyone else I met warned me not to go to "Jo'burg" (as they called it), Cape Town is beautiful though.
Offline Chakan

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:59:30 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:47:31 pm
Yeah I understand that, I was over seeing a good friend of mine I worked with in Cape Town, I stayed with him and he and everyone else I met warned me not to go to "Jo'burg" (as they called it), Cape Town is beautiful though.

:lmao Capetonians hate people from Jo'burg and visa versa, so no surprises there.

Capetown is beautiful no doubt, it's the tourist city, but it's also got the same problems as Johannesburg, they just hide it better because of the mountain and the ocean brah.

Unfortunately crime is everywhere in SA, no denying that. It's the complete separation of the lower class to upper class. It's a stark divide, so people resort to crime and unfortunately it can be violent crime. Also the corruption in the government leaves a lot of broken promises and people in poverty, coupled with the power issues from Eskom and it doesn't make good viewing.

I went back there last September with my wife and father and we had a fantastic time. Went to Capetown, Kynsna, Johannesburg and Kruger park. Awesome awesome time, and probably will go back in the near future sometime. You take precautions though, don't do stupid things and you should be fine.
Offline Sangria

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:00:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:40:07 pm
I'm not surprised to see Johannesburg in there, I've been in South Africa once, and I had two days there, it's possibly the biggest shithole I've ever set foot in, and I lived in Manchester for 5 years!

Most of the main South African cities are in the top 20. Mainly in the 11-20 group, as Mexico dominates the top 10.
Online Lone Star Red

Re: World's Most Dangerous Cities (2023)
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:08:47 pm »
Quote
Readers added context:

The crime index used here is based on the perception of the users of the website numbeo.com. The index does not take real crime into account.


https://twitter.com/stats_feed/status/1715698132347126187?s=46

Samies shite sources goes even beyond transfers!  ;D
