Yeah I understand that, I was over seeing a good friend of mine I worked with in Cape Town, I stayed with him and he and everyone else I met warned me not to go to "Jo'burg" (as they called it), Cape Town is beautiful though.



Capetonians hate people from Jo'burg and visa versa, so no surprises there.Capetown is beautiful no doubt, it's the tourist city, but it's also got the same problems as Johannesburg, they just hide it better because of the mountain and the ocean brah.Unfortunately crime is everywhere in SA, no denying that. It's the complete separation of the lower class to upper class. It's a stark divide, so people resort to crime and unfortunately it can be violent crime. Also the corruption in the government leaves a lot of broken promises and people in poverty, coupled with the power issues from Eskom and it doesn't make good viewing.I went back there last September with my wife and father and we had a fantastic time. Went to Capetown, Kynsna, Johannesburg and Kruger park. Awesome awesome time, and probably will go back in the near future sometime. You take precautions though, don't do stupid things and you should be fine.