You cant tell me heading those waterlogged leather footballs didnt contribute to him suffering in the end.



yes I can't because it's trueMy uncle played for hull and Bournemouth. Born 1928 I think. We were walking home one night after a Liverpool game, the one we won 1-0 at arsenal and mcmanaman scored an absolute belterUncle walking home that night said in his day the balls were like leather. In the rain he said it felt like they weighed a stone. Said he still suffered from headaches because of it.Ended up with dementia. It was awful to see.Bobby and jack remind me of him and my Dad. My Dad is still alive, got to league of Ireland level but at 86 has dementia now tooIf that disease was a person I'd happily do time for assault