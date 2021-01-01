« previous next »
Author Topic: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.  (Read 2870 times)

Offline Zlen

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:18:40 am »
A true legend.
Rest in peace.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #81 on: Today at 11:43:34 am »
Watched this very moving tribute to him last night.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/waaM9QNA6ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/waaM9QNA6ag</a>
Offline Alf

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #82 on: Today at 02:09:06 pm »
RIP. pheomenal goalscoring record in International football. 49 goals in 106 games.
Offline elsewhere

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #83 on: Today at 02:38:25 pm »
rest in peace
Offline darragh85

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #84 on: Today at 02:46:46 pm »
I remember watching England games from that era on espn classics. My generation and later generations have a sort dismissive attitude toward players of that era. I suggest to anyone who feels the modern players are vastly superior to go and watch the likes of Bobby Charlton and Bobby Moore. They were quality. They would be superstars today
Offline ljycb

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #85 on: Today at 03:01:58 pm »
Very sad news. And yes, this country's greatest ever player.
Offline Kloppage Time

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #86 on: Today at 03:23:15 pm »
Strange how one family produced 2 polar opposites, one a silky footballing genius, the other a tough no nonsense defender who broke up play, hopefully they are up there enjoying cancelling each other out as I imagine they did as kids
Offline 12C

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #87 on: Today at 04:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Today at 02:09:06 pm
RIP. pheomenal goalscoring record in International football. 49 goals in 106 games.

And no pointless stat padding friendlies against farmers teams.
Even Home internationals were serious games back then.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #88 on: Today at 04:02:16 pm »
The very best players just make it seem so easy don't they. It looked effortless when watching on our little 'black n white' tellies.

World Cup 66 was my introduction to football really. Kicking a ball about in the back lane (not a million miles from Ashington) we all wanted to be Bobby Charlton. Except the kid who went in goal and he was always Lev Yashin. Happy days.

Thanks for the memories. RIP 'Wor' Bobby.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #89 on: Today at 04:50:58 pm »
Rest in peace.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« Reply #90 on: Today at 11:36:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 03:32:36 am
You cant tell me heading those waterlogged leather footballs didnt contribute to him suffering in the end.
yes I can't because it's true

My uncle played for hull and Bournemouth. Born 1928 I think. We were walking home one night after a Liverpool game, the one we won 1-0 at arsenal and mcmanaman scored an absolute belter

Uncle walking home that night said in his day the balls were like leather. In the rain he said it felt like they weighed a stone. Said he still suffered from headaches because of it.

Ended up with dementia. It was awful to see.

Bobby and jack remind me of him and my Dad. My Dad is still alive, got to league of Ireland level but at 86 has dementia now too

If that disease was a person I'd happily do time for assault
