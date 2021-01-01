Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend. (Read 2531 times)
Zlen
Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,037
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 09:18:40 am »
A true legend.
Rest in peace.
Logged
Terry de Niro
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,500
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 11:43:34 am »
Watched this very moving tribute to him last night.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/waaM9QNA6ag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/waaM9QNA6ag</a>
Logged
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=219996.msg7899639#msg7899639
Rest in peace Ray Osborne/shanklyboy
Alf
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,501
Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
«
Reply #82 on:
Today
at 02:09:06 pm »
RIP. pheomenal goalscoring record in International football. 49 goals in 106 games.
Logged
elsewhere
Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
Legacy Fan
Posts: 31,026
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
«
Reply #83 on:
Today
at 02:38:25 pm »
rest in peace
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.49]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2