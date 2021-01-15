https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-deeply-saddened-sir-bobby-charlton-passing



This story first came to my mind when I heard the news coming back from the match this afternoon . A few years back I got a call to do a job at a house in west derby , on arrival there I noticed a lot of Everton and Liverpool stuff related to Hillsborough displayed around the house . I then realised it was Steven Kelly , an Everton fan who lost his red supporting brother Mike in the disaster .We got chatting about it and then got onto the campaigns and the subsequent events , Steve then tells me a story how we was at a tribute to the victims at Anfield after the report and an elderly lady was minging around and approached him asking what his position was at the club . He then confides to her about his brother and how he is actually a big blue .She then calls her husband over to introduce him to Steve and then he realises he has been talking to Mrs Charlton and proceeds to get engrossed with Bobby over games hed played at goodison over the years . Bobby asks him who his favourite player ever was , perhaps Alex young , Kendall or Ball but Steve tells him that hed always played left back and loved Ray Wilson who was in the 66 World Cup winning side . He explained how he always watched his technique and applied it to his own game even to the extent of getting around to the other side of goodison at half time to observe him .After the conversation they go mingling around for a while and then a bit later Steve feels a tap on a shoulder , as he turns around its Bobby and he says to Steve that he is going now and it was a pleasure to talk to him and that later that week he was visiting Ray Wilson at the care home he was in and he would pass his wishes onto Ray from and tell him of there conversation .RIP Bobby Charlton