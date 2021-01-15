« previous next »
RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:24:02 pm
RIP Bobby
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:30:43 pm
Sad news. A genuine legend of the game and a true gentleman.

And, of course, a brilliant, brilliant player.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:33:28 pm
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:52:00 pm
RIP
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:55:33 pm
RIP
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:57:56 pm
Great footballer and a gent - will always remember his thunderbolt at the kop end in a 4- 1 win for the mancs
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:00:52 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-fc-deeply-saddened-sir-bobby-charlton-passing

Didnt know about the invite to Hillsborough families

This story first came to my mind when I heard the news coming back from the match this afternoon . A few years back I got a call to do a job at a house in west derby , on arrival there I noticed a lot of Everton and Liverpool stuff related to Hillsborough displayed around the house . I then realised it was Steven Kelly , an Everton fan who lost his red supporting brother Mike in the disaster .

We got chatting about it and then got onto the campaigns and the subsequent events , Steve then tells me a story how we was at a tribute to the victims at Anfield after the report and an elderly lady was minging around and approached him asking what his position was at the club . He then confides to her about his brother and how he is actually a big blue .

She then calls her husband over to introduce him to Steve and then he realises he has been talking to Mrs Charlton and proceeds to get engrossed with  Bobby over games hed played at goodison over the years . Bobby asks him who his favourite player ever was , perhaps Alex young , Kendall or Ball but Steve tells him that hed always played left back and loved Ray Wilson who was in the 66 World Cup winning side . He explained how he always watched his technique and applied it to his own game even to the extent of getting around to the other side of goodison at half time to observe him .

After the conversation they go mingling around for a while and then a bit later Steve feels a tap on a shoulder , as he turns around its Bobby and he says to Steve that he is going now and it was a pleasure to talk to him and that later that week he was visiting Ray Wilson at the care home he was in and he would pass his wishes onto Ray from and tell him of there conversation .

RIP Bobby Charlton
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:50:50 pm
a genuine legend of the game

few players struck a rocket like bobby (souness reminded me of bobby in that respect) clean straight and true that picked up speed seemingly part way through its flight, an odd nuanced thing but beautiful to behold

greatness transcends boundaries and his ability and character will always hold his memory in the highest regard

adios fella, you won it all on the pitch and won over all off it, that puts you in rare company indeed
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:06:32 pm
He was an incredible player. RIP
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:10:39 pm
RIP Bobby. A true great of the game.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:16:11 pm
RIP Sir Bobby.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:26:51 pm
Rest in Peace. Leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten. Not many people get to accomplish that.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:28:44 pm
RIP Bobby.

A class player who won everything on the field and was a true gentleman off it.



Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:39:16 pm
What a fantastic story that is and thanks for sharing show's Bobby's class as well.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:58:29 pm
RIP Bobby a true great of our beautiful game. If you like football you know who Bobby Charlton was. Condolances to his family.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:27:36 pm
RIP

The greatest English player ever?

Gerrard's the most gifted play England ever had. RIP.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 10:10:43 pm
When you think of Football and England by default you get Bobby Charlton.

An absolute legend of the sport.

Vale, YNWA.

Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm
Thanks for sharing, a great tale and reflection of the man
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 10:21:18 pm
Very sad news and a truly horrible way to go.


 RIP Bobby C
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm
This is utter shite news

And that disease. Seriously fuck off

It's awful news

Rip
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 10:27:29 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:26:12 pm
This is utter shite news

And that disease. Seriously fuck off

It's awful news

Rip

Completely echos my sentiments.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 10:28:41 pm
RIP
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:31:38 pm
RIP Sir Bobby Charlton, a proper football man.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm
RIP Bobby. class in every way.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 10:36:22 pm
Lovely that mate, thank you.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 10:45:23 pm
RIP Bobby a true great of our beautiful game. If you like football you know who Bobby Charlton was. Condolances to his family.
You don't even have to like football. The missus knows hardly anything about football, let alone like it. When I said to her that sir Bobby had passed away, she instantly knew who he was and said how sad it was. I think he transcends football in many respects.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:45:27 pm
Always struck me as a really classy guy. Love that story earlier regarding the Everton supporter. By all accounts a wonderful player. It's a great age to reach and he led a truly remarkable life. Rest in peace Sir Bobby Charlton.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm
Vale Bobby Charlton, one of Football's greats and a more than decent fella.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 11:23:23 pm
RIP Bobby. An all time great and a gentleman. 
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:30:59 pm
I just reminded myself by watching "United" on Netflix, of Bobby's career - i was far too young to fully appreciate it.

He'd have made a great liverpool player, had the heart of a lion - and ability of a god....

Rest in peace Bobby - and to those who want to learn more like i did - please watch that documentary / Film
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 pm
Charlton with a ball looked so natural. Such balance. Clearly didn't enjoy the limelight, but I admire him for that. Up there with Matthews, Finney and Gerrard as one of the great English footballers. RIP.
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #71 on: Today at 12:31:07 am
RIP
Re: RIP Bobby Charlton, A football legend.
Reply #72 on: Today at 12:38:48 am
Great story gazzam, thanks for sharing. I read that Steve sits on the Kop for every derby game.

RIP Bobby. A gentleman and true legend of the game.
