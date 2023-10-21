Everton were very poor I thought. With 11 or 10 men they set out to disrupt and annoy.



That's probably the worst I've seen them play. How Pickford didn't get booked in the first half for continually time wasting and moving the ball is anyones guess.



The first penno we should have had was stonewall. The handball we got was probably a pen by the letter of the law, but looked harsh. I think we only got it because they knew they'd fucked us with the first call.



The Young sending off was obvious - absolute fucking braindead from him especially as he'd kicked the ball away already and could have walked for that.



Hand on heart I think Konate should have gone with the way the reffing was going.



However, we were by far the better team and Everton looked as poor as I've ever seen them. Not watched anyone but us this season - can't be arsed - but if that's their best then they are going down.