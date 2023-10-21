Thought we played well all things considered. We had a few promising moments in the first 15-20 minutes but struggled to get the final pass right. After the red card, especially in the second half, it was about being patient. We were quite wasteful until the 65th minute, then found some composure. Defensively, we were superb throughout the match. Part of that was Evertons set up, but Van Dijk won almost everything in the air and those around him cleaned up the loose balls nicely.
Important 3 points overall.