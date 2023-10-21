« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #560 on: Today at 12:03:08 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:51:46 am
It's a foul.  Konate fouled him, Beto didn't really play for it, Konate just came across him, caught him on the leg and put an arm across his chest.  We would be screaming for a yellow if it were us, I dunno how people are even arguing it.  Even Klopp said we were lucky there.
Its media clickbait. Distraction and engagement for the websites.
We were lucky. We have had players sent off for less.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #561 on: Today at 12:05:14 pm
Sorry to add to the debate! But a red for Konate wouldnt have altered the pattern of the game too much I dont think. Fairly sure theyd taken off a couple of attacking players by that point and I dont think the pattern of the game would have altered much.

Wed have kept pushing with 10. They may have had a slightly higher chance of getting something in the break but not much more. And when we eventually scored wed have still made the Gomez sub.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #562 on: Today at 12:11:57 pm
Thought we played well all things considered. We had a few promising moments in the first 15-20 minutes but struggled to get the final pass right. After the red card, especially in the second half, it was about being patient. We were quite wasteful until the 65th minute, then found some composure. Defensively, we were superb throughout the match. Part of that was Evertons set up, but Van Dijk won almost everything in the air and those around him cleaned up the loose balls nicely.

Important 3 points overall.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #563 on: Today at 12:12:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:51:46 am
It's a foul.  Konate fouled him, Beto didn't really play for it, Konate just came across him, caught him on the leg and put an arm across his chest.  We would be screaming for a yellow if it were us, I dunno how people are even arguing it.  Even Klopp said we were lucky there.
Yeah, you're probably right.

Hard to feel too worried about it after all the shite we've had this season.

It's literally all MoTD talked about - no analysis on the actual game. Shocking from them really.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #564 on: Today at 12:24:44 pm
Young had two yellows that were 100% yellows. 

Konate got a first yellow that was 65% a yellow, as was his second. So he got the benefit of the doubt.

Which may or may not be fair.but thats life
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #565 on: Today at 12:47:42 pm
I refer the honourable gentlemen to the comment by Reddebs on page 15.   Give it a friggin rest and enjoy beating the gobshites in a the Derby.......again!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #566 on: Today at 12:51:36 pm
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 12:47:42 pm
I refer the honourable gentlemen to the comment by Reddebs on page 15.   Give it a friggin rest and enjoy beating the gobshites in a the Derby.......again!
it made no difference to the outcome of the game at all.  They were shite before and after.  Going down to 10 men only improves us!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #567 on: Today at 01:36:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:51:36 pm
it made no difference to the outcome of the game at all.  They were shite before and after.  Going down to 10 men only improves us!

I agree. Going down to 10 would have encouraged them to come out and made it easier for us to create chances.

Would have been more annoyed to miss him for a game than lose him for a half-hour of football.

That was clearly the ref chickening out after everything that has gone on the past few games. Everton can complain but nothing will come of it. For once it we get the rub of the green, that should be the headline.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #568 on: Today at 01:47:46 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:03:08 pm
Its media clickbait. Distraction and engagement for the websites.
We were lucky. We have had players sent off for less.


I'd agree with that but it was a booking, probably a 7/10 booking like his first and Young's first. Young's second was a 9/10 booking though because of where it was so that took away any refereeing discretion.


I have to say that it shows up Kovacic's non-booking the other week even more, that was two 10/10 reds in my book, never mind yellow
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #569 on: Today at 02:03:56 pm
Yeah but not as much fuss was made about kovacics two fouls.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #570 on: Today at 02:07:42 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:45:46 am
Oh my god...... You're all still at it.

FFS Konate didn't get a 2nd yellow, we finished the game with 11 men still on the pitch (halefuckinglula) and we won the fucking game.

Give it a fucking rest!!!  It's like listening to a bunch of fucking kids, repeating over and over "bit he did it" "no he didn't" "yes he did" " but he did it first"!!

Who fucking cares just shut the fuck up 😡
spot on, Debs.  ppl moaning about the pundits banging on about something they're banging on about themselves  :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #571 on: Today at 02:09:53 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:16:54 am
Warnock in chatting shit shocker.

Lad is a fucking dummy, so bad that I even turn LFCtv over if he's on.

We give so many of them a chance to build up their tv profile and yet almost all of the c*nts do nothing but put us down when working for other stations and in a fairly large pool of turds, he has managed to make it to the top of my shitlist.

But Warnock wears glasses like Brains out of Thunderbirds so he MUST know what hes blathering on about.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #572 on: Today at 02:12:10 pm
Forest (H)
Luton (A)
Brentford (H)
Man City (A)
Fulham (A)

Next 5 league games. We get 13 out of those, we'll be in the title race I feel
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #573 on: Today at 02:15:51 pm
Quote from: vicar on October 21, 2023, 05:05:25 pm
I actually thought Pawson had a reasonable game. At first I was concerned he was giving them everything, even the slightest touch and fall and they were getting free kicks, then they started blatantly falling over and he seemed to realise. The bookings were relatively solid, Young's first felt a little soft at the time but the second was a nailed on yellow. At the time I thought Kontate's 'pull back' was more of a brief hold and let go so given what has gone before probably not a yellow, but can see how the opposition would think otherwise.

I have seen more extensive straw grasping on the "second yellow" with some arguing that their player running into Konate was the foul that should have been given.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #574 on: Today at 02:17:14 pm
Everton were very poor I thought. With 11 or 10 men they set out to disrupt and annoy.

That's probably the worst I've seen them play. How Pickford didn't get booked in the first half for continually time wasting and moving the ball is anyones guess.

The first penno we should have had was stonewall. The handball we got was probably a pen by the letter of the law, but looked harsh. I think we only got it because they knew they'd fucked us with the first call.

The Young sending off was obvious - absolute fucking braindead from him especially as he'd kicked the ball away already and could have walked for that.

Hand on heart I think Konate should have gone with the way the reffing was going.

However, we were by far the better team and Everton looked as poor as I've ever seen them. Not watched anyone but us this season - can't be arsed - but if that's their best then they are going down.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #575 on: Today at 02:22:31 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:17:14 pm
Everton were very poor I thought. With 11 or 10 men they set out to disrupt and annoy.

That's probably the worst I've seen them play. How Pickford didn't get booked in the first half for continually time wasting and moving the ball is anyones guess.

The first penno we should have had was stonewall. The handball we got was probably a pen by the letter of the law, but looked harsh. I think we only got it because they knew they'd fucked us with the first call.

The Young sending off was obvious - absolute fucking braindead from him especially as he'd kicked the ball away already and could have walked for that.

Hand on heart I think Konate should have gone with the way the reffing was going.

However, we were by far the better team and Everton looked as poor as I've ever seen them. Not watched anyone but us this season - can't be arsed - but if that's their best then they are going down.
I think it's only even remotely controversial as 1) it feeds into the broader narrative and 2) it wasn't given by the (unsighted) referee and had to be awarded by VAR instead.  Keane was for some unknown reason running along with his leading arm sticking out in a position that would block almost any cross delivered by Diaz.  I don't think he intended to handle the ball but it was braindead play and his outstretched arm undoubtedly stopped the cross from getting in.

I agree though that Everton were really poor and lacking in ambition.  It was very reminiscent of Dyche's Burnley whenever they played a top side.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #576 on: Today at 02:36:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:22:31 pm
I think it's only even remotely controversial as 1) it feeds into the broader narrative and 2) it wasn't given by the (unsighted) referee and had to be awarded by VAR instead.  Keane was for some unknown reason running along with his leading arm sticking out in a position that would block almost any cross delivered by Diaz.  I don't think he intended to handle the ball but it was braindead play and his outstretched arm undoubtedly stopped the cross from getting in.

I agree though that Everton were really poor and lacking in ambition.  It was very reminiscent of Dyche's Burnley whenever they played a top side.

I still can't figure out what Keane was doing. If he was lunging to block the cross and his arm naturally came up then I'd say the penalty was a bit unfair, but he ran 5-10 yards with his arm outstretched the whole time, it was bizarre. The Saliba handball by comparison was really unfair as he was jumping for the ball.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #577 on: Today at 02:40:12 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:23:20 pm

So for me Youngs two challenges and Ibous first are yellows. The second one isn't because Beto can easily evade Ibou he just knows he isn't getting the ball waits for the slightest contact and then throws himself to the floor.

To be more accurate, he instigates the contact (with Konate's shin) before diving.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #578 on: Today at 02:53:59 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:45:46 am
Oh my god...... You're all still at it.

FFS Konate didn't get a 2nd yellow, we finished the game with 11 men still on the pitch (halefuckinglula) and we won the fucking game.

Give it a fucking rest!!!  It's like listening to a bunch of fucking kids, repeating over and over "bit he did it" "no he didn't" "yes he did" " but he did it first"!!

Who fucking cares just shut the fuck up 😡

Debs in full vent... :D
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #579 on: Today at 03:14:16 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 02:53:59 pm
Debs in full vent... :D
I was blushing reading that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #580 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:45:46 am
Oh my god...... You're all still at it.

FFS Konate didn't get a 2nd yellow, we finished the game with 11 men still on the pitch (halefuckinglula) and we won the fucking game.

Give it a fucking rest!!!  It's like listening to a bunch of fucking kids, repeating over and over "bit he did it" "no he didn't" "yes he did" " but he did it first"!!

Who fucking cares just shut the fuck up 😡


You sound like most football fans talking about us after the spurs game
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #581 on: Today at 03:46:34 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:20:53 pm

You sound like most football fans talking about us after the spurs game

Maybe that's where I go wrong then.  I can't even remember when we played them or what happened as whatever it was, it's done, over, finito and banging on about whatever happened ain't ever going to change it.

It's like holding a grudge against someone for some perceived grievance for decades letting it eat away at you.  Fuck em... All you're doing is making yourself ill over it when they've most likely forgotten about it and moved on.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #582 on: Today at 03:48:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:46:34 pm
Maybe that's where I go wrong then.  I can't even remember when we played them or what happened as whatever it was, it's done, over, finito and banging on about whatever happened ain't ever going to change it.

It's like holding a grudge against someone for some perceived grievance for decades letting it eat away at you.  Fuck em... All you're doing is making yourself ill over it when they've most likely forgotten about it and moved on.

I guess we just shouldn't bother having threads to talk about a game once it's over then eh? What's the point if it's done, over, finito?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #583 on: Today at 04:03:11 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:46:34 pm
Maybe that's where I go wrong then.  I can't even remember when we played them or what happened as whatever it was, it's done, over, finito and banging on about whatever happened ain't ever going to change it.

It's like holding a grudge against someone for some perceived grievance for decades letting it eat away at you.  Fuck em... All you're doing is making yourself ill over it when they've most likely forgotten about it and moved on.


Agreed, I think I go one or two days (depending on how bigs things are) then mentally move on unless you can change things (which you never can usually), I couldn't even be bothered looking at this thread until today because I knew it would be like looking at the transfer thread, mostly pointless reactions to the press led agenda. We won, that's what matters most, Toulouse now. It might have been different if we had lost and we could have a good moan at the ref though, perhaps 3 days instead.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #584 on: Today at 04:06:24 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:48:58 pm
I guess we just shouldn't bother having threads to talk about a game once it's over then eh? What's the point if it's done, over, finito?

Mate I have no issue with chatting about the game, the goals, our players and sure by all means refs decisions.

I love reading everyone's joy and excitement at winning, how we did it, what worked and what didn't but it's the round and round comments about the same thing with absolutely nobody changing the others minds.

I've obviously upset folks with my rants though so I'll bow out and leave you all to it 👍







Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #585 on: Today at 04:07:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:46:34 pm
It's like holding a grudge against someone for some perceived grievance for decades letting it eat away at you.  Fuck em... All you're doing is making yourself ill over it when they've most likely forgotten about it and moved on.


Which is one reason you never made it into the blue side of the city
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #586 on: Today at 04:08:25 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:06:24 pm
I've obviously upset folks with my rants though so I'll bow out and leave you all to it 👍


Please, no, I love the rants, it makes life worth it
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #587 on: Today at 04:24:38 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:48:58 pm
I guess we just shouldn't bother having threads to talk about a game once it's over then eh? What's the point if it's done, over, finito?

There's not really much talking about the actual game though other than a 5 second microcosm, repeated ad nauseam so I can absolutely see Debs' point.

Reading this forum since Saturday you'd honestly think we'd got beat and for some in this thread Konate had strangled Beto to death in full view of 20 witnesses.

I said it in my prior post on the topic so I'll say it again, too many of you want to be good little Liverpool fans who nod and smile and agree that we get decisions etc etc.  It's fine to be objective but for me at least, you're going too far in the other direction.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #588 on: Today at 04:29:23 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 04:24:38 pm
Reading this forum since Saturday you'd honestly think we'd got beat and for some in this thread Konate had strangled Beto to death in full view of 20 witnesses.

Which posts made you think that?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #589 on: Today at 04:29:50 pm
Its a good sign when people are whinging about other peoples posts, rather than being entitled babies and whinging about the team, so carry on I reckon  :P
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #590 on: Today at 04:31:28 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:29:23 pm
Which posts made you think that?

Which one?

Some of this thread criticizing a performance against a team that parked the tank, the midfield thread where there's comments about us looking disjointed and not producing from midfield.  The Klopp Template thread where there's endless talk of missing a 6 and not looking 'right' yet.  I'm being somewhat hyperbolic but if I was dropped out of the sky onto this planet and had only read this forum about Liverpool I certainly would be surprised to learn we were 3rd and a point off the leaders.

As for the Konate thing, *gestures wildly at this thread in general*.
