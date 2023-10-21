« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:24 am
No way was that an obvious breakaway. Beto rolls him a bit but the ball is way beyond him and its not like Beto had it under control either.
Pawson pointed to Van Dijk's position straight away.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
starting to forget there was actually a game of football yesterday.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Don't know if it has been mentioned but if Harrison shouted to Calvert-Lewin to leave that header, we were goosed.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
And if me aunt had balls, and if it antabinfer...
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 04:53:42 pm
By the letter of the law it was an obvious sending off for both Young and Konate. I think the issue is that there's usually some leniency and players tend to get a bit of final warning from refs, in this case Konate got one and Young didn't.


Youngs final warning was probably when he kicked the ball away. If Pawson had wanted to then he could have sent him off for that. So Pawson was being fair and Young was foolish to think that he could get away with another poor challenge after he had kicked the ball away. In fact Dyche should have been aware that Young had already got his final warning.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm
Don't know if it has been mentioned but if Harrison shouted to Calvert-Lewin to leave that header, we were goosed.

Yep. Only would have had 101 minutes to comeback.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm
Don't know if it has been mentioned but if Harrison shouted to Calvert-Lewin to leave that header, we were goosed.

Thats why he is playing for Everton.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 04:53:42 pm
By the letter of the law it was an obvious sending off for both Young and Konate. I think the issue is that there's usually some leniency and players tend to get a bit of final warning from refs, in this case Konate got one and Young didn't.


He did though, between his two bookings he kicked the ball away.  If he was wearing red he'd have been booked, but Pawson was lenient (bottled it?).

It pisses me off, not every foul is a booking but the media go up in arms if to create controversy.  I don't temeber thismuch stink when Kovatic wasn't sent off a couple of weeks ago, it was mentioned but the discussion quickly moved on.  I wonder why?

I don't think Konata's was a foul anyway, the bloke threw himself at him then at the floor - not as blatant as DCL's into Lovren to get a pen off Pawson a few years ago , but a dive all the same. 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:43:28 pm
What's this breakaway that people have conjured up - was Beto also past VVD and likely in control of the ball? No? That's right. 

And so, he got a foul as he should have. No yellow.

Simple really isn't it? It's not even worth talking about. No every foul is a bloody yellow.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 04:32:43 pm
Another point about Young.he deliberately kicked the ball away and was much worse than Trents. Maybe Pawson gave him the benefit of the doubt and gave him a last warning. So Youngs Red was fair as he got away with kicking the ball away.

Konate wasnt on a last warning when the 2nd challenge went it and I think Klopp recognised that any further issues and Konate was off. So Pawson was being lenient and fair.

He also didnt book the Everton player for deliberately impeding Alisson when he was trying to start a quick counter. So for all the whinging I thought Pawson was pretty fair to both teams.
Ive not seen the full match as were away,  only saw the MOTD highlights so havent got the full context or at least didnt especially notice Young kick the ball away.

Im not absolutely wed to my views on this and will certainly look at all of the incidents again when I have chance.

Konates felt more like a second yellow because it seemed he stopped a break, but Ill watch it again. Dont think Virgils position makes a difference, just seemed the kind of tactical foul that a yellow is supposed to be produced for.

Not directing at you but I guess it shows how difficult and contentious these decisions can be and how the same thing can be viewed very differently. No wonder theres so little consistency
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm
Don't know if it has been mentioned but if Harrison shouted to Calvert-Lewin to leave that header, we were goosed.

Jack Harrison, a man who's never scored a header in his Premier League career.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
But then again if Macca doesn't misplace the pass then Everton don't get the ball in a dangerous area.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:27:43 pm
Ive not seen the full match as were away,  only saw the MOTD highlights so havent got the full context or at least didnt especially notice Young kick the ball away.

Im not absolutely wed to my views on this and will certainly look at all of the incidents again when I have chance.

Konates felt more like a second yellow because it seemed he stopped a break, but Ill watch it again. Dont think Virgils position makes a difference, just seemed the kind of tactical foul that a yellow is supposed to be produced for.

Not directing at you but I guess it shows how difficult and contentious these decisions can be and how the same thing can be viewed very differently. No wonder theres so little consistency



Yes I know you didnt see the whole match and MOTD didnt obviously show Young blatantly kick the ball away. It was much worse than Trents and theres no way that Pawson didnt see it. A lot of refs will not issue a 2nd yellow for a minor offence as it changes the game so in my view Young was on his final warning. Also Doucoure could have been booked 4 times. One foul on Trent was very similar to Konates 2nd foul. One was impeding Alisson when he was trying to start a quick counter (thats a clear yellow) and one was for waving an imaginary card (thats an automatic yellow also).

https://x.com/optaking/status/1716037954076881231?s=61&t=eorAGzsWZO47dGCGb1qAqw

Yes Konate was fortunate not to get a second yellow but when you look at the fair way that Pawson refereed the match then it was fair that a Konate was on his final warning. However Doucoure was very lucky not to get one yellow and his 4 yellows were all very clear.

Pawson had a good match and I have no complaints in his overall decisions. However you would need to see Young kicking the ball away and the 4 incidents involving Doucoure to see that Konate should not have been issued with a second yellow.

Oh and one that few people would have seen was Pickford throwing the ball away to waste time. The ball had gone out for a goal kick and a ball boy quickly gave Pickford a ball. He threw it away and chased 20 yards to get the original ball. He had a ball in his hands but chose to throw it away.

Here is a clip of Young kicking the ball away.

https://i.imgur.com/e1zkbkB.mp4
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
The commentators were devastated with the way things went, McCoist and Fletcher I think.
Many times mentioned the red for Young as harsh and then were acting like somethink outrageous was happening when the ref didnt send off Konate. The Diaz penalty appeal was also quickly dismissed by them and of course the one given they just reluctantly said 'ooh can't see it not being given' while mumbling nonsense for the rules these days.
The cherry on the cake was after full time, they were licking their lips wondering about Dyche's post match comments in relation to the great injustice and actually said that the best chance of this game was that Calwert-Lewin header.  :o
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Red Giant on Today at 01:07:26 am
The commentators were devastated with the way things went, McCoist and Fletcher I think.
Many times mentioned the red for Young as harsh and then were acting like somethink outrageous was happening when the ref didnt send off Konate. The Diaz penalty appeal was also quickly dismissed by them and of course the one given they just reluctantly said 'ooh can't see it not being given' while mumbling nonsense for the rules these days.
The cherry on the cake was after full time, they were licking their lips wondering about Dyche's post match comments in relation to the great injustice and actually said that the best chance of this game was that Calwert-Lewin header.  :o
They were clearly commentating on a game they were playing on their Play Station, because they obviously weren't watching the game being played at Anfield.

Weirdos.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:28:32 pm
starting to forget there was actually a game of football yesterday.
I know, right? Would have loved the same amount of outcry after the Tottenham game. The bias in the media is so bloody obvious.
Am so happy I'm not in the UK now and can avoid most media, absolute bellends, most of them.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
I didnt get to watch all of the gameand I was interested to see how Tsimi would get on  the parts I saw he seemed to get into good positions and his crossing seemed good also I like his corners they seem to come in like bullets not too high and with pace with a bit of a curl on them .. also I think he always gets the ball passed the first defender which Robbo doesnt always.
 
Just the variation from Robbo is always good to see so opposition have more to think about.
I noticed Klopp grabbed Tsimi  at one point and gave him a hug during the game! I think its the lack of physicality and possibly a lack of confidence that Jurgen sees lacking and tries to big him up to help him.

And then he was subbed off for Gomez  not sure what minute  that was but prob about 55-60? Still was that tactical or is Gomez being trialed out for that left back spot??
This will be a very interesting selection .. if Gomez is picked ahead of Tsimi that will be a real knock for Tsimi
Anyway thats what I am wondering if anyone has any thoughts on Tsimi holding that position or if Gomez did enough to steal it 
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 21, 2023, 11:01:48 pm
MOTM Jurgen Klopp.

That spell to recognise that they were doing what they do best and digging in and not leaving any gaps, and rather than just keep on making subs hoping that something will happen, which 99% of all managers would do, Jurgen in a wonderful spell, had the nouse to see it need something smart, takes a left back off, changes formation, goes to a 3-5-3 ish, which turns the screw, we get two penalty shouts in, one a nailed on one, we get the goal, they finally come out, Dyche makes a sub to push on our back three on the LHS, Klopp spots this and then makes another sub, to then bring a left back back on the pitch, and we go back to a four at the back!

Jurgen Klopp is a football genius. I love him.
I Love him anyway but getting 12 men on the field is next level.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 02:03:52 am
I didnt get to watch all of the gameand I was interested to see how Tsimi would get on  the parts I saw he seemed to get into good positions and his crossing seemed good also I like his corners they seem to come in like bullets not too high and with pace with a bit of a curl on them .. also I think he always gets the ball passed the first defender which Robbo doesnt always.
 
Just the variation from Robbo is always good to see so opposition have more to think about.
I noticed Klopp grabbed Tsimi  at one point and gave him a hug during the game! I think its the lack of physicality and possibly a lack of confidence that Jurgen sees lacking and tries to big him up to help him.

And then he was subbed off for Gomez  not sure what minute  that was but prob about 55-60? Still was that tactical or is Gomez being trialed out for that left back spot??
This will be a very interesting selection .. if Gomez is picked ahead of Tsimi that will be a real knock for Tsimi
Anyway thats what I am wondering if anyone has any thoughts on Tsimi holding that position or if Gomez did enough to steal it 
Gomez didn't replace Tsimikas. Darwin Nunez came on for Tsimikas. At half-time, Everton took off both their wingers, and moved to a 5-3-1 formation. Jurgen and his crew decided that if we weren't being faced with wingers, we could cope without fullbacks. So Tsimikas came off, and TAA played even more as a CM in possession (which was 90% of the time.) Diaz dropped back a bit to left midfield, so it was sort of a 2(Vvd and Konate/Matip)-2(Mac and TAA) -3(Diaz, Dom and Elliott)-3(Jota, Nunez and Mo.)
Once we had the lead, we were happy to bring Joe Gomez on for Diaz and move to a more conventional 4-3-3.
Tsimikas played okay. On another day he might have had a yellow card for three fouls in fairly quick succession. There was a good crossing opportunity that he overplayed. Otherwise he was decent. I'm pretty sure he'll be first pick for our league games while Robbo's out. However, Gomez also looked good in his brief time in that position, so good to have a couple of options.
I'm more curious about who will play LB in the midweek side. Young Scanlon made the bench ahead of Chambers, so that might be a clue.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:32:29 am
I Love him anyway but getting 12 men on the field is next level.

We need the extra man to level the playing field of the corrupt refs.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm

Oh and one that few people would have seen was Pickford throwing the ball away to waste time. The ball had gone out for a goal kick and a ball boy quickly gave Pickford a ball. He threw it away and chased 20 yards to get the original ball. He had a ball in his hands but chose to throw it away.


Ha thats hilarious, probably thinks hes some kind of devious tactical genius with all his different time wasting tactics.

Your full post illustrates how you really need to have seen the full game rather than just highlights (especially those chosen to show certain things). Otherwise you perhaps dont get the full context of why a ref may have made the decision they did. I suppose that also suggests that each incident is not taken in isolation so again thats going to lead to inconsistency.

Anyway we won the derby. Happy days
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Oh my god...... You're all still at it.

FFS Konate didn't get a 2nd yellow, we finished the game with 11 men still on the pitch (halefuckinglula) and we won the fucking game.

Give it a fucking rest!!!  It's like listening to a bunch of fucking kids, repeating over and over "bit he did it" "no he didn't" "yes he did" " but he did it first"!!

Who fucking cares just shut the fuck up 😡
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:45:46 am
Oh my god...... You're all still at it.

FFS Konate didn't get a 2nd yellow, we finished the game with 11 men still on the pitch (halefuckinglula) and we won the fucking game.

Give it a fucking rest!!!  It's like listening to a bunch of fucking kids, repeating over and over "bit he did it" "no he didn't" "yes he did" " but he did it first"!!

Who fucking cares just shut the fuck up 😡

This.

Nobody is changing anybody's mind. Get off the roundabout.

Can someone direct me to a gif of the handball? I've only seen a still. :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: duvva 💅 on October 21, 2023, 11:34:24 pm
Hmm have you by any chance picked up my red tinted specs :)

Konates were stone wall yellows. Youngs second wasnt, it could have been and it was given and as I said no complaints from me. But its got nothing to do with brainwashing and its fair to say today things went our way. VAR correctly giving the pen when Pawson missed it. Again stone waller, but I thought the first one on Diaz was 50/50

Anyway who cares. 3 points on we go


Stonewall penno on Diaz. Seen it back now. Blatent.

Young kicking the ball away - he should have gone for that.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Rush 82 on October 21, 2023, 02:19:40 pm
Och! Great shot from Elliot - pity Pickers the twat was awake

Every time I see him referred to as "Pickers" it makes me giggle.  Its a brilliantly insulting name for him.

Don't know what it is.  But it's a contemptuous nickname that entirely suits this weird little man.

Incidentally, Pickers did get boo'd by the KOP coming out for the second half but some did clap him as usual (rightly so IMO) and he clapped back.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:45:46 am
Oh my god...... You're all still at it.

FFS Konate  ;Ddidn't get a 2nd yellow, we finished the game with 11 men still on the pitch (halefuckinglula) and we won the fucking game.

Give it a fucking rest!!!  It's like listening to a bunch of fucking kids, repeating over and over "bit he did it" "no he didn't" "yes he did" " but he did it first"!!

Who fucking cares just shut the fuck up 😡


 ;D ;D

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Warnock in chatting shit shocker.

Lad is a fucking dummy, so bad that I even turn LFCtv over if he's on.

We give so many of them a chance to build up their tv profile and yet almost all of the c*nts do nothing but put us down when working for other stations and in a fairly large pool of turds, he has managed to make it to the top of my shitlist.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 08:30:05 am
Ha thats hilarious, probably thinks hes some kind of devious tactical genius with all his different time wasting tactics.

Your full post illustrates how you really need to have seen the full game rather than just highlights (especially those chosen to show certain things). Otherwise you perhaps dont get the full context of why a ref may have made the decision they did. I suppose that also suggests that each incident is not taken in isolation so again thats going to lead to inconsistency.

Anyway we won the derby. Happy days

Yeah you have to see how Pawson was refereeing as he had a decent game. None of the commentators said a thing about Young kicking the ball away..Young is a very lucky boy to still be on the pitch. The kicking the ball away was blatant and theres no debate whether he did or didnt. It would have been a harsh red and so think Pawson noted it. You dont always get a yellow for just one tackle in isolation. When Konate could have got a second then the commentators were all over it as if it was a clear yellow. Konate was not on a last warning like Young and so Pawson probably took that into consideration. Klopp knew that and thats why he correctly took Konate off. Why didnt Dyche take Young off after he kicked the ball away?

Tsimikas was lucky not to get a yellow as he committed about 4 fouls in the space of 10 minutes but then again Dacoure could and should also have been booked.

Take the game as a whole and you can see that Pawson was fair and could have booked more players. Young deserved the red as he committed three yellow card offences but that doesnt sit well with those who are moaning about Konate (not you and not anyone here).
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Pawson gets -10 because he did not give one of the most blatant penalties that you will ever see.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
As much as we shit on them, mostly fully deserved - Pawson did have a solid game and was for the most part non-controversial and invisible. Which is what referees should strive for.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:51:43 am
This.

Nobody is changing anybody's mind. Get off the roundabout.

Can someone direct me to a gif of the handball? I've only seen a still. :)

Heres the penalty. As clear a penalty as you can get. His arm was well away from his body.


https://i.imgur.com/Bg6jYJz.mp4
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:40:53 am
Yeah you have to see how Pawson was refereeing as he had a decent game. None of the commentators said a thing about Young kicking the ball away..Young is a very lucky boy to still be on the pitch. The kicking the ball away was blatant and theres no debate whether he did or didnt. It would have been a harsh red and so think Pawson noted it. You dont always get a yellow for just one tackle in isolation. When Konate could have got a second then the commentators were all over it as if it was a clear yellow. Konate was not on a last warning like Young and so Pawson probably took that into consideration. Klopp knew that and thats why he correctly took Konate off. Why didnt Dyche take Young off after he kicked the ball away?

Tsimikas was lucky not to get a yellow as he committed about 4 fouls in the space of 10 minutes but then again Dacoure could and should also have been booked.

Take the game as a whole and you can see that Pawson was fair and could have booked more players. Young deserved the red as he committed three yellow card offences but that doesnt sit well with those who are moaning about Konate (not you and not anyone here).
:thumbup

A lot of the same talking heads that were adamant that Konate should have been sent off are the same that quickly brushed over the far more obvious second yellow (or straight red) tackle that Kelvin Phillips got away with for England.  Weirdly enough all the talk after the England vs. Italy game was about how wonderful Eng-er-lund were and not that they should have been down to 10 men and protecting a one goal lead.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:53:35 am
As much as we shit on them, mostly fully deserved - Pawson did have a solid game and was for the most part non-controversial and invisible. Which is what referees should strive for.

thats the thing innit, how Pawson reffed was the bare minimum of acceptable standards. He still missed a blatant peno and needed VAR to give another blatant peno.  So while he didnt do anything utterly daft, still a couple glaring errors.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
On the pen, he was the opposite side of the defender's outstretched arm, I can understand how he didn't see it, would've been a complete guess.  VAR did its job properly there for once.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:45:46 am
Oh my god...... You're all still at it.

FFS Konate didn't get a 2nd yellow, we finished the game with 11 men still on the pitch (halefuckinglula) and we won the fucking game.

Give it a fucking rest!!!  It's like listening to a bunch of fucking kids, repeating over and over "bit he did it" "no he didn't" "yes he did" " but he did it first"!!

Who fucking cares just shut the fuck up 😡

Haha. Tell em Debs.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
All this crap about Konate is just that. Its chaff thrown up to hide the fact that they were outclassed. I go back to the 70s watching us, and in that time they have been better than us in less than a handful of games. There have been close games where they have won in that half century, and a short period when they were genuine rivals in mid 80s. Otherwise they have been pretty much crap. The number of Derby games where they have scruffed a draw after getting battered for 90 minutes. That on Saturday was the worst I have ever seen from them.
That performance was cowardly. They know it. They know they are shit. But like their whole football experience since 1995, they cling to ifs and ands. Its part of the reason they are where they are.
All their rage at being shite is now directed at the referees and the PL and the FA, the fact that we could have played them 10v10 would have made no difference  because at 11v 11 they were still the worst Everton team since they came back up. They had that tame header from the fashion accessory, that was it. Even when they went for it in extra time, they never tested Ali.
We werent perfect but we were still light years ahead in terms of skill, tactics, teamwork, and all round  play.
And after spending all that money trying to get one up on us, they know it. It burns them.
We had an academy kid come on and run rings round their midfield, which included some very expensive buys.
I only realised Harrison was playing when someone commented that he should have shouted to DCL to leave the ball. Danjuma was irrelevant. Onana was playing statue tick. McNeil is a hard luck merchant.
Yes we had Szobo, and Macca and Gravenberch in midfield. Expensive buys indeed, but what is the average age of the four of them. Young lads who bossed a Derby. And Everton moan about the referee.
Those 4 plus Jones, another academy player, are only getting better.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
I said this on the match day commentary, but Elliot is magnificent, isn't he?

Hasn't had many opportunities from the start, but he's perfect for the low-block teams at Anfield. Be very happy to see him start against Forest on Sunday.

With the Konate foul on Beto, I thought it looked like Beto knew the ball was running away from him (looked like Virg was covering) and he went looking for the contact. However, if the roles were reversed, I'd want that as a second yellow.

Beyond that... typically tough derby game. I do think we're struggling with the start of games, always seem to give a chance or two away in the first five.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
That midfield on Saturday plus Jones has an average age of less than 22. Add in Bajetic aged 19
And tell me Klopp cant build a side.
Núñez 24 Diaz 26
Scary good
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 11:45:16 am
With the Konate foul on Beto, I thought it looked like Beto knew the ball was running away from him (looked like Virg was covering) and he went looking for the contact. However, if the roles were reversed, I'd want that as a second yellow.

It's a foul.  Konate fouled him, Beto didn't really play for it, Konate just came across him, caught him on the leg and put an arm across his chest.  We would be screaming for a yellow if it were us, I dunno how people are even arguing it.  Even Klopp said we were lucky there.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Whilst I dont doubt that konate should have got a yellow. I think its sad that the game is being overshadowed by this issue with the yellow or non yellow. How many games have we been involved in where oppo players should of got straight red cards let alone 2nd yellows. However this non yellow doesnt compare to having a legitimate goal being disallowed. It doesnt even come close.
