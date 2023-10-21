All this crap about Konate is just that. Its chaff thrown up to hide the fact that they were outclassed. I go back to the 70s watching us, and in that time they have been better than us in less than a handful of games. There have been close games where they have won in that half century, and a short period when they were genuine rivals in mid 80s. Otherwise they have been pretty much crap. The number of Derby games where they have scruffed a draw after getting battered for 90 minutes. That on Saturday was the worst I have ever seen from them.

That performance was cowardly. They know it. They know they are shit. But like their whole football experience since 1995, they cling to ifs and ands. Its part of the reason they are where they are.

All their rage at being shite is now directed at the referees and the PL and the FA, the fact that we could have played them 10v10 would have made no difference because at 11v 11 they were still the worst Everton team since they came back up. They had that tame header from the fashion accessory, that was it. Even when they went for it in extra time, they never tested Ali.

We werent perfect but we were still light years ahead in terms of skill, tactics, teamwork, and all round play.

And after spending all that money trying to get one up on us, they know it. It burns them.

We had an academy kid come on and run rings round their midfield, which included some very expensive buys.

I only realised Harrison was playing when someone commented that he should have shouted to DCL to leave the ball. Danjuma was irrelevant. Onana was playing statue tick. McNeil is a hard luck merchant.

Yes we had Szobo, and Macca and Gravenberch in midfield. Expensive buys indeed, but what is the average age of the four of them. Young lads who bossed a Derby. And Everton moan about the referee.

Those 4 plus Jones, another academy player, are only getting better.