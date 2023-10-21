I didnt get to watch all of the game
and I was interested to see how Tsimi would get on
the parts I saw he seemed to get into good positions and his crossing seemed good also I like his corners they seem to come in like bullets not too high and with pace with a bit of a curl on them .. also I think he always gets the ball passed the first defender which Robbo doesnt always.
Just the variation from Robbo is always good to see so opposition have more to think about.
I noticed Klopp grabbed Tsimi at one point and gave him a hug during the game! I think its the lack of physicality and possibly a lack of confidence that Jurgen sees lacking and tries to big him up to help him.
And then he was subbed off for Gomez
not sure what minute that was but prob about 55-60? Still was that tactical or is Gomez being trialed out for that left back spot??
This will be a very interesting selection .. if Gomez is picked ahead of Tsimi that will be a real knock for Tsimi
Anyway thats what I am wondering if anyone has any thoughts on Tsimi holding that position or if Gomez did enough to steal it
Gomez didn't replace Tsimikas. Darwin Nunez came on for Tsimikas. At half-time, Everton took off both their wingers, and moved to a 5-3-1 formation. Jurgen and his crew decided that if we weren't being faced with wingers, we could cope without fullbacks. So Tsimikas came off, and TAA played even more as a CM in possession (which was 90% of the time.) Diaz dropped back a bit to left midfield, so it was sort of a 2(Vvd and Konate/Matip)-2(Mac and TAA) -3(Diaz, Dom and Elliott)-3(Jota, Nunez and Mo.)
Once we had the lead, we were happy to bring Joe Gomez on for Diaz and move to a more conventional 4-3-3.
Tsimikas played okay. On another day he might have had a yellow card for three fouls in fairly quick succession. There was a good crossing opportunity that he overplayed. Otherwise he was decent. I'm pretty sure he'll be first pick for our league games while Robbo's out. However, Gomez also looked good in his brief time in that position, so good to have a couple of options.
I'm more curious about who will play LB in the midweek side. Young Scanlon made the bench ahead of Chambers, so that might be a clue.