Ive not seen the full match as were away, only saw the MOTD highlights so havent got the full context or at least didnt especially notice Young kick the ball away.



Im not absolutely wed to my views on this and will certainly look at all of the incidents again when I have chance.



Konates felt more like a second yellow because it seemed he stopped a break, but Ill watch it again. Dont think Virgils position makes a difference, just seemed the kind of tactical foul that a yellow is supposed to be produced for.



Not directing at you but I guess it shows how difficult and contentious these decisions can be and how the same thing can be viewed very differently. No wonder theres so little consistency





Yes I know you didnt see the whole match and MOTD didnt obviously show Young blatantly kick the ball away. It was much worse than Trents and theres no way that Pawson didnt see it. A lot of refs will not issue a 2nd yellow for a minor offence as it changes the game so in my view Young was on his final warning. Also Doucoure could have been booked 4 times. One foul on Trent was very similar to Konates 2nd foul. One was impeding Alisson when he was trying to start a quick counter (thats a clear yellow) and one was for waving an imaginary card (thats an automatic yellow also).Yes Konate was fortunate not to get a second yellow but when you look at the fair way that Pawson refereed the match then it was fair that a Konate was on his final warning. However Doucoure was very lucky not to get one yellow and his 4 yellows were all very clear.Pawson had a good match and I have no complaints in his overall decisions. However you would need to see Young kicking the ball away and the 4 incidents involving Doucoure to see that Konate should not have been issued with a second yellow.Oh and one that few people would have seen was Pickford throwing the ball away to waste time. The ball had gone out for a goal kick and a ball boy quickly gave Pickford a ball. He threw it away and chased 20 yards to get the original ball. He had a ball in his hands but chose to throw it away.Here is a clip of Young kicking the ball away.