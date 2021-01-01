« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'  (Read 15452 times)

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,006
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 05:28:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:24 am
No way was that an obvious breakaway. Beto rolls him a bit but the ball is way beyond him and its not like Beto had it under control either.
Pawson pointed to Van Dijk's position straight away.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 05:28:32 pm »
starting to forget there was actually a game of football yesterday.
Logged

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,006
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm »
Don't know if it has been mentioned but if Harrison shouted to Calvert-Lewin to leave that header, we were goosed.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 05:50:33 pm »
And if me aunt had balls, and if it antabinfer...
Logged
"Some people, they just fucking love to hate. Some people, they'd fucking walk around the fucking Garden of Eden, fucking moaning about the lack of fucking mobile reception. These are the kind of fucks who watched Mandela  fucking Nelson Mandela  walk to freedom, and said 'Is Diagnosis: Murder not on the other side?'"

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,633
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 06:00:05 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 04:53:42 pm
By the letter of the law it was an obvious sending off for both Young and Konate. I think the issue is that there's usually some leniency and players tend to get a bit of final warning from refs, in this case Konate got one and Young didn't.


Youngs final warning was probably when he kicked the ball away. If Pawson had wanted to then he could have sent him off for that. So Pawson was being fair and Young was foolish to think that he could get away with another poor challenge after he had kicked the ball away. In fact Dyche should have been aware that Young had already got his final warning.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 06:34:42 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm
Don't know if it has been mentioned but if Harrison shouted to Calvert-Lewin to leave that header, we were goosed.

Yep. Only would have had 101 minutes to comeback.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,651
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 06:50:19 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm
Don't know if it has been mentioned but if Harrison shouted to Calvert-Lewin to leave that header, we were goosed.

Thats why he is playing for Everton.
Logged

Offline TheMissionary

  • PositionIsSoooooooOrdinary!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,836
  • That's nice, that's McDermott, and that's a goal!!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 08:56:40 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 04:53:42 pm
By the letter of the law it was an obvious sending off for both Young and Konate. I think the issue is that there's usually some leniency and players tend to get a bit of final warning from refs, in this case Konate got one and Young didn't.


He did though, between his two bookings he kicked the ball away.  If he was wearing red he'd have been booked, but Pawson was lenient (bottled it?).

It pisses me off, not every foul is a booking but the media go up in arms if to create controversy.  I don't temeber thismuch stink when Kovatic wasn't sent off a couple of weeks ago, it was mentioned but the discussion quickly moved on.  I wonder why?

I don't think Konata's was a foul anyway, the bloke threw himself at him then at the floor - not as blatant as DCL's into Lovren to get a pen off Pawson a few years ago , but a dive all the same. 
Logged
TheMissionary
YNWA

Offline kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 10:01:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:43:28 pm
What's this breakaway that people have conjured up - was Beto also past VVD and likely in control of the ball? No? That's right. 

And so, he got a foul as he should have. No yellow.

Simple really isn't it? It's not even worth talking about. No every foul is a bloody yellow.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,703
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 10:27:43 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 04:32:43 pm
Another point about Young.he deliberately kicked the ball away and was much worse than Trents. Maybe Pawson gave him the benefit of the doubt and gave him a last warning. So Youngs Red was fair as he got away with kicking the ball away.

Konate wasnt on a last warning when the 2nd challenge went it and I think Klopp recognised that any further issues and Konate was off. So Pawson was being lenient and fair.

He also didnt book the Everton player for deliberately impeding Alisson when he was trying to start a quick counter. So for all the whinging I thought Pawson was pretty fair to both teams.
Ive not seen the full match as were away,  only saw the MOTD highlights so havent got the full context or at least didnt especially notice Young kick the ball away.

Im not absolutely wed to my views on this and will certainly look at all of the incidents again when I have chance.

Konates felt more like a second yellow because it seemed he stopped a break, but Ill watch it again. Dont think Virgils position makes a difference, just seemed the kind of tactical foul that a yellow is supposed to be produced for.

Not directing at you but I guess it shows how difficult and contentious these decisions can be and how the same thing can be viewed very differently. No wonder theres so little consistency
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:29:20 pm by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm
Don't know if it has been mentioned but if Harrison shouted to Calvert-Lewin to leave that header, we were goosed.

Jack Harrison, a man who's never scored a header in his Premier League career.
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 11:06:38 pm »
But then again if Macca doesn't misplace the pass then Everton don't get the ball in a dangerous area.
Logged
don't sign Jude Bellingham for 100 million pounds when you need 3 other midfielders.

feb. 2023

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,633
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:27:43 pm
Ive not seen the full match as were away,  only saw the MOTD highlights so havent got the full context or at least didnt especially notice Young kick the ball away.

Im not absolutely wed to my views on this and will certainly look at all of the incidents again when I have chance.

Konates felt more like a second yellow because it seemed he stopped a break, but Ill watch it again. Dont think Virgils position makes a difference, just seemed the kind of tactical foul that a yellow is supposed to be produced for.

Not directing at you but I guess it shows how difficult and contentious these decisions can be and how the same thing can be viewed very differently. No wonder theres so little consistency



Yes I know you didnt see the whole match and MOTD didnt obviously show Young blatantly kick the ball away. It was much worse than Trents and theres no way that Pawson didnt see it. A lot of refs will not issue a 2nd yellow for a minor offence as it changes the game so in my view Young was on his final warning. Also Doucoure could have been booked 4 times. One foul on Trent was very similar to Konates 2nd foul. One was impeding Alisson when he was trying to start a quick counter (thats a clear yellow) and one was for waving an imaginary card (thats an automatic yellow also).

https://x.com/optaking/status/1716037954076881231?s=61&t=eorAGzsWZO47dGCGb1qAqw

Yes Konate was fortunate not to get a second yellow but when you look at the fair way that Pawson refereed the match then it was fair that a Konate was on his final warning. However Doucoure was very lucky not to get one yellow and his 4 yellows were all very clear.

Pawson had a good match and I have no complaints in his overall decisions. However you would need to see Young kicking the ball away and the 4 incidents involving Doucoure to see that Konate should not have been issued with a second yellow.

Oh and one that few people would have seen was Pickford throwing the ball away to waste time. The ball had gone out for a goal kick and a ball boy quickly gave Pickford a ball. He threw it away and chased 20 yards to get the original ball. He had a ball in his hands but chose to throw it away.

Here is a clip of Young kicking the ball away.

https://i.imgur.com/e1zkbkB.mp4
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:25 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Red Giant

  • da red giant asshole
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #533 on: Today at 01:07:26 am »
The commentators were devastated with the way things went, McCoist and Fletcher I think.
Many times mentioned the red for Young as harsh and then were acting like somethink outrageous was happening when the ref didnt send off Konate. The Diaz penalty appeal was also quickly dismissed by them and of course the one given they just reluctantly said 'ooh can't see it not being given' while mumbling nonsense for the rules these days.
The cherry on the cake was after full time, they were licking their lips wondering about Dyche's post match comments in relation to the great injustice and actually said that the best chance of this game was that Calwert-Lewin header.  :o
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #534 on: Today at 01:16:12 am »
Quote from: Red Giant on Today at 01:07:26 am
The commentators were devastated with the way things went, McCoist and Fletcher I think.
Many times mentioned the red for Young as harsh and then were acting like somethink outrageous was happening when the ref didnt send off Konate. The Diaz penalty appeal was also quickly dismissed by them and of course the one given they just reluctantly said 'ooh can't see it not being given' while mumbling nonsense for the rules these days.
The cherry on the cake was after full time, they were licking their lips wondering about Dyche's post match comments in relation to the great injustice and actually said that the best chance of this game was that Calwert-Lewin header.  :o
They were clearly commentating on a game they were playing on their Play Station, because they obviously weren't watching the game being played at Anfield.

Weirdos.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 