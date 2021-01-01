Another point about Young
.he deliberately kicked the ball away and was much worse than Trents. Maybe Pawson gave him the benefit of the doubt and gave him a last warning. So Youngs Red was fair as he got away with kicking the ball away.
Konate wasnt on a last warning when the 2nd challenge went it and I think Klopp recognised that any further issues and Konate was off. So Pawson was being lenient and fair.
He also didnt book the Everton player for deliberately impeding Alisson when he was trying to start a quick counter. So for all the whinging I thought Pawson was pretty fair to both teams.
Ive not seen the full match as were away, only saw the MOTD highlights so havent got the full context or at least didnt especially notice Young kick the ball away.
Im not absolutely wed to my views on this and will certainly look at all of the incidents again when I have chance.
Konates felt more like a second yellow because it seemed he stopped a break, but Ill watch it again. Dont think Virgils position makes a difference, just seemed the kind of tactical foul that a yellow is supposed to be produced for.
Not directing at you but I guess it shows how difficult and contentious these decisions can be and how the same thing can be viewed very differently. No wonder theres so little consistency