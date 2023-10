I’ve not seen the full match as we’re away, only saw the MOTD highlights so haven’t got the full context or at least didn’t especially notice Young kick the ball away.



I’m not absolutely wed to my views on this and will certainly look at all of the incidents again when I have chance.



Konate’s felt more like a second yellow because it seemed he stopped a break, but I’ll watch it again. Don’t think Virgil’s position makes a difference, just seemed the kind of tactical foul that a yellow is supposed to be produced for.



Not directing at you but I guess it shows how difficult and contentious these decisions can be and how the same thing can be viewed very differently. No wonder there’s so little consistency





Yes I know you didn’t see the whole match and MOTD didn’t obviously show Young blatantly kick the ball away. It was much worse than Trent’s and there’s no way that Pawson didn’t see it. A lot of refs will not issue a 2nd yellow for a minor offence as it changes the game so in my view Young was on his final warning. Also Doucoure could have been booked 4 times. One foul on Trent was very similar to Konate’s 2nd foul. One was impeding Alisson when he was trying to start a quick counter (that’s a clear yellow) and one was for waving an imaginary card (that’s an automatic yellow also).Yes Konate was fortunate not to get a second yellow but when you look at the fair way that Pawson refereed the match then it was fair that a Konate was on his final warning. However Doucoure was very lucky not to get one yellow and his 4 “yellows” were all very clear.Pawson had a good match and I have no complaints in his overall decisions. However you would need to see Young kicking the ball away and the 4 incidents involving Doucoure to see that Konate should not have been issued with a second yellow.Oh and one that few people would have seen was Pickford throwing the ball away to waste time. The ball had gone out for a goal kick and a ball boy quickly gave Pickford a ball. He threw it away and chased 20 yards to get the original ball. He had a ball in his hands but chose to throw it away.Here is a clip of Young kicking the ball away.