Dyche is crap.
He played Young who got isolated and roasted by Diaz.,both his challenges were yellow cards. One was a cynical attempt to stop Diaz breaking. The other was a lunge to top him breaking into the box along the byline.
He then brought Patterson on who is a much better player than young, yet Dyche prefers Young??
The Pen?
Diaz was brought down prior to it and once again VAR bottled it.
The handball was clear, the camera angle from behind Diaz shows how ridiculous Keane was to hold his arm out like he did
Once it went 1-0 their whole game plan went to shit. Prior to that they had relied on free kicks launched into our area by Pickford and corners with the grock gang trying to maul a goal. The fact that we nearly caught them on the break from corners before any sending off showed how shit they are once they lost their 9 man defensive shape.
Once they came out of their shell they got picked off. Dyche can only play one way all behind the ball and hope.
All the hype about how they needed Mr Gladrags back and they would be scoring goals is proving to be bollocks. Without support the lad is useless. Beto is a battering ram, lad by me at the game remarked he is a Lukaku sort of player. My response was, you mean he cant trap a ball
Szoboslai was my man of the match by a long way. He was unpressable. Onana and the rest couldnt get near him, cool under pressure, and always seems to find the pass. Gravenberch played well first half but faded probably due to the intensity of his first Derby. That makes Doms efforts so much more impressive.