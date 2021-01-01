But of a slog but I personally never felt that the result was in doubt. Didnt matter if we scored in the first minute or in the last minute of injury time, I felt a win was inevitable.



What it showed to me though is total lack of ambition from them. I thought they were going to give it a good go when they pressed a bit at the start and created that half chance for Calvert Lewin but then they just retreated into a shell and shut up shop.



Not sure why there is any argument about the Young second yellow - nailed on for me. That he wasnt booked for dissent and kicking the ball away earlier after Trent got done for it against Newcastle (and Trents wasnt even petulant) that you can have any argument that theyve showed him a degree of leniency.



The Konate one was also a defo yellow for me, but you know we are the home team and we are allowed to have a few things go our way at Anfield sometimes.



The pen was a pen. Shoulda had the one for Diaz before too. So not sure why theyre making it out that theyve been somehow hard done by there.



Against these teams that defend that deep we need to very much have the likes of Grav and Szob be much more direct and be more inclined to take on players. Felt that our biggest problem was maybe trying to be too intricate at times when a battering ram is what we needed.



Jurgen showing why hes a superb manager by making subs that turned the screw and then a sub to shore it up. Oh and a sub to make sure we had 11 men on the field.



