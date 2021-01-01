« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'  (Read 12183 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,144
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #440 on: Today at 05:57:01 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:39:10 am
A lot of negativity around after this game. It's reasonable to say that we weren't great in this match, I agree, but it's a 12.30 after international break, derby, against one of the most defensive sides in the division, who had a man sent off and therefore became even more defensive. And we ground out the win. I think criticism of the performance is fair, but using this match as a platform to identify negative trends for our season so far seems entirely unreasonable to me.
You have just paraphrased my subsequent post ;D

I for one wasn't using this game to draw any conclusions. My comments were general, about us over a period of time, because  the poster's words "too many passers and not enough runners" struck a chord with me. It's not a complete description of an issue I feel we have, but it plays a part.

I'm rarely critical about the team - and a lot of people see that as a fault on my part! - but the one area I do make some criticism - consistently if you check half times/full time threads - is what might be described as a lack of fluency and focus in attack. I won't regurgitate the critique here but the upshot is that I think we could do a lot better and tend, if anything, to underuse our attacking potential. It's just that we have such good players it's usually enough. But we could be absolutley irresistible and insuperable if we wanted to be.

Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #441 on: Today at 06:18:16 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:57:01 am
You have just paraphrased my subsequent post ;D

I for one wasn't using this game to draw any conclusions. My comments were general, about us over a period of time, because  the poster's words "too many passers and not enough runners" struck a chord with me. It's not a complete description of an issue I feel we have, but it plays a part.

I'm rarely critical about the team - and a lot of people see that as a fault on my part! - but the one area I do make some criticism - consistently if you check half times/full time threads - is what might be described as a lack of fluency and focus in attack. I won't regurgitate the critique here but the upshot is that I think we could do a lot better and tend, if anything, to underuse our attacking potential. It's just that we have such good players it's usually enough. But we could be absolutley irresistible and insuperable if we wanted to be.

Yeah I was surprised to see it from you, to be fair  ;D

Fundamentally, I disagree with the post you were replying to. I don't think we are too static, I think we've been pretty electrifying in attack this season and the stats support that, given we've created a lot of chances. Not so much against Everton though, I admit.

Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:49:51 am
It did feel a bit static and side to side in this game. Jurgen addressed it with Elliott and Nunez. Wouldn't say its a signature style of play though. We are 3rd top scorers in the league this season. We are not Jurgen 1.0 yet, but its been a really good start and we look like being in a title challenge and will only get better.

Agree with every word of this.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,638
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #442 on: Today at 06:54:29 am »
Thing with Konate is that we've had players sent off for arguably much less this season. Things seem to be up in the air when it comes to Refs or VAR on these 50/50 decisions, where it can fall either way. Young walking was arguably harsh, but again, players have gone for less and stayed on doing much worse. Basically the two players were on opposite sides of the 50/50 calls. Doubtless the commentators will claim it's because of us kicking off after Spurs though.

The handball was absolutely stonewall so I don't see how anybody can complain. Was way more a pen than Sissoko's in the CL final.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,701
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #443 on: Today at 07:02:54 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:45:41 am
What on earth are you talking about?  ;D Sorry mate, but that is an absolutely dreadful take. Konate's second could have been a yellow, but it would've been yet another very harsh one for us. Young's tackles, especially the second, were each 90% yellow type of fouls. The one I would acknowledge is the Tsimikas tackle that didn't receive a yellow, that's probably the only one we "got away with".
duvva in dreadful takes on football shocker! :)

Wheres that Virgil gif when I need it :)

Only seen them once on MOTD but Im fairly sure ithe second Konate one was the type of foul we always complain about the likes of Rodri/Fernandinho getting away with but I could be wrong. I wouldnt have complained had he gone though.

With the Young one, Id agree with Al and others who say it was foolish to go to ground and make that type of challenge as youre giving the ref a decision to make., so I may be wrong. Felt more like a 50/50 to me than Konates second which stopped a break and is therefore supposed to be a yellow.

But.. these are just my takes and I refer you to the first and second line of this post :) ;)

I see Mo only needs 6 more to reach 200 goals :)
« Last Edit: Today at 07:54:41 am by duvva 💅 »
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,974
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #444 on: Today at 07:09:12 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:54:29 am
Thing with Konate is that we've had players sent off for arguably much less this season. Things seem to be up in the air when it comes to Refs or VAR on these 50/50 decisions, where it can fall either way. Young walking was arguably harsh, but again, players have gone for less and stayed on doing much worse. Basically the two players were on opposite sides of the 50/50 calls. Doubtless the commentators will claim it's because of us kicking off after Spurs though.

The handball was absolutely stonewall so I don't see how anybody can complain. Was way more a pen than Sissoko's in the CL final.

The only way you can not give handball is because the ball only travels a short distance from boot to hand. However he has got his arm up in the way of the cross and it looks deliberate, he could have easily kept his arm out the way. Stone wall and a bit daft.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:15:42 am by red1977 »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #445 on: Today at 07:15:41 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.


To be fair weve had a relatively tough set of opening fixtures and are nicely placed in and around the top of the table.  Of course there remains room for improvement and hopefully that will come.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #446 on: Today at 07:16:23 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:02:54 am
duvva in dreadful takes on football shocker! :)

Wheres that Virgil gif when I need it :)

Only seen them once on MOTD but Im fairly sure ithe second Konate one was the type of foul we always complain about the likes of Rodri/Fernandinho getting away with but I could be wrong. I wouldnt have complained had he gone though.

With the Young one, Id agree with Al and others who say it was foolish to go to ground and make that type of challenge as youre giving the ref a decision to make., so I may be wrong. Felt more like a 50/50 to me than Konates second which stopped a break and is therefore supposed to be a yellow.

But.. these are just my rakes and I refer you to the first line of this post :) ;)

I see Mo only needs 6 more to reach 200 goals :)

Ha well that would be a much more salient point in fairness ;D
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #447 on: Today at 07:38:09 am »
Didn't know where to post this but this is very, very disappointing and sad

https://twitter.com/RotemYNWA/status/1715713800228266085?t=UwqwHu4gLH3bO2UF-w3EQg&s=19
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,372
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #448 on: Today at 07:53:49 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:39:10 am
A lot of negativity around after this game. It's reasonable to say that we weren't great in this match, I agree, but it's a 12.30 after international break, derby, against one of the most defensive sides in the division, who had a man sent off and therefore became even more defensive. And we ground out the win. I think criticism of the performance is fair, but using this match as a platform to identify negative trends for our season so far seems entirely unreasonable to me.

We have the second highest overall xG in the league so far, we'd be unbeaten if it wasn't for the Spurs/PGMOL robbery, and we've had one of the hardest on-paper starts of any of the realistic challengers. I haven't seen many concerning patterns of play in other games, maybe a mild hangover against Brighton, after the Spurs debacle, and this average but gets the job done type of performance against Everton. Otherwise, we're looking great, with a much improved midfield and a terrifying attack

We all knew the game was going to be shit yesterday in the circumstances, we just had to win it. TNT can fuck off.

I think everyone is still just fuming over that Spurs game. It killed our momentum and along with the 3 points it cost us, the suspensions (and the hangover) cost us another 2 points at Brighton.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #449 on: Today at 08:05:27 am »
Thought konate couldve got second yellow but it wasnt nailed on as he barely touched the guy. Just seen one of their yard dog defenders saying the penalty was a bad decision? Fuckinghell, as blatant a penalty as you will see.
The media saying Everton were hard done to aswell. All just bollox to make it appear things even themselves out after the shit weve had this season.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,372
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #450 on: Today at 08:07:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:54:29 am
Thing with Konate is that we've had players sent off for arguably much less this season. Things seem to be up in the air when it comes to Refs or VAR on these 50/50 decisions, where it can fall either way. Young walking was arguably harsh, but again, players have gone for less and stayed on doing much worse. Basically the two players were on opposite sides of the 50/50 calls. Doubtless the commentators will claim it's because of us kicking off after Spurs though.

The handball was absolutely stonewall so I don't see how anybody can complain. Was way more a pen than Sissoko's in the CL final.

The problem is players are getting booked for nothing now and once they're on a yellow, the slightest infringement and the players crowd the ref demanding a second yellow. It happened to Trent at Newcastle, Jota and Spurs and Konate yesterday. Trent and Jota were both originally booked for absolutely nothing.

All these stupid rules which only apply to us like kicking the ball away or taking too long on a throw.

And I thought players asking for a card was a bookable offence? We've been punished for that this season but whenever we have a player on a yellow we've had opponents crowding the ref demanding them sent off.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #451 on: Today at 08:08:00 am »
Quote from: RedGuy on Today at 07:38:09 am
Didn't know where to post this but this is very, very disappointing and sad

https://twitter.com/RotemYNWA/status/1715713800228266085?t=UwqwHu4gLH3bO2UF-w3EQg&s=19
Isnt it a PL directive that no banners connected to the situation can be displayed? Im sure I read that somewhere.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,283
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #452 on: Today at 08:17:27 am »
They had one chance after thirty seconds.

Dyche is right to moan about consistency but it wouldnt heave changed their approach either way.

We should have been 3/4 up before HT anyway.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I. Abu Dhabi correspondent
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #453 on: Today at 08:19:42 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm
Hmm have you by any chance picked up my red tinted specs :)

Konates were stone wall yellows. Youngs second wasnt, it could have been and it was given and as I said no complaints from me. But its got nothing to do with brainwashing and its fair to say today things went our way. VAR correctly giving the pen when Pawson missed it. Again stone waller, but I thought the first one on Diaz was 50/50

Anyway who cares. 3 points on we go

Young's second one wasn't a yellow? Umm ok.

First one on Diaz was not 50/50. It was a sliding lunge where yer man doesn't get the ball, gets turned and takes the man down. A penalty all day long. Couldn't believe when VAR didn't overturn it.

You can debate Konate I suppose, but I think that second one would've been a very harsh second yellow.
Logged

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,327
  • Born a Red, die a Red. 4-2-3-1 Ultra. DM sceptic.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #454 on: Today at 08:19:52 am »
But of a slog but I personally never felt that the result was in doubt. Didnt matter if we scored in the first minute or in the last minute of injury time, I felt a win was inevitable.

What it showed to me though is total lack of ambition from them. I thought they were going to give it a good go when they pressed a bit at the start and created that half chance for Calvert Lewin but then they just retreated into a shell and shut up shop.

Not sure why there is any argument about the Young second yellow - nailed on for me. That he wasnt booked for dissent and kicking the ball away earlier after Trent got done for it against Newcastle (and Trents wasnt even petulant) that you can have any argument that theyve showed him a degree of leniency.

The Konate one was also a defo yellow for me, but you know we are the home team and we are allowed to have a few things go our way at Anfield sometimes.

The pen was a pen. Shoulda had the one for Diaz before too. So not sure why theyre making it out that theyve been somehow hard done by there.

Against these teams that defend that deep we need to very much have the likes of Grav and Szob be much more  direct and be more inclined to take on players. Felt that our biggest problem was maybe trying to be too intricate at times when a battering ram is what we needed.

Jurgen showing why hes a superb manager by making subs that turned the screw and then a sub to shore it up. Oh and a sub to make sure we had 11 men on the field.

Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,873
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #455 on: Today at 08:35:24 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:05:27 am
Thought konate couldve got second yellow but it wasnt nailed on as he barely touched the guy. Just seen one of their yard dog defenders saying the penalty was a bad decision? Fuckinghell, as blatant a penalty as you will see.
The media saying Everton were hard done to aswell. All just bollox to make it appear things even themselves out after the shit weve had this season.

The lunge on Diaz was looked at by VAR and should clearly have been a penalty. Six studs up lunge never touches the ball and his momentum takes down Diaz.
Clear as day. Pawson was letting VAR make the big calls and VAR was saying there was no clear error. Once again Coote shit out of a decision.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,974
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #456 on: Today at 08:39:41 am »
Never a pen and the 2nd goal was a pace goal. 0-0 away victory for the EV.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #457 on: Today at 08:42:05 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:35:24 am
The lunge on Diaz was looked at by VAR and should clearly have been a penalty. Six studs up lunge never touches the ball and his momentum takes down Diaz.
Clear as day. Pawson was letting VAR make the big calls and VAR was saying there was no clear error. Once again Coote shit out of a decision.
Yeah, forgot about that one. Definitely a penalty. So while the media and the bitters are moaning that we got away with the Konate one and the penalty, we were actually screwed over yet again.
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,069
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #458 on: Today at 08:44:27 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:35:24 am
The lunge on Diaz was looked at by VAR and should clearly have been a penalty. Six studs up lunge never touches the ball and his momentum takes down Diaz.
Clear as day. Pawson was letting VAR make the big calls and VAR was saying there was no clear error. Once again Coote shit out of a decision.
Think you're correct here.

I just don't understand how that it's a penalty? It's a foul and yellow anywhere else on the pitch.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,873
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #459 on: Today at 08:52:21 am »
Dyche is crap.
He played Young who got isolated and roasted by Diaz.,both his challenges were yellow cards. One was a cynical attempt to stop Diaz breaking. The other was a lunge to top him breaking into the box along the byline.
He then brought Patterson on who is a much better player than young, yet Dyche prefers Young??
The Pen?
Diaz was brought down prior to it and once again VAR bottled it.
The handball was clear, the camera angle from behind Diaz shows how ridiculous Keane was to hold his arm out like he did
Once it went 1-0 their whole game plan went to shit. Prior to that they had relied on free kicks launched into our area by Pickford and corners with the grock gang trying to maul a goal. The fact that we nearly caught them on the break from corners before any sending off showed how shit they are once they lost their 9 man defensive shape.
Once they came out of their shell they got picked off. Dyche can only play one way all behind the ball and hope.
All the hype about how they needed Mr Gladrags back and they would be scoring goals is proving to be bollocks. Without support the lad is useless. Beto is a battering ram, lad by me at the game remarked he is a Lukaku sort of player. My response was, you mean he cant trap a ball
Szoboslai was my man of the match by a long way. He was unpressable. Onana and the rest couldnt get near him, cool under pressure, and always seems to find the pass. Gravenberch played well first half but faded probably due to the intensity of his first Derby. That makes Doms efforts so much more impressive.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,390
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #460 on: Today at 08:52:51 am »
Thing is Pawson WAS consistant in this game. Young got a yellow, then was given a chance when he kicked the ball into the crowd ( far worse than Trents booking v Newcastle), he then stupidly made a third yellow card tackle so recieved a red. Konate got a yellow then brushed beto (?) this was HIS 2nd chance just like Young got, only difference was our manager reacted and subbed him before his third offence which would have seen him sent off.  If Everton want to complain about yellow cards not getting shown we'll have one for Tarkowski bringing Jota down on the edge of the box, Prickford time wasting, Beto flicking Trent in the mouth.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,606
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #461 on: Today at 09:05:02 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:57:01 am
You have just paraphrased my subsequent post ;D

I for one wasn't using this game to draw any conclusions. My comments were general, about us over a period of time, because  the poster's words "too many passers and not enough runners" struck a chord with me. It's not a complete description of an issue I feel we have, but it plays a part.

I'm rarely critical about the team - and a lot of people see that as a fault on my part! - but the one area I do make some criticism - consistently if you check half times/full time threads - is what might be described as a lack of fluency and focus in attack. I won't regurgitate the critique here but the upshot is that I think we could do a lot better and tend, if anything, to underuse our attacking potential. It's just that we have such good players it's usually enough. But we could be absolutley irresistible and insuperable if we wanted to be.

Im fairly sure it will improve over the season.

Its worth remembering that the attack has been through a fair few changes recently, youve then had lengthy injuries to Jota and Diaz as well as it taking a season for Nunez to product the form that he has done this season.

I was wondering earlier how many times that forward line of Diaz, Salah and Jota have started together, cant be too many?
Logged

Online RedGuy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #462 on: Today at 09:09:42 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:08:00 am
Isnt it a PL directive that no banners connected to the situation can be displayed? Im sure I read that somewhere.
It was a banner commemorating 3 murdered Reds... it's not a political banner. And considering the amount of Palestinian flags and the Stand with Gaza banner, I don't think it's because of PL regulations.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,352
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #463 on: Today at 09:17:55 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:37:36 pm
And the three stooges on MOTD saying they dont like this new handball rule where the silhouette mumble,mumble.
That has been a handball since forever.
Anything to create controversy and get clicks to their websites.

When did the rule actually change as there was a time when that would have been a non deliberate handball and no one would have blinked. Glad it worked to our benefit but sometimes I do miss the olde days. Watching defenders running around with their hands behind their back....how did we get to that laughable situation.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,352
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #464 on: Today at 09:20:11 am »
It was an ugly win but derby games are rarely pretty. We are showing a lot more grit about ourselves this season as we would have not won that last season
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #465 on: Today at 09:22:28 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:39:10 am
A lot of negativity around after this game. It's reasonable to say that we weren't great in this match, I agree, but it's a 12.30 after international break, derby, against one of the most defensive sides in the division, who had a man sent off and therefore became even more defensive. And we ground out the win. I think criticism of the performance is fair, but using this match as a platform to identify negative trends for our season so far seems entirely unreasonable to me.

That for me is how I see it as well, first game after international break with no time to prepare at the training ground against the local side who are still obsessed with us and who play a very set way in not losing and after going down to 10 men then in the second half basically set their stall out of not losing.

That considered a great result to get 3 points and certainly a building platform again to pick up more points.

Konate definitely should have had a second yellow, its the sort of foul which is designed to stop attacking play and why the ref didnt give it I will never know. Would it have made a difference to the game though? No chance, again Everton set their stall out early on that half by not committing to attacking play so for them to think that they were somehow robbed because of it is ludicrous. The penalty was a penalty and again not sure what can be complained about, it stopped the ball going towards a dangerous area and similar to the later game of Arsenal v Chelsea. However whatever makes headlines for pundits

I do think we were a little bit slow in our possession and building up the attacking phase but again will put that down to the early kick off and lack of preparation that Jurgen normally puts in before a game.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,769
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #466 on: Today at 09:26:13 am »
Been getting dogs abuse today.

Apparantly Liverpool get every decision going, the refs are bent and we bribe PGMOL

Er.


OK?
Logged
Meh

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,769
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #467 on: Today at 09:29:04 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 07:02:54 am
duvva in dreadful takes on football shocker! :)

Wheres that Virgil gif when I need it :)

Only seen them once on MOTD but Im fairly sure ithe second Konate one was the type of foul we always complain about the likes of Rodri/Fernandinho getting away with but I could be wrong. I wouldnt have complained had he gone though.

With the Young one, Id agree with Al and others who say it was foolish to go to ground and make that type of challenge as youre giving the ref a decision to make., so I may be wrong. Felt more like a 50/50 to me than Konates second which stopped a break and is therefore supposed to be a yellow.

But.. these are just my takes and I refer you to the first and second line of this post :) ;)

I see Mo only needs 6 more to reach 200 goals :)

The Young sending off was stonewall. At the ground everyone reacted.

I'd also have sent our lad off.

The penno was obvious, but the worst decision of the day was not to give the penno for the foul on Diaz in the area.

Fucking crackers. Not seen it back, but it was right in front of me.
Logged
Meh

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,638
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #468 on: Today at 09:39:00 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 07:09:12 am
The only way you can not give handball is because the ball only travels a short distance from boot to hand. However he has got his arm up in the way of the cross and it looks deliberate, he could have easily kept his arm out the way. Stone wall and a bit daft.

I don't know if he was just being a mindless clot or doing it deliberately, but they way his arm was outstretched looked really odd to me. I'd need to watch it again to figure out what was happening. Maybe he was trying to spread himself out a bit, or hoped to con the ref with a "ball to hand" scenario; either way, it's a dumb thing to do in the penalty area.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,638
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #469 on: Today at 09:48:40 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:07:09 am
The problem is Liverpool players are getting booked for nothing now and once they're on a yellow, the slightest infringement and the players crowd the ref demanding a second yellow. It happened to Trent at Newcastle, Jota and Spurs and Konate yesterday. Trent and Jota were both originally booked for absolutely nothing.

All these stupid rules which only apply to us like kicking the ball away or taking too long on a throw.

And I thought players asking for a card was a bookable offence? We've been punished for that this season but whenever we have a player on a yellow we've had opponents crowding the ref demanding them sent off.

Amended. :thumbup
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,638
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #470 on: Today at 09:52:50 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:17:27 am
They had one chance after thirty seconds.

Dyche is right to moan about consistency but it wouldnt heave changed their approach either way.

We should have been 3/4 up before HT anyway.

If managers want consistency they should join in with Klopp and Liverpool's complaints about PGMOL. The problem is that most clubs don't mind when the inconsistency goes against us - it's only when it's against them that they're fewming.

I know we laugh when it happens to some other clubs, like Man United, but we also all agree as neutrals when a shocking decision happens in a game we're not involved with. I could handle shit decisions if they were CONSISTENTLY shit decisions for everyone, but as Tomkins has shown, they're not.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,460
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
« Reply #471 on: Today at 09:58:40 am »
I think Pawson regretted sending Young off. You could see in his face he knew Konate should go as well but he felt it was harsh.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 