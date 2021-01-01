« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'

Ghost Town

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #440 on: Today at 05:57:01 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 05:39:10 am
A lot of negativity around after this game. It's reasonable to say that we weren't great in this match, I agree, but it's a 12.30 after international break, derby, against one of the most defensive sides in the division, who had a man sent off and therefore became even more defensive. And we ground out the win. I think criticism of the performance is fair, but using this match as a platform to identify negative trends for our season so far seems entirely unreasonable to me.
You have just paraphrased my subsequent post ;D

I for one wasn't using this game to draw any conclusions. My comments were general, about us over a period of time, because  the poster's words "too many passers and not enough runners" struck a chord with me. It's not a complete description of an issue I feel we have, but it plays a part.

I'm rarely critical about the team - and a lot of people see that as a fault on my part! - but the one area I do make some criticism - consistently if you check half times/full time threads - is what might be described as a lack of fluency and focus in attack. I won't regurgitate the critique here but the upshot is that I think we could do a lot better and tend, if anything, to underuse our attacking potential. It's just that we have such good players it's usually enough. But we could be absolutley irresistible and insuperable if we wanted to be.

Avens

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #441 on: Today at 06:18:16 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:57:01 am
You have just paraphrased my subsequent post ;D

I for one wasn't using this game to draw any conclusions. My comments were general, about us over a period of time, because  the poster's words "too many passers and not enough runners" struck a chord with me. It's not a complete description of an issue I feel we have, but it plays a part.

I'm rarely critical about the team - and a lot of people see that as a fault on my part! - but the one area I do make some criticism - consistently if you check half times/full time threads - is what might be described as a lack of fluency and focus in attack. I won't regurgitate the critique here but the upshot is that I think we could do a lot better and tend, if anything, to underuse our attacking potential. It's just that we have such good players it's usually enough. But we could be absolutley irresistible and insuperable if we wanted to be.

Yeah I was surprised to see it from you, to be fair  ;D

Fundamentally, I disagree with the post you were replying to. I don't think we are too static, I think we've been pretty electrifying in attack this season and the stats support that, given we've created a lot of chances. Not so much against Everton though, I admit.

Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:49:51 am
It did feel a bit static and side to side in this game. Jurgen addressed it with Elliott and Nunez. Wouldn't say its a signature style of play though. We are 3rd top scorers in the league this season. We are not Jurgen 1.0 yet, but its been a really good start and we look like being in a title challenge and will only get better.

Agree with every word of this.
Red Beret

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #442 on: Today at 06:54:29 am
Thing with Konate is that we've had players sent off for arguably much less this season. Things seem to be up in the air when it comes to Refs or VAR on these 50/50 decisions, where it can fall either way. Young walking was arguably harsh, but again, players have gone for less and stayed on doing much worse. Basically the two players were on opposite sides of the 50/50 calls. Doubtless the commentators will claim it's because of us kicking off after Spurs though.

The handball was absolutely stonewall so I don't see how anybody can complain. Was way more a pen than Sissoko's in the CL final.
duvva 💅

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Reply #443 on: Today at 07:02:54 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 02:45:41 am
What on earth are you talking about?  ;D Sorry mate, but that is an absolutely dreadful take. Konate's second could have been a yellow, but it would've been yet another very harsh one for us. Young's tackles, especially the second, were each 90% yellow type of fouls. The one I would acknowledge is the Tsimikas tackle that didn't receive a yellow, that's probably the only one we "got away with".
Wheres that Virgil gif when I need it :)
