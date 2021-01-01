A lot of negativity around after this game. It's reasonable to say that we weren't great in this match, I agree, but it's a 12.30 after international break, derby, against one of the most defensive sides in the division, who had a man sent off and therefore became even more defensive. And we ground out the win. I think criticism of the performance is fair, but using this match as a platform to identify negative trends for our season so far seems entirely unreasonable to me.

You have just paraphrased my subsequent postI for one wasn't using this game to draw any conclusions. My comments were general, about us over a period of time, because the poster's words "too many passers and not enough runners" struck a chord with me. It's not a complete description of an issue I feel we have, but it plays a part.I'm rarely critical about the team - and a lot of people see that as a fault on my part! - but the one area I do make some criticism - consistently if you check half times/full time threads - is what might be described as a lack of fluency and focus in attack. I won't regurgitate the critique here but the upshot is that I think we could do a lot better and tend, if anything, to underuse our attacking potential. It's just that we have such good players it's usually enough. But we could be absolutley irresistible and insuperable if we wanted to be.