Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 09:11:34 pm
And Diaz should've had a pen...
100%, I'm yet to see any proper analysis of that situation.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:31:14 pm
This is everything thats wrong with. Modern football journalism - 2 games without a win is hardly a run of games ffs

Especially when that "run of games without a win" only works if you ignore the Europe League victory in between the two non-wins.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 08:29:01 pm
What's bt sports /tnt problem with us? Their bias against us is unreal. Espn were the same who I think are connected to bt/tnt. Is it to do with the owners?

Seems to go back to Klopp kicking off over kick off times after Wednesday matches. Remember him having an on air row with that twat Des Kelly.

TNT/BT always pick us for that slot though as we draw the fans/viewing figures in, so makes no sense to just slate us and give us unfair coverage.

They can hate us all they want if they stop picking us for their shitty early Saturday slot.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: jDJ on Yesterday at 07:37:19 pm
There really is a lack of fluency in our play. This season I watch us and think, what have we been working on in training. What type of goal are we actually trying to score. It seems the strategy is just to play it wide to Salah or Diaz and hope they do something. Were, dare I say it, quite boring to watch and I dont really see any evidence of it improving. Results-wise, its been a decent start, but I am concerned at the lack of a cohesive pattern of play and the absence of any attempts to instil one. I really hope we see a lot of Nunez over the next few weeks, hes a real handful and is amongst the first names on the team sheet for me now.
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.
We spend a lot of time with Trent, Szobo and Mac side by side looking for a killer pass, with one guy in the box trying to get free. Very easy to mark, and it requires absolutely sublime passing to work
Our CMs including Trent, and Diaz, has to make much more runs without the ball, to create overloads and space.
They should play less like the old Gerrard and more like the young Gerrard
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.
We spend a lot of time with Trent, Szobo and Mac side by side looking for a killer pass, with one guy in the box trying to get free. Very easy to mark, and it requires absolutely sublime passing to work
Our CMs including Trent, and Diaz, has to make much more runs without the ball, to create overloads and space.
They should play less like the old Gerrard and more like the young Gerrard

We're only a high quality DM away from being strong challengers IMO, especially against tougher opponents (we were very dominant anyway today). I think we've got everything else in place injuries aside (and Robertson injury is a blow). We have a variety of ways of scoring this season,

Today was disjointed but we never play well after international breaks or in that shitty 12.30 slot. It's not a day to judge the performance, only the result.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.
We spend a lot of time with Trent, Szobo and Mac side by side looking for a killer pass, with one guy in the box trying to get free. Very easy to mark, and it requires absolutely sublime passing to work
Our CMs including Trent, and Diaz, has to make much more runs without the ball, to create overloads and space.
They should play less like the old Gerrard and more like the young Gerrard

We do look like title challengers, have you watched City this season they dont look much better than us at all.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 09:50:59 pm
Bit harsh, but I think the table position is a bit misleading too. We dont look title challengers.
We spend a lot of time with Trent, Szobo and Mac side by side looking for a killer pass, with one guy in the box trying to get free. Very easy to mark, and it requires absolutely sublime passing to work
Our CMs including Trent, and Diaz, has to make much more runs without the ball, to create overloads and space.
They should play less like the old Gerrard and more like the young Gerrard

We still have a gear or two to go up.

Today's game is a throw away - opponent + time/situation.

We do need to be more clinical* though.



*not the bundle of joy that posts here
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Had to listen to the game on the radio (talksport 🤢) as was out working.

The commentators spent the last half hour pretty much exclusively moaning that Konate should have been sent off. Was it really that clear?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:53:32 pm

Today was disjointed but we never play well after international breaks or in that shitty 12.30 slot. It's not a day to judge the performance, only the result.

Yep. I wouldn't read much in to the game today regarding the team, it was after an international break against a shit team it looks like we had absolutely no respect for. We knew we were going to win whether it came in the first min, the last or inbetween and played like it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Yesterday at 10:06:53 pm
Had to listen to the game on the radio (talksport 🤢) as was out working.

The commentators spent the last half hour pretty much exclusively moaning that Konate should have been sent off. Was it really that clear?

Yes
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
bet they those commentators didnt mention how there was another blatant pen not given, and how Young should have been sent off even before he was.

But of course, the fun narrative is to say how Everton where somehow hard done by, they wouldnt have scored in a month of sundays!

The Ibou lack of booking could have gone either way really, had he been booked, the shouts would have been that it was rather harsh but that he shouldnt have risked it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Which team has played well immediately after the international break, especially in the early kick off. I don't think any team has played well today which is completely natural in the circumstances. Once we are back in the weekly routine things will improve and we will regain some momentum.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:18:28 pm
bet they those commentators didnt mention how there was another blatant pen not given, and how Young should have been sent off even before he was.

But of course, the fun narrative is to say how Everton where somehow hard done by, they wouldnt have scored in a month of sundays!

The Ibou lack of booking could have gone either way really, had he been booked, the shouts would have been that it was rather harsh but that he shouldnt have risked it.

The commentary on TNT was like the Everton Appreciation Society absolutely laughable what they were coming out with.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Michael Keane is a really dumb grock.  Throughout his entire professional career defenders have been taught to keep their arms out of the way when defending crosses.  I remember Ivanovic doing the exaggerated arms-behind-the-back move over a decade ago.  To have his arm sitcking out like he did on the penalty is madness.

On the match itself, I'm more than happy with that.  Every time we have an international break I have low expectations about our performance so grinding out a win is the aim.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Love a routine home 2-0. Nice to get another clean sheet and great to make it 4 home wins from 4 to start the season. Bodes well if we can routinely dispatch the bottom 12 or so, ideally home and away.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
MOTM Jurgen Klopp.

That spell to recognise that they were doing what they do best and digging in and not leaving any gaps, and rather than just keep on making subs hoping that something will happen, which 99% of all managers would do, Jurgen in a wonderful spell, had the nouse to see it need something smart, takes a left back off, changes formation, goes to a 3-5-3 ish, which turns the screw, we get two penalty shouts in, one a nailed on one, we get the goal, they finally come out, Dyche makes a sub to push on our back three on the LHS, Klopp spots this and then makes another sub, to then bring a left back back on the pitch, and we go back to a four at the back!

Jurgen Klopp is a football genius. I love him.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Just watched the very short highlights. Obviously very little to go on in terms of performance but on the Young sending off, thought the second yellow was possibly harsh.

Not sure Id have been up in arms had it not been given. Konate on the other hand seemed very lucky. But rare we get the advantage in these matters so insert the Virgil who cares gif here.

Was there a fuss over the pen? Nailed on for me

Ultimately as I said earlier, all that mattered today after the intl break in a 12:30 KO in the derby was the 3 points

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Interesting to see both Ferdinand and Neville going on about the hand ball decisions. I couldnt get up from laughing. The blatant dodgy decisions they got away with when they were playing. Honestly give me a fkn break.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:29:27 pm
By got the rub of the green, do you mean weren't totally fucked over for once, it took effectively 3 yellows for their red card, it took a var check to award a pen against right turn Keane and neither Konate foul deserved a yellow let alone both of them.

I know I'm responding to a post from hours ago but this is spot on. There's quite a few who seem to have been brainwashed by how atrociously we've been reffed for so long, that they now think the refs simply giving us decisions we should get constitutes "getting the rub of the green".

Pawson (and VAR) still didn't give a stonewall pen for the foul on Diaz. Then for the actual pen, he did his absolute best not to give it again. Konate didn't deserve to go, Ashley Young obviously did. On the balance of things, we were - even if you're being charitable to the refs - at par for how we should reasonably expect the decisions to go. We were not lucky and people need to stop saying it.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm
Just watched the very short highlights. Obviously very little to go on in terms of performance but on the Young sending off, thought the second yellow was possibly harsh.

Not sure Id have been up in arms had it not been given. Konate on the other hand seemed very lucky. But rare we get the advantage in these matters so insert the Virgil who cares gif here.

Was there a fuss over the pen? Nailed on for me

Ultimately as I said earlier, all that mattered today after the intl break in a 12:30 KO in the derby was the 3 points



I think a good companion would be Newcastle away with Trent on a yellow. Gordon kept running at him and trying to tempt him into diving in.

Trent had the intelligence to stay on his feet and made sure he gave Gordon no excuse to go down. Young is a danger to himself. He is a very aggressive defender who hasnt learned when to use his head. Now his legs have gone he still defends like he is quicker than his opponents and launches in to tackles.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:22:54 pm
I know I'm responding to a post from hours ago but this is spot on. There's quite a few who seem to have been brainwashed by how atrociously we've been reffed for so long, that they now think the refs simply giving us decisions we should get constitutes "getting the rub of the green".

Pawson (and VAR) still didn't give a stonewall pen for the foul on Diaz. Then for the actual pen, he did his absolute best not to give it again. Konate didn't deserve to go, Ashley Young obviously did. On the balance of things, we were - even if you're being charitable to the refs - at par for how we should reasonably expect the decisions to go. We were not lucky and people need to stop saying it.
Hmm have you by any chance picked up my red tinted specs :)

Konates were stone wall yellows. Youngs second wasnt, it could have been and it was given and as I said no complaints from me. But its got nothing to do with brainwashing and its fair to say today things went our way. VAR correctly giving the pen when Pawson missed it. Again stone waller, but I thought the first one on Diaz was 50/50

Anyway who cares. 3 points on we go
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:42:30 pm
Michael Keane is a really dumb grock.  Throughout his entire professional career defenders have been taught to keep their arms out of the way when defending crosses.  I remember Ivanovic doing the exaggerated arms-behind-the-back move over a decade ago.  To have his arm sitcking out like he did on the penalty is madness.

On the match itself, I'm more than happy with that.  Every time we have an international break I have low expectations about our performance so grinding out a win is the aim.

And the three stooges on MOTD saying they dont like this new handball rule where the silhouette mumble,mumble.
That has been a handball since forever.
Anything to create controversy and get clicks to their websites.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
I think a good companion would be Newcastle away with Trent on a yellow. Gordon kept running at him and trying to tempt him into diving in.

Trent had the intelligence to stay on his feet and made sure he gave Gordon no excuse to go down. Young is a danger to himself. He is a very aggressive defender who hasnt learned when to use his head. Now his legs have gone he still defends like he is quicker than his opponents and launches in to tackles.

Maybe, although if Trent had received a second yellow when Gordon tried to go round him Im not sure Id have felt it was a terrible call.

Think Im engaging on these points just because I havent got anything else to talk to having not seen the full game, but at risk of sounding like a broken record who cares 3 points etc :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm
Hmm have you by any chance picked up my red tinted specs :)

Konates were stone wall yellows. Youngs second wasnt, it could have been and it was given and as I said no complaints from me. But its got nothing to do with brainwashing and its fair to say today things went our way. VAR correctly giving the pen when Pawson missed it. Again stone waller, but I thought the first one on Diaz was 50/50

Anyway who cares. 3 points on we go

Just seen the first one. Cynical from young - yellow
Second one ffs hes skinned him and is about to burst into the box along the byline. Yellow all day.
He should also have been yellow carded for kicking the ball away.
Dyche is to blame, playing a pensioner against Diaz.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:39:53 pm
Just seen the first one. Cynical from young - yellow
Second one ffs hes skinned him and is about to burst into the box along the byline. Yellow all day.
He should also have been yellow carded for kicking the ball away.
Dyche is to blame, playing a pensioner against Diaz.
Ok Im now sorry I commented at all 🤣

Only seen it the once plus the replay on MOTD, it was a foul but just seemed mistimed but ah you get the picture
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
I cant remember ever hearing a louder handball shout in the Kop.

Loudest thing all game. It honestly sounded like every man, woman and child shouted it simultaneously :)
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Of course Im biased but think the Konate discourse is ridiculous and mainly bullshit. It was a nothing play, Beto was going no where. If the independent review panel said Jotas sending off was wrong then it would be criminal for Konates to have gotten a 2nd for that.

Aside from that what else is there to say? We werent great but were clearly the better team even at 11v11 and its a fair result. End of story.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Easiest derby win Ive ever seen. Sure, there's been higher scores and better performances, but even those had me worried every time a tackle went in.

We never got out of second gear and these offered absolutely nothing.

Their baying mob will be absolutely distraught after that. A performance from them that was so lacking in any intent to win the game, and a defeat that they meekly accepted without even a single assault on one of our players.

Theyd have been better off just  gifting us the points without turning up.

Still, I suppose they can revel in their "But but but if if Konate had got sent off then..."
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:19:29 am
Easiest derby win Ive ever seen. Sure, there's been higher scores and better performances, but even those had me worried every time a tackle went in.

We never got out of second gear and these offered absolutely nothing.

Their baying mob will be absolutely distraught after that. A performance from them that was so lacking in any intent to win the game, and a defeat that they meekly accepted without even a single assault on one of our players.

Theyd have been better off just  gifting us the points without turning up.

Still, I suppose they can revel in their "But but but if if Konate had got sent off then..."

They would have found some excuse regardless.

Like claiming that the Keane handball wasn't a ... handball (of course ignoring the Arsenal Chelsea game later where a handball at an even closer distance was given - they would probably concoct a story that the arsenal player intended for it vs Keane who had no idea).
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 05:36:18 pm
and I don't see what Ferdinand brings to any game.
3 for a 100?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:10:42 pm
I think the late scores flatter Everton. If Liverpool won 2-0 but scored after 30 mins this would be seen for the walloping it actually was. 78 % possession, 20 shots 5 on target. Everton had one chance after 30 seconds and one long range shot. They were basically trash, hanging on for a 0-0. As soon as they conceded they were done.
Everton Expected goals for the whole game was .13(first half .10, second half .03) Calvert-Lewin shot was at .06 an the only shot inside the box. no other shot was over .02 and all where from long range. Xg before the red card was .08 Xg(Onana trying to chip Alisson was other other shot before the red).
It going be hard to have a better defensive performance all year granted having an extra man is a huge help with that but even before that was excellent
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm
Hmm have you by any chance picked up my red tinted specs :)

Konates were stone wall yellows. Youngs second wasnt, it could have been and it was given and as I said no complaints from me. But its got nothing to do with brainwashing and its fair to say today things went our way. VAR correctly giving the pen when Pawson missed it. Again stone waller, but I thought the first one on Diaz was 50/50

Anyway who cares. 3 points on we go

What on earth are you talking about?  ;D Sorry mate, but that is an absolutely dreadful take. Konate's second could have been a yellow, but it would've been yet another very harsh one for us. Young's tackles, especially the second, were each 90% yellow type of fouls. The one I would acknowledge is the Tsimikas tackle that didn't receive a yellow, that's probably the only one we "got away with".
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 11:34:24 pm
Hmm have you by any chance picked up my red tinted specs :)

Konates were stone wall yellows. Youngs second wasnt, it could have been and it was given and as I said no complaints from me. But its got nothing to do with brainwashing and its fair to say today things went our way. VAR correctly giving the pen when Pawson missed it. Again stone waller, but I thought the first one on Diaz was 50/50

Anyway who cares. 3 points on we go


Think both Klopp and Dyche were in agreement that Young was sent off correctly, the handball was a handball, and that Konate was lucky not to get a second yellow.

All very subjective, but think the general internet reaction is similar. The only outliers here are the so called pundits on TV, and the bitters.

Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 06:47:45 pm
We have too many passers and too few runners now, and it gets static.
I tend to agree. Everyone wants to pass and create for everyone else. Which is nice and selfless but we end up with too few players meaningfuly running towards or standing in high-xG, high-scoring positions. And the build-up becomes so slow and convoluted a lot of the time. Which also means we don't tend to work the opposition keeper enough in a lot of games.

Our attackers do sometimes start making runs but are often not even looked for

Our undoubted quality sees us through most of the time, but we could do more to really batter opposition goals and thus become irrisistable.
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Those saying Konate's was 'stonewall' are misusing the term somewhat, I feel.

It's only become a 'talking point' because commentators and pundits desperate for another red card in the game to 'even things up' have made it so. There's no need to fall in with that
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 v Everton 0 Salah 75' (p) 97'
Quote from: jDJ on Yesterday at 07:37:19 pm
There really is a lack of fluency in our play. This season I watch us and think, what have we been working on in training. What type of goal are we actually trying to score. It seems the strategy is just to play it wide to Salah or Diaz and hope they do something. Were, dare I say it, quite boring to watch and I dont really see any evidence of it improving. Results-wise, its been a decent start, but I am concerned at the lack of a cohesive pattern of play and the absence of any attempts to instil one. I really hope we see a lot of Nunez over the next few weeks, hes a real handful and is amongst the first names on the team sheet for me now.
I think you do make some good points about a lack of fluency and pattern and focussed attacking, generally, but it's probably a bit harsh for his game. This was really just a dollop of post-international, baggage-still-on-the carousel, crack-of-dawn, 12.30pm-might-as-well-be-12.30am listlessness. Yet despite that we did have a number of quite well-put-together, quick, intricate moves which were pleasing to watch; just no sharpness to finish them off.

Commenters also waxed lyrical about Everton's blocking tackles and defensive efforts, but if we were playing at full sharpness they'd probably not have succeeded in making them because we wouldn't have afforded them the momentary delays.

One to go in and get out of with 3 pts and 0 injuries, really. And we managed that so all's good.
