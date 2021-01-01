MOTM Jurgen Klopp.



That spell to recognise that they were doing what they do best and digging in and not leaving any gaps, and rather than just keep on making subs hoping that something will happen, which 99% of all managers would do, Jurgen in a wonderful spell, had the nouse to see it need something smart, takes a left back off, changes formation, goes to a 3-5-3 ish, which turns the screw, we get two penalty shouts in, one a nailed on one, we get the goal, they finally come out, Dyche makes a sub to push on our back three on the LHS, Klopp spots this and then makes another sub, to then bring a left back back on the pitch, and we go back to a four at the back!



Jurgen Klopp is a football genius. I love him.